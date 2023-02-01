A Series Of My Interior Paintings (20 Pics)

I want to show a series of my interior paintings, which are not about deep meanings, but about understandable images of nature, colors and geometric shapes. The main detail of these paintings is the texture, which complements the entire series of artworks and is an important detail of each canvas.

The interior is just like the clothes on a person’s body tells a lot about who lives inside this space. Interior painting or any other home decor is not a useless “spot on canvas”. These artistic details may have quite a logical decorative function – an important part of the overall design and image of the place, or an emotional one, for example, “I really like it and improves the mood.”

Currently, everything around us is overloaded with a lot of information, overflowing with meanings. If you look through the noise and tension of today, you can see how many strive for purity, simplification and transparency in everything. These trends can be seen in the projects of many interior designers, architects and artists. In the daily pursuit of new achievements, we are under pressure from stress hormones. We are constantly looking for a new way to get maximum dopamine and adrenaline to continue to be motivated. But “simple” and “understandable” it’s not always boring. Simple, clean and relaxed – it’s about personal space, about a place of strength and a point of balance. This is about the usual harmony of nature and humans as part of this universe.

Original acrylic painting (canvas, wooden frame)

Nature series: “Grass”. Original acrylic painting

Nature series: “Night”. Original acrylic painting

Original acrylic painting (canvas, wooden frame)

Nature series: “Rain”. Original acrylic painting

Original acrylic painting (canvas, wooden frame)

Original acrylic painting (canvas, wooden frame)

Nature series: “Ocean”. Original acrylic painting

Original acrylic painting (canvas, wooden frame)

Nature series: “Morning”. Original acrylic painting

Nature series: “Green”. Original acrylic painting

Original acrylic painting (canvas, wooden frame)

Space series: “Galaxy”. Original acrylic painting

Original painting (hexagonal canvas, acrylic)

Space series: “Blue”. Original acrylic painting

Original painting (hexagonal canvas, acrylic)

Nature series: “Green”. Original acrylic painting

Original painting (hexagonal canvas, acrylic)

Space series: “Black”. Original acrylic painting

Original painting (hexagonal canvas, acrylic)