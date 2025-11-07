We’ve compiled some of the photos from the page into this list for your enjoyment. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and even share some of your Knolling work if you have any!

There is even a dedicated subreddit for all things Knolling, where over 12,000 people share their appreciation for an artfully symmetrical photograph. Scrolling through the page may satisfy your need for uniformity and correspondence.

You’ve likely seen a photo where the objects are so perfectly arranged that you can’t take your eyes off it. It’s a style known as Knolling in photography circles, and it has become a social media trend for good reason.

#1 Do My Pop Tabs Count? Share icon

#2 Came Across This Facebook Post Share icon

#3 All Of My "Beach Trash" Share icon

You can’t deny the soothing feeling that an organized image brings. According to physicist Alan Lightman, it represents order, something we all inherently crave. As he wrote in his book The Accidental Universe: The World You Thought You Knew, the emotional pleasure we get from our search for symmetry helps us make sense of the world around us. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Keeper Of My Grandparents’ Things The Rest Of The Family Would Have Thrown Away Share icon

#5 First Time Trying Out Knolling With My Vintage Toy Brush And Comb Collection Share icon

#6 Things Found In The Past 12 Months While Picking Up Litter In My Town Share icon

Lightman went on to compare our innate satisfaction with symmetry to the enjoyment we feel in the repetition of seasons and the reliability of friendships. As he noted, symmetry is economy, simplicity, and elegance. ADVERTISEMENT "The architecture of our brains was born from the same trial and error, the same energy principles, the same pure mathematics that happens in flowers and jellyfish and Higgs particles," Lightman wrote.

#7 How I Use My Phone Less Share icon

#8 Didn’t Know This Was A Thing, So Here’s One I Made About 10 Years Ago Share icon

#9 What Got Me Into Knolling Years Ago Share icon

However, there is also such a thing as Symmetry OCD. Simply put, it’s having feelings of distress upon seeing objects that are not symmetrical, even if there is no logic behind it. According to Healthline, it may manifest through strong urges to align things that are perceived as “crooked,” discomfort and anxiety when something “feels off,” and intrusive thoughts about spatial arrangements and shapes, among other symptoms.

#10 Leaves I Picked Up On Campus Today Share icon

#11 Contents Of A Croatian Firetruck Share icon

#12 What My 4yo Packed To Evacuate For The La Fires Share icon

Since this type of condition often involves compulsions, Symmetry OCD could involve tapping things an equal number of times, stepping or walking in specific patterns, even mentally redoing tasks that would make the person feel like they are creating a “sense of balance.”

#13 Kind Of Gross, Kind Of Cool. Objects Found Stuck Behind A Built In Bathroom Cabinet On My 1910 Apartment Share icon

#14 I Volunteer At A Used Book Store. I’ve Been Collecting The Bookmarks We Find In Donations For Months And Finally Got Around To Making This Display Share icon

#15 My Collection Of Odd Pasta Shapes Share icon

Knolling is perceived as another manifestation of Symmetry OCD. Recognized treatment methods, such as cognitive behavior therapy, exposure and response prevention (ERP), and medication, are used if the condition becomes disruptive to daily life. ADVERTISEMENT But if it is at a manageable level, Knolling could be an effective outlet. At the very least, you get to create something visually appealing in the process.

#16 My Fidget Collection Share icon

#17 Sea Glass Collected In Kodiak, Alaska Share icon

#18 Was Tidying Up Stationary Drawer And Found Some Pens Share icon

#19 My Late Granny’s Trinkets Share icon

#20 All Those Hex Keys That Come With Furniture And Only Get Used Once Share icon

#21 Soy Fish School Share icon

#22 A Huge Collection Of Smalls I’ve Found Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK Share icon

#23 I Arranged My Cherry Tomatoes Share icon

#24 Packing My Backpack For Tomorrow For... Reasons Share icon

#25 My Partner Once Called My Purse "A Series Of Smaller Purses" And He Wasn't Wrong Share icon

#26 My Never Ending Quest To Find The Perfect Lip Balm Share icon

#27 Cleaned My Purse Out After... A Very Long Time Share icon

#28 Leaving For Antarctica In 3 Hours! Share icon

#29 My Daughter’s Latest Origami Obsession Share icon

#30 My Collection Of 80s Beach Scope Photos Share icon

#31 Over Christmas At My Parents’ House, I Dug Out A Box Of My Jewelry From High School (Late 90s To Early 2000s)…. Along With Some Random Trinkets From The Same Box Share icon

