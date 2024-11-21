Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

A Colorful Travel Experience In Phu Quoc Island (7 Pics)

Travel

A Colorful Travel Experience In Phu Quoc Island (7 Pics)

Chloe ArcyChloe Arcy
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

6

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

From the emerald green of the sea to the magical red-orange of a sunset… Phu Quoc Island may just be Vietnam's most colorful destination. Here, you don’t just explore - you can feel the beauty of a true tropical paradise brought to life through all seven colors of the rainbow.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Taste Bud-Tempting Red

A Taste Bud-Tempting Red

The first color of the rainbow in Phu Quoc reveals itself through fresh seafood dishes that are simply irresistible at first glance. The diverse marine ecosystem of Phu Quoc provides the plumpest shrimp and crab, turning a mouthwatering, vibrant red when steamed to perfection. This red is even more striking with the island’s signature spicy red chili slices. The sweetness of fresh seafood pairs beautifully with the spicy flavor, creating a truly unforgettable taste.

Beyond its fresh seafood, Phu Quoc is also renowned for its pepper varieties, particularly its unique red pepper known as “hong tieu” or “red pepper.” This specialty pepper is prized for its high quality, achieved by allowing the pepper to ripen naturally on the vine until it's perfectly round and vibrant red, then harvested and dried. Each plump, fiery-red peppercorn offers a unique spicy heat and unforgettable fragrance that leaves an everlasting impression on all who have tasted it.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Chloe Arcy
Add photo comments
POST

#2

The Enchanting Orange Of Sunset

The Enchanting Orange Of Sunset

Phu Quoc is renowned as Vietnam’s best sunset-watching destination, thanks to its expansive western beaches. The ideal time to catch the sunset is between 3 PM and 6PM, when the sun gradually dips below the horizon, painting the sky in mesmerizing hues of orange and red.

For the most stunning sunsets, go to Truong Beach or Dai Beach, where the horizon seems to stretch on forever. In addition to soaking in the natural beauty, if you’re looking to capture unique photos, let’s visit Sunset Sanato, famous for its "long-legged elephant" sculptures. For a romantic experience, express your love at the Kiss Bridge in Sunset Town, once praised by CNN as one of the world's most impressive bridges. Here, every year on January 1st, the sun sets perfectly in the 30 cm gap between the two branches of the bridge, creating an unparalleled sunset scene in the world.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Chloe Arcy
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The “Healing” Green Of The Primeval Forests

The “Healing” Green Of The Primeval Forests

Phu Quoc is often referred to as Vietnam's giant green lung, with 70% of the island covered by a national park. Covering over 31,000 hectares with a 30-kilometer trail through primeval forests, the park features three distinct forest ecosystems, namely the evergreen broadleaf forest, Melaleuca forest, and mangrove forest as well as home to nearly 2,000 rare plant and animal species.

Exploring Phu Quoc National Park is a must-do for nature lovers. The lush green, a stunning blend of pristine streams and ancient trees, creates a vibrant and lively landscape. As you venture deeper into the forest, you'll be immersed in the "healing" green of the intertwined leaves, complemented by the birdsongs and babbling brooks. It's a tranquil escape where you can breathe in the fresh forest air and fully embrace the peace and serenity that only nature can provide.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Chloe Arcy
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

The Blue And The Emerald Green Of The Sea And Sky

The Blue And The Emerald Green Of The Sea And Sky

Nature is Southern Phu Quoc's greatest asset. The island boasts captivating shades of blue and green, with the color of the sea shifts with each area, giving visitors endless beauty to explore without ever growing tired of it. You'll find the shallow beaches with gentle slopes in the southern island. These beaches reveal a breathtaking emerald green on clear days.

As you travel north, the sea gradually deepens to a more vibrant shade of green. For the ultimate panoramic view, take a ride on the world's longest cable car to Hòn Thơm Island and soar above the endless shades of blue and green that make Phú Quốc so special.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Chloe Arcy
Add photo comments
POST
#5

The Colors Of Sun And Sand - Golden Sunshine And White Vanilla Sand

The Colors Of Sun And Sand - Golden Sunshine And White Vanilla Sand

Phu Quoc isn’t just remarkable for its blue waters, the island offers a surprising journey of changing sand colors as you travel from south to north. In the south, beaches like Bai Kem - aptly named for its properties of sand - feature smooth, cool white sand that feels soft underfoot.

Heading further north, the sand gradually shifts to a warmer yellow. Imagine yourself lying on the beach, enjoying the golden sunshine typical of Phu Quoc, on these wide and gentle beaches. Under the sunshine, the water sparkles even more brilliantly, giving guests what feels like a fairyland.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Chloe Arcy
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#6

The Indigo Of The Deep Sea

The Indigo Of The Deep Sea

The deep indigo waters of Phu Quoc captivate visitors with their mysterious and pristine beauty. Diving into this underwater world, you’ll witness a breathtaking natural landscape of vibrant coral reefs and a rich marine ecosystem. The southern islands of Phu Quoc are renowned for their fantastic free-diving and snorkeling locations, with tours that explore 3-4 islands like May Rut Trong and Hon Mong Tay...

For those who aren’t divers, there’s the option to “walk on the ocean floor” with a special helmet inspired by an astronaut's design. Even children as young as four can try this unique experience. Surrounded by schools of colorful fish, you’ll feel completely immersed in the magic of the ocean world.

Amid the deep indigo of the sea, everything feels untouched and pure, offering visitors the sense of entering a secret underwater garden - where nature retains its wild charm.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Chloe Arcy
Add photo comments
POST
#7

The Unique Purple

The Unique Purple

While purple is a rare sight in nature, Phu Quoc surprises visitors with this unique color in the most delightful ways. Blessed by nature, the island boasts the sim (rose myrtle), with its deep alluring and dreamy purple color. These small and juicy fruit offer a sweet and slightly tart flavor that makes them so unique.

While in Phu Quoc, don’t miss tasting sim wine - a wonderfully sweet, smooth drink best enjoyed chilled with ice. Visitors can also bring home sim candies as a memorable gift.

Beyond the deep purple of the sim, visitors exploring Phu Quoc’s primeval forests can also find the unique, light-purple tram mushroom (tylopilus felleus), which resembles the color of mangosteen. Often called the “purple gem” of this island, these rare mushrooms appear only in April and May each year.

Foraging for tram mushrooms in the forest is an especially popular experience among visitors because it brings a sense of adventure to discover the secrets of the primeval forest, listening to the signs of wild nature to find the "purple" treasure of the forest.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Chloe Arcy
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Vote arrow up

6

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

6

Open list comments

0

Chloe Arcy

Chloe Arcy

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Chloe Arcy

Chloe Arcy

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska

Gabriela Zagórska

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Travel Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda