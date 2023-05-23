“As A Finn I Find This Thoroughly Accurate”: People React To Stereotypical People From 20 Countries Created By AI Interview
It seems like artificial intelligence is in the news every day now. ChatGPT, Sophia the robot and AI image generators have taken the internet by storm. (Remember that week where everyone was posting AI-created portraits of themselves on Instagram?)
There were already plenty of supporters and critics of AI-generated art, but recently, it seems like the technology has gained even more. Reddit user WeirdLime used image generator Midjourney to create depictions of the most “stereotypical” men and women in various European countries, and viewers have had a lot to say about the results. Below, you’ll find all of the images, a handful of reactions they’ve received and a conversation between WeirdLime and Bored Panda!
Finland
To learn more about how these controversial images came about in the first place, we reached out to Reddit user WeirdLime, who shared the images in the Midjourney subreddit and was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. WeirdLime explained that she used Midjourney (v5.1) to create these images and that she was inspired by another post featuring images of “the most stereotypical” people in various US states. “I was curious what this would look like for Europe."
Sweden
Netherlands
“Once I started prompting, I realized that ALL the outputs were men, so I was curious about how women would look. Of course ‘the most stereotypical woman’ and 'the most stereotypical female’ are both banned, so I attached ‘--no male’,” she explained. “I still got 70% of men in those outputs. Also, a large number of outputs were extremely old people. The final results are a curious concoction of traditional costumes and flag colors.”
France
Ukraine
Austria
As far as her reactions to these images go, WeirdLime told Bored Panda, “I was both confused and amused that Belgium gave me 100% clowns. The female Belgian still looks very much like a clown.” We were also curious what she thought about the images for her own country, Germany. “I believe the female person does look like a stereotypical German regarding facial features, though I'm not quite sure what's up with the oranges,” she shared. “As for the male German, I'm not really sure what to think of him. He looks like he could be the next Doctor Who (as do a lot of them, especially the Slovenian male, who actually looks like David Tennant).”
Ireland
Spain
Iceland
We also asked WeirdLime what she expected the images to look like. “AI is incredibly biased towards certain things,” she noted. “This is strikingly obvious in these ‘stereotypical’ posts, and for me, this was an experiment to see how midjourney would handle these requests. As I wrote in one of my comments on the posts, I was surprised that when prompted for stereotypical person from [country], the vast majority of outputs showed me male people, which then in turn made me curious to see what the female equivalents would be.”
Poland
Germany
Greece
“I expected them to look a bit more modern, but Midjourney seems to be very biased towards traditional and historical garments, especially for the female versions,” the OP continued. “I tried to prompt for more modern versions, but Midjourney seemed to insist that stereotypical people from [country] would always involve traditional garments.”
England
Portugal
Slovenia
Despite how questionable some of these images are, WeirdLime is still an advocate for AI. “I work in AI, so I'm a bit biased,” she told Bored Panda. “I think it's an incredibly helpful tool, both for images and for text. I used Midjourney to generate new ideas for actual paintings, based on paintings I previously painted and which I later painted based on Midjourney's output. I also used it extensively to illustrate RPG campaigns. ChatGPT has also been an incredibly helpful tool for me, for example, in converting bullet points to paragraphs.”
Denmark
Italy
Norway
And although the images have received mixed feedback from viewers, WeirdLime appreciated what the Finns thought of their male image. “I was happy that the majority of [them] seemed to really enjoy the most stereotypical Finnish male person and his awesome mushroom hat.”
Switzerland
Czechia
Croatia
