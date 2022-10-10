Woman Has To Leave The Airbnb She Just Checked Into Because The Company Told Her To Leave Immediately

When you become an Airbnb host, you are welcoming strangers into your home and you never know what kind of people will be arriving. On the other hand, as a guest, you never know what kind of home you are entering and despite good reviews, it’s smart to be cautious either way.

So this woman was quite scared when she checked into an Airbnb and the next morning got a message from the company saying to leave immediately and not tell the host about it. It got more confusing when the host also messaged her saying not to listen to Airbnb if they sent any messages for her.

Woman came to her Airbnb in the evening and after spending the night, she was asked by the company to leave as soon as she could and hide the fact from the host

The TikTok user, who goes by Casper on the app, usually shares makeup looks and tattoo content as she is a manager at a tattoo shop and shares some snippets from her life. Apparently Casper recently went on a trip and rented an Airbnb, but not long after settling into it, she needed to leave.

She and her boyfriend checked in early in the evening and went to sleep. At 7am, someone was calling Casper’s phone, but she was asleep so she didn’t pick up. However, when she woke up, there was a message from Airbnb telling them to check out as soon as possible.

She packed her bags and left, deciding to ask questions later, as it’s not that usual to get contacted by Airbnb

Casper gathered that it must be important, so she didn’t ask questions and left the house with her boyfriend. She checked her phone again and noticed that her host had contacted her the previous evening as well, telling the guest to ignore Airbnb if they sent her weird messages.

In this situation, Casper decided to trust the company and didn’t go back to the house. But that wasn’t the end of it. The host called the woman because they thought she was still in the house and found out she left only after seeing the original TikTok video, as it went pretty viral with 11.3 million views.

When the woman and her boyfriend left, she saw that the host had contacted her as well the night before, asking her to ignore anything Airbnb may say about the house

Turns out, Airbnb was alerted by the previous guests who had complained about the house being dangerous. The company itself didn’t go into much detail but explained that the host violated the terms of service and guidelines. Casper herself is still confused about everything and the experience scared her.

Luckily, the story has a happy ending and Casper and her boyfriend were provided a hotel room by Airbnb. They also had a full refund, so this is one of the rarer stories of Airbnb actually caring for their customers and quickly solving their issues.

The host also called the woman explaining that the previous guests lied about their stay and that was what was happening

It is possible that the host was telling the truth that the previous guests came up with things that were not true and their house was safe to stay in. But when Airbnb contacts you first and tells you to get out, you get a bit suspicious.

People in the comments were speculating that the host must have done something serious if Airbnb went behind his back asking the guests to leave. Also, they found it weird that the host knew Airbnb would contact the guests, which may indicate that this was not the first time he had been in a similar situation.

Airbnb didn’t give a better explanation either, but it seems that the host violated their policy

Many people were also pointing out that this is only an Airbnb problem and you don’t have similar issues when you are staying at a hotel. When Airbnb first launched, people thought it was a breath of fresh air because not only were they cheaper, but they provided a sense of home and offered a bigger variety of locations.

Staying at an Airbnb is still quite popular, as a survey conducted by Clever Real Estate shows that 60 percent of tourists still prefer Airbnbs over hotels after having stayed at both. Although business travelers have a different opinion and 68 percent of them find hotels provide a more pleasant experience.

Casper doesn’t know for sure what was the reason for the commotion and was frightened by the situation

With more of similar stories like these surfacing, with guests finding hidden cameras and being asked to clean up after themselves but being charged enormous cleaning fees anyway, it would seem logical that Airbnb’s popularity would decline.

But actually, it is doing as well as ever and got back on its feet after being heavily affected by strike lockdown rules. According to Business of Apps, Airbnb is doing better in terms of revenue in the second quarter of 2022 than they did the same time in 2019, which was even before there was a hint of COVID-19.

But at least Airbnb fully refunded her and paid for her stay in a hotel

Airbnb still remains cheaper for many tourists, especially when you compare the size of a house or apartment to a hotel room with the price. They also have more variety in type of lodging, size, room amount, the view, interior and location. It allows tourists to feel like locals because they aren’t necessarily living in the tourist areas where hotels usually are. And despite all the problems and safety issues, they are considered to be a trustworthy business.

Do you think there are more reasons why Airbnb is so popular despite the negative experiences people share online? Why do you think Casper was told by Airbnb to leave the property and not tell the host? Have you ever had that happen to you? We are curious to hear your thoughts and similar stories in the comments!

You can watch Casper explaining the story in the video below

People in the comments believed that Airbnb wouldn’t act like this if it wasn’t serious and found the host’s message about disregarding Airbnb’s messages suspicious