Hey Pandas, AITA For Asking My Flatmate To Keep The Communal Areas Clean?

I moved to a flat two months ago with two flatmates, one of whom is Indian. When I entered the flat, I asked about where I could store my stuff. While he was clearing space for me in the fridge, he mentioned I couldn’t put any meat there. I disagreed, saying I’d use my space, and he’d have to deal with it.

Since then, he’s been acting like a child, leaving dirty dishes in the kitchen

Even when he washes them, he leaves them on the drying rack for up to a week, so no one else can use it. I started clearing his stuff to make space for mine.

Once, he knocked on my door at 10 pm, asking about his mug (I wake up at 4 am for work)

I was angry and told him to check the cupboards and clear his things off the drying rack if he didn’t want to lose his mug.

Now, he’s upset about me calling his stuff “s**t”

But he leaves his dirty things lying around for weeks without a problem. Am I wrong for asking him to keep the place clean and tidy?

