Lady Feels Unsatisfied With Cleaner's Service, Company Blocks Her And Calls Her Home 'Disgusting' Instead

I would not go as far as to say that I have OCD (because I don’t), but I like things to be squeaky clean, and there have been times when I have been unable to sleep thinking about the mess, and I ended up cleaning my house in the middle of the night.

Now, speaking about cleaning, this original poster (OP) was unhappy with the cleaner she hired from a company, so she refused to hire cleaners from them again. Well, they called her kitchen disgusting and blocked her, leaving her feeling violated!

More info: Mumsnet

Wanting to live in a clean space is a given, and we can hire cleaners when we are unable to do so ourselves

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s old cleaner left so she hired a new one who was supposed to deep-clean the lower story of her house in around 4 hours

Image credits: ChicExpert

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to the poster, the new cleaner didn’t do a good job and clean everything as she had expected

Image credits: ChicExpert

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The living room window sill was unclean, and she broke her glass chopping board, left chemicals in the oven which she was asked not to clean, and the floor corners were dirty

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Due to this, she refused to hire her again and told so to the cleaning company, but they sent a pic of her house which the cleaner had secretly taken

Image credits: ChicExpert

They even called her house disgusting and then blocked her, so she felt violated by this and even shared a picture of her kitchen before cleaning

In today’s story, OP tells us how a cleaning company took a jab at her after she said that she was unhappy with their service. What happened was that her self-employed cleaner went back to her own country so she hired a new one to deep clean the downstairs story of her house. She mentioned that it generally takes her 2 hours, but she pays for 4 hours to get it cleaned properly.

However, when the new cleaner came, she didn’t really do all the work expected of her within that time. The living room window sill wasn’t cleaned, she broke OP’s glass chopping board and didn’t say anything, she left chemicals in the oven even when she was asked not to clean it, and also left the corners and many areas dirty.

Despite everything, the poster didn’t say anything, just made a mental note that she wouldn’t rehire her. Well, the company messaged her and asked why she didn’t want to hire and OP replied that she wasn’t happy with the service; seems pretty reasonable so far.

However, the cleaning company suddenly got abusive, sent her a picture of her dirty floors, which apparently the cleaner had secretly taken, and called her house disgusting. Before OP could even react, she was blocked by them, leaving her feeling completely violated.

This left her feeling very uncomfortable hiring another cleaner, but her husband felt that she was overreacting. When she vented online and sought advice, she also attached a photo of her kitchen before the cleaner came to clean, and netizens were divided in their opinions.

Image credits: ChicExpert

Research states that 1 in 10 British households have a domestic cleaner, and almost 25% of all households with an annual income under £20,000 use the services of a home cleaner. Just like so many other people, even OP hired one for her house, as she is not able to do it herself because of her work.

In the comments, the poster mentioned that she lives with her extended family, a total of 6 of them, and also has a few pets, hence, the floor can get messy. Many people pointed out that the purpose of hiring a cleaner is exactly that, to clean, so they found it absurd how the company reacted even after providing bad service. They were also suspicious of the cleaner for secretly taking pictures of OP’s house.

On the other hand, there were a few people who were aghast after looking at the picture provided by OP. They felt that it was quite messy and they sympathized with the cleaner about how difficult it must be to clean. These people even went on to question how the people in the house could live with such a mess until the cleaner came to do the weekly cleaning.

OP also received some responses from cleaners and they said that she could hire someone else as the cleaner had not done a proper job. Research shows that in 2021, the total number of cleaning businesses in the UK grew to around 69,005, so the poster won’t find it too difficult to get in touch with another cleaning company.

Well, that’s all from our end and now we hand the platform over to you. If you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you feel if a cleaner secretly took pictures of your house and what would you do in such a situation? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments section!

While most netizens backed up the poster and said she had a right to complain, there were a few who felt that her house was very messy

Image credits: ChicExpert