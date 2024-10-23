Man Blamed For A Ruined Wedding When He Unknowingly Had A Summer Fling With The Groom

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be so much fun to have your friends attend your wedding. Not only do they turn the event into a vibrant celebration but also help manage all the stress. But what happens if they reveal things about your partner that you didn’t know?



Well, a person disclosed online how things took a dramatic turn while attending a high school friend’s wedding. The 22-year-old shared how, during a pre-wedding party, he accidentally revealed he had been intimate with the groom-to-be. Keep reading to learn the author’s perspective on the entire incident and how his actions led to the bride canceling the wedding. Don’t forget to check out our interview with an event planner, who explains what happens when weddings get canceled at the last minute.



Sometimes, we unknowingly hurt our friends with our actions

Image credits: mstandret / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

A guy shared how, during a pre-wedding party, he accidentally revealed he had been having a fling with the groom-to-be

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Altruistic_Risk_4402

Canceling a wedding last minute can be both emotionally and financially draining

Image credits: Emily Feine / pexels (not the actual photo)

It takes days, if not months, to plan a wedding. Brides and grooms put in a lot of time and effort to make sure their special day is perfect. But there are times when individuals need to cancel the celebration due to unforeseeable reasons. However, doing so not only impacts the couple and their loved ones but also everyone else involved.



In order to understand the ramifications of a wedding being canceled last minute, we spoke with Raghubir Singh, a seasoned event planner, who kindly agreed to share his valuable insights with Bored Panda.



Singh, who founded “BMP Weddings,” strongly believes in making the entire planning process stress-free for his clients. He explained how his team spends a good amount of time understanding what the couple’s needs and requirements are. After doing so, they spend days meticulously arranging everything.



He says, “If the event gets canceled at the last minute due to any reason, it could lead to financial losses. This is because we have spent a significant portion of the budget as the wedding date approaches. It also means that all our time and effort might go to waste.”



“If the client cancels their booking a month or two before the wedding, we refund almost 100% of their money as we haven’t really done much work. Our actual job begins closer to the wedding dates. Prior to it, we did a ton of research.”



Explaining who bears the costs for last-minute cancellations, Singh says, “It differs from case to case. During the pandemic, we returned the entire amount to the families as it wasn’t anyone’s fault.”



He highlighted how it also depends on the level of understanding and communication between the planner and their clients. Recalling an incident, he says, “Right before the pandemic, a family had booked our services. But as the event took place after the restrictions were lifted, their budget had decreased. They asked us to return some of the initial amount, and we gladly agreed.”

Wedding planners often need to pay vendors and venues in advance to secure their services

Image credits: Agung Pandit Wiguna / pexels (not the actual photo)

Event planners are often considerate and accommodating, as they want their clients to have a joyful experience. However, they need to pay the flower supplier, caterers, photographers, and DJs, among other people. Singh, whose company specializes in destination weddings, points out, “We need to pay an advance to most of our vendors. If the client doesn’t wish to go ahead with the celebrations at the last minute, they still need to pocket these bills as most suppliers have purchased the items.”



“For instance, the caterers have already bought the ingredients for the dishes, the flower arrangements are ready, and the decor for the venue is almost done. Some items are perishable, so we lose money on them. Also, the workers are paid on a daily basis, so nothing can be done there.”



Usually, wedding planners customize things as per the couple’s preference. So, when they choose to back out at the last minute, the preparations can’t be used for other events. Speaking about how each client has their own vision about how things should be, Singh says, “Every wedding is unique as each couple has their own choices and preferences. Since we cater to their specific needs, we can’t really use stuff from one event for another. Also, we only take 2-3 weddings every month, so it limits our capacity to reuse anything without it getting spoiled.”

He also mentioned if it’s a popular wedding venue, they might be able to repurpose some of the items. “We try to minimize the losses for last-minute cancellations, but some costs can’t be avoided. Even though we might sympathize with the couple’s situation, some expenses are beyond our control.”



While it can be emotionally draining for a person to cancel their wedding, it can also lead to financial losses. Would you say in this particular incident, the bride-to-be got lucky as she found out about her fiancé’s infidelity before the wedding? Or do you think what her friend did was terrible? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

People online largely felt that the author wasn’t to blame in this situation, yet some criticized them for the way they spoke to their friend

