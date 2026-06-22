“What Does Your Life Skills Score Say About You?”: 15 Questions To Test Your Adulting IQ
You probably know how to pay bills, answer emails, and survive a grocery run. But how well do you handle the everyday challenges of adult life?
This quiz covers the practical knowledge most grown-ups rely on, from taxes, budgeting, and grocery shopping to first aid, dining etiquette, and those real-world situations nobody ever teaches you in school.
Ready to find out whether you’re an adulting expert or just getting by on instinct? Let’s see how your life skills stack up. 📱🛒💸🚑🍽️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: RDNE Stock project
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 15
|
|
|
/ 15
|
I disagree with the two I got wrong here - napkin on your chair is gross, you've potentially been using it to wipe your mouth, and may do so again. Unless you have specifically signalled them, or there are other people at the table to do so, waiting staff should not start clearing you're table while you're not there. The other one, the 'white tie', isn't so much wrong as just archaic. And specifically American, it seems, I had never heard of it.
100% agree. I've never seen a napkin placed on a chair, ever.Load More Replies...
I disagree with the two I got wrong here - napkin on your chair is gross, you've potentially been using it to wipe your mouth, and may do so again. Unless you have specifically signalled them, or there are other people at the table to do so, waiting staff should not start clearing you're table while you're not there. The other one, the 'white tie', isn't so much wrong as just archaic. And specifically American, it seems, I had never heard of it.
100% agree. I've never seen a napkin placed on a chair, ever.Load More Replies...
30
2