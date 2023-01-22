Adventures Of An Overactive Imagination: Painting With The Masters By K Madison Moore (16 Pics)
I enjoy reading and researching famous pieces of work like van Gogh’s Cafe Terrace at Night for example. At the same time, I was maybe also checking out some facts about Tarkay or Gauguin. Then the magic suddenly happens I see a composition reimagining Tarkay’s Ladies sitting at Vincent’s Cafe on a girl's night out. A painting is created and a vision is completed. The title is Tarkay Visits van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night.
I see another reimagined piece in my view after researching the relationship between van Gogh and Gauguin and Vincent’s chair paintings. Another painting is completed, and another vision is executed. The Title is: Together Forever - Van Gogh & Gauguin.
I love to paint about van Gogh’s life and have created an entire series around him:
In Love with van Gogh - The van Gogh Project.
I feel a definite connection with the masters when I am working with them so I have named the Series: Painting with The Masters.
I need my work to have meaning. I need to reimagine what would be if I could change things the way I want them or I see them in my mind's eye. I like to create spaces for Frida Kahlo that are bright and happy to reflect a happier life for her if she were here today than she experienced in her real life. She is such an inspiration to me. I consider Frida as one of my muses for sure. This Series is titled: Forever Frida
Commissions are always fun as so many people cannot afford the real deal so I create an imaginary composition with their favorite artist and elements that they want to see or a room for Picasso or Modigliani or van Gogh or whoever they love!
Tarkay Visit's Van Gogh's Cafe Terrace At Night
Imagine Tarkay's Ladies sipping tea and chatting and were better than at Vincent van Gogh's Cafe Terrace at Night. Oils on canvas.
Together Forever - Van Gogh And Gauguin
"There are few pictures of Vincent's about which so much was written in later years."
These companion paintings have attracted much attention because of the symbolic interpretations underlying the subject matter. van Gogh painted both chairs. The one on the left is his personal chair. The one on the right was Gauguin's. The table is from van Gogh's bedroom so assuming they once sat here together looking out at a similar view that van Gogh painted during Gauguin's stay with Vincent at the yellow house in Arles. In this painting, they are Always and Forever united in their memories and friendship.
Frida's Bedroom - Frida Kahlo
Frida spent years in bed after her horrific accident. Her father made her and easel to use in bed while she was recovering.
A big mirror was installed over her bed so she could see herself.
She painted mostly self-portraits and this is why.....
I paint self-portraits because I am so often alone because I am the person I know best.
*Frida Kahlo
Thoughts Of My Life - Frida Kahlo
I painted this for Frida's 110th birthday last year. I wanted to honor her as I do every year on her birthday but last year was a special year. There were so many festivals and other celebrations in LA and all over the world. She was a special lady, a special person, and a special artist
that did not live a long life. Sometimes I feel cheated. Imagine what she would have done had she lived longer.
Here she is giving thought to all that happened to her in her short life. She will always be special to me. She has inspired me and is my muse. Thank you, Frida Kahlo.
The Critic's
Inspired by Magritte, Dali, Picasso,
Warhol, Matisse, and Peter Max
The Man in the Bowler Hat by Rene Magritte
Meditative Rose by Salvador Dali
Pablo Picasso - The Dreamer
Henri Matisse - Large Reclining Nude ( The Pink Nude)
Peter Max - Rare Lady
Andy Warhol's - Marilyn
Of course, it was fun! I have been thinking about composition using several different artists for so
long and it finally came to me in a dream. I do that a lot and when I do something really good comes out
of them.
I think the title explains the theme totally...
Enjoy, The Critic's
Watching Time - Inspired By Dali
I love clocks so I love Dali too.
I found a few titles for his Eye painting:
Subconscious Mind, Surrealist, Dreams, Subconscious.
What would life be like if we didn't;t have clocks to watch?
He sure did have a strange way of "seeing things!"
Banksy Painting Bowie
My Collector loved Bowie and wanted to a composition with him standing under a street light in England at night watching the ghost of Banksy painting him on an alley wall. Banksy of course is in ghost form since no one really knows who he is. I did a similar previous painting of Banksy painting Marilyn Monroe for another collector.
Banksy is an England-based graffiti artist, political activist, and film director of unverified identity.
