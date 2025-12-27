Mom’s Chilling Google Searches Revealed As She’s Charged With 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Slaying

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday (December 23), Andrea Loving, a resident of Washoe County, Nevada, was charged with her 5-year-old daughter’s homicide after investigators uncovered her Google search history. According to court records, Loving searched her daughter’s symptoms online as the child’s condition worsened.

Loving was arrested in July, after her daughter, Izabella, was found unresponsive at their residence in Cold Springs. She was initially booked for alleged child neglect with substantial bodily harm, but a homicide charge was added after further investigation.

Highlights Andrea Loving, the mother of the deceased 5-year-old Izabella Loving, has been charged with her daughter’s homicide.

Loving’s Google search history suggested negligence after she failed to get her daughter medical attention despite alleged ongoing physical mistreatment by the father.

The father, Nicholas Loving, was previously charged with homicide in August and is being held without bail.

RELATED:

Andrea Loving’s Google search history before her daughter’s passing revealed

Young blonde toddler smiling outdoors, related to mom's chilling Google searches in case of 5-year-old daughter's slaying.

Image credits: KTVN 2 News Nevada

On April 3, deputies from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Loving family’s home on the 17000 block of Crystal Canyon Boulevard after Izabella was reported unresponsive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman being escorted by law enforcement officers outside a building related to mom's chilling Google searches case.

Image credits: News 4 Reno

She had no pulse, was cold to the touch, and had reportedly been sick the night before. First responders observed extensive injuries, including oral trauma, apparent bruising on her face, pelvis, hips, and the insides of her biceps.

Facebook comment by Jean Newell expressing relief about justice for Izabella, related to mom's chilling Google searches case.

Facebook comment from MrsCass Parrish saying Well deserved, related to mom's chilling Google searches in a child slaying case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court documents from July provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding Izabella’s passing. According to records, Loving denied causing physical harm to her daughter.

Protesters holding signs demanding justice for Izabella, highlighting mom’s chilling Google searches amid slaying charges.

Image credits: News 4 Reno

She admitted that Izabella had been sick with severe injuries leading up to her demise, prompting her to search her child’s symptoms online. Her search history reportedly included terms such as “signs my child is dying”, “dark blood on boil when pooping”, “boil on leg”, “how long can you go without food”, “kidneys failing”, and “my five-year-old is peeing blood”.

Court documents detailed how Izabella was allegedly mistreated by her parents

Young girl bundled in winter clothes outside near a snow figure, relating to mom's chilling Google searches and slaying case.

Image credits: KTVN 2 News Nevada

ADVERTISEMENT

During a police interview, Loving accused her husband, Nicholas Loving, of physically harming Izabella, alleging that he had kicked and severely beaten the child.

“I should go to jail for not helping her, and Nick should go to jail for ki**ing her,” Loving said in an affidavit.

Black SUV with hashtags on rear window calling for justice and an end to child a***e in support of a slain child case.

Image credits: News 4 Reno

Protesters holding signs advocating justice and child a***e prevention in response to mom's chilling Google searches case.

Image credits: News 4 Reno

bathed her before putting her to bed in a 5-by-5-foot box with a lock. He admitted to the police that he “locked his daughter in there on occasion as a punishment,” according to court documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loving alleged that her husband refused to let her call 911 after finding Izabella unresponsive. Instead, Nicholas reportedly wanted “to bury Izabella and flee to Virginia.” She also claimed that Nicholas had instructed her and their other two daughters on giving false statements to the police.

Nicholas Loving was also booked in connection with his daughter’s passing

Woman being escorted by law enforcement officers near a sheriff’s vehicle after being charged in 5-year-old daughter’s slaying.

Image credits: News 4 Reno

In August, Nicholas was formally booked on an additional charge of first-degree homicide. He had previously been charged with felony child ab*se, pleaded not guilty, and is being held without bail.

Facebook comment from Lisa Smith stating she believes someone deserves a consequence, related to mom’s chilling Google searches case.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Nancy Becerra asking about the husband in a discussion about a mother’s chilling Google searches.

This month, Loving’s initial child neglect with substantial bodily harm charge was also amended to include first-degree homicide.

“As this case continues to move forward, the facts uncovered only reinforce the seriousness of what occurred and the responsibility we have to pursue justice for Izzy,” District Attorney Chris Hicks told Kolo TV.

Mom's chilling Google searches revealed as she's charged with 5-year-old daughter's slaying outside sheriff's office.

Image credits: News 4 Reno

In a separate statement released by the DA’s Office, Hicks voiced concern over rising child mistreatment and neglect cases in the country.

“Right now, there is a child in our community or any number of communities in our nation who is being abused or neglected. I’m pleading with every parent, adult, and our society that we must commit to being active advocates for our children,” he said.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, a social service organization, roughly 1,990 children were reported deceased in 2022 due to child neglect or ab*se. Among the 434,000 reported cases, 76% of children were victimized by a parent or legal guardian.

Washoe County Sheriff’s office with officers involved in case of mom’s chilling Google searches linked to daughter’s slaying.

Image credits: News 4 Reno

A similar incident occurred in Ohio last week, as Daisha Somers, a 27-year-old mother, was formally charged with homicide and other felony charges in relation to her 10-month-old daughter’s demise.

Earlier on December 4, 24-year-old Destiny Faith Chiveral, from Charlestown, Maryland, was also arrested on homicide and other related charges after her five-week-old daughter passed away while she was reportedly drunk.

“Monster.” Netizens reacted to Andrea Loving’s amended charges, demanding justice for Izabella

Comment reading Monster by Viki Jones on social media related to mom's chilling Google searches case.

Facebook comment from Gail Falconer thanking DA Hicks for thorough investigation into 5-year-old daughter’s slaying case.

Comment by Arick Biggs expressing opinion on delay in charging mom linked to 5-year-old daughter's slaying case.

Facebook comment by Janet Boyer expressing relief and calling for justice related to Mom's chilling Google searches in a child slaying case.

Facebook comment by Sherry George Sandoval saying Dang took long enough with 17 reactions, related to mom's chilling Google searches.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to mom's chilling Google searches linked to 5-year-old daughter's slaying case.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to mom's chilling Google searches linked to 5-year-old daughter's slaying.

Facebook comment expressing frustration with the system after mom charged with 5-year-old daughter's slaying.

Facebook comment expressing sorrow and justice for the 5-year-old daughter in a mom's chilling case.

Comment by Janice Berryhill asking what is wrong with the human race, related to mom's chilling Google searches.

Comment from Tonya Renae expressing frustration with public services after mom's chilling Google searches linked to 5-year-old daughter's slaying.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Merry Christmas in jail related to mom's chilling Google searches case.