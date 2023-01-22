I enjoy reading and researching famous pieces of work like van Gogh’s Cafe Terrace at Night for example. At the same time, I was maybe also checking out some facts about Tarkay or Gauguin. Then the magic suddenly happens I see a composition reimagining Tarkay’s Ladies sitting at Vincent’s Cafe on a girl's night out. A painting is created and a vision is completed. The title is Tarkay Visits van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night.

I see another reimagined piece in my view after researching the relationship between van Gogh and Gauguin and Vincent’s chair paintings. Another painting is completed, and another vision is executed. The Title is: Together Forever - Van Gogh & Gauguin.

I love to paint about van Gogh’s life and have created an entire series around him:

In Love with van Gogh - The van Gogh Project.

I feel a definite connection with the masters when I am working with them so I have named the Series: Painting with The Masters.

I need my work to have meaning. I need to reimagine what would be if I could change things the way I want them or I see them in my mind's eye. I like to create spaces for Frida Kahlo that are bright and happy to reflect a happier life for her if she were here today than she experienced in her real life. She is such an inspiration to me. I consider Frida as one of my muses for sure. This Series is titled: Forever Frida

Commissions are always fun as so many people cannot afford the real deal so I create an imaginary composition with their favorite artist and elements that they want to see or a room for Picasso or Modigliani or van Gogh or whoever they love!

More info: kmadisonmoorefineartstudio.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com