Banksy displays his art on publicly visible surfaces such as walls and self-built physical prop pieces. Banksy does not sell photographs or reproductions of his street graffiti, but art auctioneers have been known to attempt to sell his street art on location and leave the problem of its removal in the hands of the winning bidder.
Music, Tea, Monet And Me - Inspired By Claude Monet
Imagine sitting here looking out at Monet's Japanese Bridge and water lilies among all the beautiful assortment of tress and other colorful flowers. Take a walk though this coral path in the gardens of Giverny! After a long walk on a sunny day, kicking off my shoes and enjoying some summer tea, I wonder what music could be created on this piano for Monet. Can you hear it?
Picasso'svilla Verana Studio - Paris
The best is that I can create any kind of scene that I think the Masters would like. I am in the keeping of places in which they lived and their studios around the world during their lives for these paintings to add a "little' reality. This painting from my imagination is of his Veranda Studio that he could have or should have had at his last place of residence in his farmhouse in Mougins Southern France from 1961 -1973
until his death.
I can imagine Pablo sitting in his Bentwood Wicker Rocking Chair at the end of a long day of working in this Vernanda studio enjoying some grapes and a glass of wine in a cozy pair of slippers. Many of his paintings include chairs similar to his personal rocker that you see in so many of his studio paintings. I thought his personal chair was a nice touch for this piece.
Melodie Of Klimt - Inspired By Gustav Klimt
Who doesn't love Klimt? I always loved Klimt's work. I have done several works on my impression of Klimt. Each time I say, Oh, it will be easier this time as I have done so many. Not so. It always amazes me how many symbols he used in his works, symbols within symbols within... I wonder what he was thinking. Every artist has a reason for what they paint and why? Many are never explained so we have only to guess what was on the artist's mind when they painted that painting. Of course, his works were a lot larger than mine so it actually makes it easier to paint all of those symbols.
Miro's Game - Inspired By Joan Miro
Love, love, love Joan Miro. I guess because using primary colors in one of my favorite things. I also love his playful attitude with his work. He was known for being childish with his paintings. I look at his work as just really fun! That said, I decided to do a fun room that I would think Miro would get a kick out of. Here it looks as if the party is over. Must have been a great gambling game going on here. Look at all those cards stacked up, poker chips, money on the floor, wine bottle and wine spilled and someone forgot their baseball cap on the sofa. Who do those sneakers belong to? Is someone walking barefoot? The back ground and floor are inspired by two of Miro's paintings as well.
Just a lot of fun to paint with all these brilliant colors. Enjoy!
Life Without Modi - Inspired By Amedeo Modigliani
It is a true love story about the Artist Amedeo Modigliani and his addictions, his art, and his true love for Jeanne and seemed like it was set in the real times of the artists including Picasso who was Modi's true rival! Very interesting, educational, and heartfelt. Treat yourself to the movies. You won't regret it.
Peter's Piano - Inspired By Peter Max
Peter's Piano - Homage to Peter Max was a really popular painting this year. I repainted similarly...but not the same paintings several times. I like to make each on its own original so I make small changes. Since Peter is still a living artist I really change a lot of the elements from his work to what I would have done to make them my originals out of respect for him. Thank you Peter Max!
A Date With Matisse - Inspired By Henri Matisse
The little lady waiting for Matisse on the sofa is my impression is from his painting, Danseuse Dans le Fauteuil, Sol en Damier, 1942.
Such fun to parody!
Clearly Kandinsky - Inspired By Wassily Kandinsky
I just love Kandinsky! Imagine Hearing music when seeing colors!!! This is a rare condition but does exist. I have added some info on this below so now when you view Kandisky's work you will have a better understanding of it. Who knows, maybe you will hear the music too!
Synesthesia is a neurological condition in which stimulation of one sensory or cognitive pathway leads to automatic, involuntary experiences in a second sensory or cognitive pathway. People who report such experiences are known as synesthetes. Recently, difficulties have been recognized in finding an adequate definition of synesthesia as many different phenomena have been covered by this term and in many cases, the term synesthesia ("union of senses") seems to be a misnomer.
Painting Dora On A Paris Afternoon - Inspired By Pablo Picasso
Self Portrait
I always imagined myself having a great studio with huge windows like this in Paris. What better than to be painting
my impression of Picasso's Dora Marr.
Enter my imagination and visit me
Painting Dora and Picasso on a Paris Afternoon