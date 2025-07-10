ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood still grieves the loss of actor Adan Canto, who died at age 42 after a private battle with appendix cancer.

The Mexican-born actor began his career at 16 as a singer and guitarist, later transitioning into film and TV.

He rose to prominence with commanding performances in cartel sagas, political thrillers, and offbeat comedies.

Many will remember him through his magnetic lead role in Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. In this gritty crime drama, Canto played Arman Morales, a cartel lieutenant with a complicated moral compass.

But Arman was just one part of Canto’s wide-ranging screen legacy.

He embodied a conflicted political strategist in Designated Survivor, a passionate cult disciple in The Following, and a courageous justice minister in Narcos.

His range gave depth to every character he portrayed. But which role captured the very best of Adan Canto?

