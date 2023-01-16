I Explored An Abandoned House In France With A Horribly Tragic Past (20 Pics)
This is a sad story but I thought it was important to share. These pictures are from an abandoned estate in France. In the 1980s the family who lived here was in a horrific car accident that killed everyone except the mother. Her husband and two young children were lost in the accident.
The mother’s grief was unbearable and she stayed in this large house by herself for years. She used the walls and scribbled thoughts and poems all throughout the house. One such line in French reads…”Here, I don’t feel loneliness: who knows? Maybe I’m not really alone.” As her mental state declined she was institutionalized where she eventually died. Today, everything remains as if a family was still living there.