#32 Knolling Nerds Share icon

#33 My Dad's Collection Of "Junk" He's Picked Up Over 10 Years Of Being A Mailman Share icon

#34 Just Learned Out This Subreddit, Here’s Some Weekly Food Prep Share icon

#35 Singapore Civil Defence Force Shows What’s Inside Their Fire Engines! Share icon

#36 Sea Glass Collected On Holiday Share icon

#37 Orange Breadtags ( Panids ) Share icon

#38 All The Pens I Used Writing And Researching My Dissertation Share icon

#39 All Of My Socks That Are Missing Mates Share icon

#40 Knolled My Lunch For Y'all. I'm 29 And Proud LOL Share icon

#41 My 9 Year Olds Halloween Haul. Did This By Himself, I’m Quite Proud Share icon

#42 Friend Told Me To Post Here. Took This In 2023 For A Photography Contest. Didn't Win Share icon

#43 Dumped My Entire Coffee On My Bag And Somehow Missed (Thankfully) All The Contents Inside Share icon

#44 Found Shopping Lists From 6 Months Of Part Time Cashiering. 🛒 Share icon

#45 My Color Coordinated Derm Conference Skincare Sample Haul Share icon

#46 I Feel Like Patrick Bateman With My New Setup Share icon

#47 Mom’s Pins Share icon

#48 First Day At A Shelter In NYC Share icon

#49 Two Views Of What’s In My Work Bag Share icon

#50 How About This? Found On Another Site Share icon

#51 Purse Was Getting Heavy, Idk Why Share icon

#52 Does This Count As Knolling? Share icon

#53 The Contents Of My Almost 4 Year Old’s Bag Share icon

#54 Cleaned Out My Lip Treatment Bag Share icon

#55 All The Things I Picked Up On My Walk In 2024 Share icon

#56 My Late Grandmother’s Purse And Contents Share icon

#57 First Time Poster, Hope I'm Doing It Right. These Are The Contents Of My 8 Year Old Daughter's Purse Share icon

#58 A Gift For My Surgeon After My Top Surgery. Top Surgery Tom With Removable Breasts, Hospital Gown, Binder, Drains, Drains Holder, Admission Bracelet, Shirt And Shorts Share icon

#59 What I’m Bringing To A First Date Share icon

#60 My Painting Inspired By Knolling Share icon

#61 Cleaned Out My “Every Day” Makeup Bag Share icon

#62 Lifted The Couch This Morning Share icon

#63 Cleaned Out My Trinket Dish Share icon

#64 My Eraser Collection Share icon

#65 My Favorite Yarns In My Collection Share icon

#66 I Loved This Book As A Kid. I Still Find It So Satisfying To Look At. Baby's First Knolling! Share icon

#67 Knolling My Meal Preps For The Week Share icon

#68 My Best And Biggest Knoll Ever Share icon

#69 My Vintage Coach Collection Knoll I Made Before I Knew About This Page! Share icon

#70 Work Bag Guess My Profession Or Favorite Color Share icon

#71 Bedside Table Of A Blue House In A Red Neighborhood, January 2025 Share icon

#72 I Do Underwater Trash Cleanup Of Tourist Spots. I Catalog Everything After Each Cleanup Share icon

#73 Knolled My Fruit Bowl Share icon

#74 Purse Knoll Of A 19-Year-Old College Student Share icon

#75 Thought I’d Share My Typical Setup For Spinal Cord Surgery Share icon

#76 All The Lisa Frank Rubber Stamps I Found At A Garage Sale Last Week Share icon

#77 I Spy Page Made With A Portion Of My Trinket Collection Share icon

#78 Accidentally Dumped Gravy In My Purse So, Cleanup Was Required Share icon

#79 Things I Collected Off Floors /Bleachers During My Time As A High School Janitor Share icon

#80 My Mom Saved My Childhood Bin Of Legos To Pass Onto My Son. This Is Everything I Sorted Out That Wasn't LEGO Share icon

#81 Contents Of My 5yo’s Favorite Backpack Share icon

#82 My Collection Of Color Test Strips From Packaging Share icon

#83 What’s In My Purse Currently, I Do Admit I Have A Lip Gloss Obsession Share icon