“All Things Knolled”: 106 Images That Might Soothe And Satisfy Your Need For Order (New Pics)
You’ve likely seen a photo where the objects are so perfectly arranged that you can’t take your eyes off it. It’s a style known as Knolling in photography circles, and it has become a social media trend for good reason.
There is even a dedicated subreddit for all things Knolling, where over 12,000 people share their appreciation for an artfully symmetrical photograph. Scrolling through the page may satisfy your need for uniformity and correspondence.
We’ve compiled some of the photos from the page into this list for your enjoyment. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and even share some of your Knolling work if you have any!
Do My Pop Tabs Count?
Came Across This Facebook Post
All Of My "Beach Trash"
You can’t deny the soothing feeling that an organized image brings. According to physicist Alan Lightman, it represents order, something we all inherently crave.
As he wrote in his book The Accidental Universe: The World You Thought You Knew, the emotional pleasure we get from our search for symmetry helps us make sense of the world around us.
Keeper Of My Grandparents’ Things The Rest Of The Family Would Have Thrown Away
First Time Trying Out Knolling With My Vintage Toy Brush And Comb Collection
Things Found In The Past 12 Months While Picking Up Litter In My Town
Lightman went on to compare our innate satisfaction with symmetry to the enjoyment we feel in the repetition of seasons and the reliability of friendships. As he noted, symmetry is economy, simplicity, and elegance.
"The architecture of our brains was born from the same trial and error, the same energy principles, the same pure mathematics that happens in flowers and jellyfish and Higgs particles," Lightman wrote.
How I Use My Phone Less
Didn’t Know This Was A Thing, So Here’s One I Made About 10 Years Ago
What Got Me Into Knolling Years Ago
However, there is also such a thing as Symmetry OCD. Simply put, it’s having feelings of distress upon seeing objects that are not symmetrical, even if there is no logic behind it.
According to Healthline, it may manifest through strong urges to align things that are perceived as “crooked,” discomfort and anxiety when something “feels off,” and intrusive thoughts about spatial arrangements and shapes, among other symptoms.
Leaves I Picked Up On Campus Today
Contents Of A Croatian Firetruck
What My 4yo Packed To Evacuate For The La Fires
Since this type of condition often involves compulsions, Symmetry OCD could involve tapping things an equal number of times, stepping or walking in specific patterns, even mentally redoing tasks that would make the person feel like they are creating a “sense of balance.”
Kind Of Gross, Kind Of Cool. Objects Found Stuck Behind A Built In Bathroom Cabinet On My 1910 Apartment
I Volunteer At A Used Book Store. I’ve Been Collecting The Bookmarks We Find In Donations For Months And Finally Got Around To Making This Display
My Collection Of Odd Pasta Shapes
Knolling is perceived as another manifestation of Symmetry OCD. Recognized treatment methods, such as cognitive behavior therapy, exposure and response prevention (ERP), and medication, are used if the condition becomes disruptive to daily life.
But if it is at a manageable level, Knolling could be an effective outlet. At the very least, you get to create something visually appealing in the process.