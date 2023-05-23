It seems like artificial intelligence is in the news every day now. ChatGPT, Sophia the robot and AI image generators have taken the internet by storm. (Remember that week where everyone was posting AI-created portraits of themselves on Instagram?)

There were already plenty of supporters and critics of AI-generated art, but recently, it seems like the technology has gained even more. Reddit user WeirdLime used image generator Midjourney to create depictions of the most “stereotypical” men and women in various European countries, and viewers have had a lot to say about the results. Below, you’ll find all of the images, a handful of reactions they’ve received and a conversation between WeirdLime and Bored Panda!