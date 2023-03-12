Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Husband Has An Obsession With TikTok, He’s 40”: Husband Shouts At His Wife For Not Telling Him Dinner Was Ready After He Spent 2 Hours On TikTok
35points
People, Relationships1 hour ago

“My Husband Has An Obsession With TikTok, He’s 40”: Husband Shouts At His Wife For Not Telling Him Dinner Was Ready After He Spent 2 Hours On TikTok

Liucija Adomaite and
Rasa Žilinskaitė

While most adults are known to be little kids in disguise, one woman has had enough of her husband spending hours trapped in an endless TikTok scroll.

“My husband has an obsession with TikTok. He’s 40, btw, not 14,” the woman who goes by the nickname BraveField explained in an Ask Reddit post.

The last drop in her patience was a family roast dinner during which she “saw him heading off upstairs.” Fast forward two hours and ten minutes, the husband comes back. The only thing is that at that point, there’s no trace of a done and gone dinner.

Image credits: Árpád Czapp (not the actual photo)

Image credits: furkanfdemir (not the actual photo)

Image credits: BraveField

The woman later added an update about the whole situation

If the use of social media impairs a person’s important life areas, they may be addicted to it

Among the 7.91 billion people in the world as of 2022, 4.62 billion active social media users, the average time individuals spent using the internet was 6 h 58 min per day with an average use of social media platforms of 2 h and 27 min, according to the 2022 global overview report.

Despite countless advantages they have, a growing body of research has linked social media use to negative mental health consequences, such as suicidality, loneliness, and anxiety. Recently, more and more attention has been given to social media addiction and its potential treatments.

The US Addiction Center defines social media addiction as follows: “Social media addiction is a behavioral addiction that is characterized as being overly concerned about social media, driven by an uncontrollable urge to log on to or use social media, and devoting so much time and effort to social media that it impairs other important life areas.”

Some estimate that between 5 and 10 percent of social media users are addicted, according to Newport Institute.

Image credits: christopher lemercier (not the actual photo)

Whenever we log on to our favorite apps, dopamine, which is associated with pleasure, increases in our brain

Kristeen Cherney, PhD, a mental disabilities scholar, explains that our brains are compelled by social media because whenever we log on to our favorite apps, dopamine signals in the brain increase. These neurotransmitters are associated with pleasure.

“When you experience more dopamine after using social media, your brain identifies this activity as a rewarding one that you ought to repeat. Such a reaction may be more felt whenever you make a post of your own and gain positive feedback,” Cherney argues.

The problem lies in the fact that these positive feelings experienced during social media use are only temporary. “The way your brain engages in this positive reinforcement is also seen in other addictions. Thus, as the feel-good dopamine wears off, you’ll go back to the source (in this case, social media) for more.”

Image credits: ROBIN WORRALL (not the actual photo)

Many people expressed their support for the author

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Telepathetic
Telepathetic
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3 HOURS ? IN THE BATHROOM ?

0
0points
reply
LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first thing I thought reading this was mental health issues and being overwhelmed. I think it's unhealthy as a society to reduce men down to "children" every time they're not living up to our "manly" expectations. They have issues, too. But I am wholeheartedly disgusted with the whole yelling part.

0
0points
reply
POST
Telepathetic
Telepathetic
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

3 HOURS ? IN THE BATHROOM ?

0
0points
reply
LazierPanda
LazierPanda
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The first thing I thought reading this was mental health issues and being overwhelmed. I think it's unhealthy as a society to reduce men down to "children" every time they're not living up to our "manly" expectations. They have issues, too. But I am wholeheartedly disgusted with the whole yelling part.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda