With the advent of AI, we are at a very important cross-section as artists. As with any new technology, it has presented the artist community with its own set of possibilities and challenges. I for one, have been extremely fascinated by it and decided to create my own collection called "Gods of Ether". These are highly detailed, extremely powerful images of mythical gods and goddesses.

Hope you'll enjoy the art!

More info: opensea.io

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

4points
Billy
POST
#2

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#3

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh like this one. The skull is awesome. Ima save that to my gallery.

0
0points
reply
#4

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#5

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the ice king or Laufey the frost giant from Thor

0
0points
reply
#6

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#7

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#8

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#9

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#10

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#11

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

3points
Billy
POST
#12

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

2points
Billy
POST
#13

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

2points
Billy
POST
#14

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

2points
Billy
POST
#15

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

2points
Billy
POST
#16

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

2points
Billy
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another cool skeleton one!

0
0points
reply
#17

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh this is cool. The armor is so detailed!

0
0points
reply
#18

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#19

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#20

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#22

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#23

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#24

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#25

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#26

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#27

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

1point
Billy
POST
#28

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

0points
Billy
POST
#29

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

0points
Billy
POST
#30

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

0points
Billy
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

0points
Billy
POST
#32

A Stunning Collection Of Ai Gods

Report

0points
Billy
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!