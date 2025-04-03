Spouses Have Another Spat Over Adopted Dog’s Behavior, Wife Ends Up Renting A Hotel Room

ADVERTISEMENT

Adopting a pet, be it a dog, a cat or some smaller animal, is always a big responsibility, one often associated not so much with actually caring for the pet, but with solving their mental problems. After all, dogs and cats are smart and social animals, so psychology often comes to the fore here.

The author of our story today, the user u/LedyyM, recently adopted a traumatized adult husky, and didn’t think at all that in a little over six months this would lead her marriage, well, if not to the brink of collapse, then to numerous quarrels with her husband – that’s for sure. However, let’s take everything in order.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

The author of the post and her husband adopted an adult husky from a shelter seven months ago

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The dog turned out to have severe separation anxiety and it actually made the owners’ life way more difficult

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LedyyM

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LedyyM

ADVERTISEMENT

The author turned to the vet, who recommended sedating the dog while they’re not at home

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LedyyM

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the author’s husband is still angry with the dog’s ‘unruly’ behavior whilst home alone and wants to rehome him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LedyyM

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The spouses ended up having a huge spat and the author even left home with the doggo

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that about seven months ago, she and her spouse adopted an adult husky, who was extremely malnourished and neglected. Since then, the dog has returned to good physical shape, but the mental problems didn’t go away. The author notes that the animal has severe separation anxiety, and he cannot stay home alone.

Our heroine works at a grooming salon, so she has the opportunity to take the dog with her to work – and with her, he behaves just fine. But as soon as the animal is left alone, he destroys doors, couches, and other furniture simply because he feels overly anxious when everyone leaves.

The vet prescribed trazodone to help with his severe anxiety issues, and when she and her husband go somewhere for a long time, and where they can’t take the dog, they are actually forced to sedate him. This, of course, upsets the woman – but she sees no other way out. Moreover, training also didn’t give the expected result…

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her husband sees another way out – he claims that the dog is literally ruining their marriage, because the wife allegedly puts the pet above it all. The man has suggested rehoming the dog, but the OP is afraid that the dog’s specific behavior will sooner or later lead him to being possibly put down. And if the new family leaves him too, this will only further traumatize the animal.

The couple have had a lot of arguments in recent weeks, and some days ago, they had a fight to the point that our heroine took the dog, rented a room in a dog-friendly hotel for a couple of days, and simply left. Now the lady is seeking advice and support online, trying to figure out how to save her marriage without harming the dog.

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

First of all, we want to point out that in the photo, it’s not the dog’s tongue sticking out, but a chicken leg that he’s holding in his teeth, as the OP notes. However, the woman ignored reminders that it’s not recommended to give chicken bones to dogs. As for dealing with dogs’ separation anxiety, the Houston SPCA recommends gradually accustoming animals to the absence of their owners, over time increasing the time span for which you leave them alone.

Hounds Lounge also advises creating a safe place for the dog in the house – to minimize possible damage to furniture in other rooms. Make this place as comfortable as possible for the dog: leave plenty of toys, food and water there. And finally, remind the animal that it is the human who is the boss here.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, huskies are a specific breed for which more than two or three hours alone during the day can become a significant issue even if the dog has not had any serious problems in its life. And in the case described in our story – even more so. Many commenters also noted that the author should’ve taken these factors into account when adopting this dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the responders, who are also husky owners, noted that seven months in the case of an traumatized adult dog is actually very little time and that the original poster should actually contact a dog behavioral specialist, not a vet. In any case, as people wisely noted, the author and her husband should be patient, first of all… And do you, our dear readers, also agree with this?

People in the comments noted that the author needs a dog behavioral specialist rather than a vet, and wished them all patience

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT