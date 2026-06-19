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Dirty, disgusting, disease-carrying, evil-looking, dangerous and scary. Some animals get a bad rep from humans, who fail to see them for what they truly are: sentient beings that share the planet with us.

Pigeons, for example, are often called the filthy rats of the sky. But these feathered creatures are actually obsessive about preening and can feel a wide range of emotions like love, grief, fear, and anger. Rats, meanwhile, aren’t too different. The furry rodents are highly emotionally intelligent and experience joy, empathy, fear, and sadness.

Mother Nature doesn't create monsters... That's the message woven into every post on an Instagram account aptly called Adorable Beasts. It features animals of all shapes and sizes, along with interesting facts and stories that encourage us to look at many in a different light.

Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the most fascinating posts from the page. From one of the most dangerous birds on earth to some of the cutest creatures many have never heard of, each tells a story that might surprise you.