Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Flatmate To Keep The Communal Areas Clean?
User submission
Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Flatmate To Keep The Communal Areas Clean?

Roro
Community member
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

1 comments

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I moved to a flat two months ago with two flatmates, one of whom is Indian. When I entered the flat, I asked about where I could store my stuff. While he was clearing space for me in the fridge, he mentioned I couldn’t put any meat there. I disagreed, saying I’d use my space, and he’d have to deal with it.

Since then, he’s been acting like a child, leaving dirty dishes in the kitchen

Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Flatmate To Keep The Communal Areas Clean?

Image credits: Nathan Dumlao (not the actual photo)

Even when he washes them, he leaves them on the drying rack for up to a week, so no one else can use it. I started clearing his stuff to make space for mine.

Once, he knocked on my door at 10 pm, asking about his mug (I wake up at 4 am for work)

Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Flatmate To Keep The Communal Areas Clean?

Image credits: Anthony Tran (not the actual photo)

I was angry and told him to check the cupboards and clear his things off the drying rack if he didn’t want to lose his mug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, he’s upset about me calling his stuff “s**t”

Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Flatmate To Keep The Communal Areas Clean?

Image credits: Andre Hunter (not the actual photo)

But he leaves his dirty things lying around for weeks without a problem. Am I wrong for asking him to keep the place clean and tidy?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

17

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1 comments

Vote arrow up

17

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1

Roro
Roro
Roro
Roro
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
juliet_bravo avatar
Jill Bussey
Jill Bussey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he leaves his stuff laying around and they are in your way, pick them up and place them carefully in his room. I say carefully so he cannot accuse you of harming them in any way. The same applies to dirty items; put them all in his room. The point about the meat in the fridge; as long as it is wrapped efficiently, there is not a problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
juliet_bravo avatar
Jill Bussey
Jill Bussey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he leaves his stuff laying around and they are in your way, pick them up and place them carefully in his room. I say carefully so he cannot accuse you of harming them in any way. The same applies to dirty items; put them all in his room. The point about the meat in the fridge; as long as it is wrapped efficiently, there is not a problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda