I Explored An Abandoned House In France With A Horribly Tragic Past (20 Pics)

This is a sad story but I thought it was important to share. These pictures are from an abandoned estate in France. In the 1980s the family who lived here was in a horrific car accident that killed everyone except the mother. Her husband and two young children were lost in the accident.

The mother’s grief was unbearable and she stayed in this large house by herself for years. She used the walls and scribbled thoughts and poems all throughout the house. One such line in French reads…”Here, I don’t feel loneliness: who knows? Maybe I’m not really alone.” As her mental state declined she was institutionalized where she eventually died. Today, everything remains as if a family was still living there.

More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com

The exterior

The dining room, covered with thoughts and poems

An upstairs bedroom

Family clothing

An upstairs bedrooom

Dining room walls

Secret bed behind the dinging room walls

The woman’s bedroom

Beside objects

The children

Upstairs bedroom

The woman’s bathroom

The living room

Inside a bedroom

Family clothes

A dresser top

An old photo

The kitchen

Pots on the wall

A downstairs window