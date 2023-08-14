A 3-Day Voyage Through Heavenly Beachscapes In Phu Quoc, Vietnam (7 Pics)

As a wanderlust-driven traveler, I’ve been fortunate enough to set foot on various picturesque shores around the world. But nothing could have prepared me for the awe-inspiring beauty that awaited me on the shores of Phu Quoc Island. This hidden gem nestled in Vietnam’s embrace is a paradise that seems to have been crafted by the divine hands of nature itself.

Through this 3-day voyage, Phu Quoc’s allure revealed itself, offering a blend of tranquility and discovery that resonated with my heart. From the allure of Kem Beach to the serene charm of Sao Beach and the thrill of Hon Thom, each moment wove a narrative of nature’s grandeur. Allow Phu Quoc to embrace you in its charm as you explore its captivating shores, crafting memories that will forever hold a special place in your heart.

Kem Beach

Day 1: Kem Beach – A Glimpse of Eden

My journey through Phu Quoc’s heavenly beachscapes began with Kem Beach, a place that could easily be mistaken for a glimpse of Eden. As the sun painted the sky with shades of gold, I found myself standing on gleaming white sands that felt like a soft embrace beneath my feet. The swaying coconut trees whispered secrets of tranquility, while the turquoise waters seemed to invite me to explore their depths.

Kem Beach isn’t just a beach, it’s a haven for luxurious resort experiences. Hosting prestigious names like JW Marriott, Accor, and Rosewood, it’s not just a shoreline but a canvas of opulence. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, designed by architect Bill Bensley, symbolizes luxury, earning accolades and rivaling top destinations. This beach’s allure has attracted a billionaire’s extravagant wedding and been deemed one of the best resorts globally. It’s a retreat where lavishness fuses with nature’s beauty, catering to various traveler desires.

Indian Billionaire’s Wedding at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay

New World Phu Quoc Resort

Sao Beach

Day 2: Tranquility at Sao Beach

With a new day came the tranquility of Sao Beach, a haven where time stands still and where CN Traveler listed as one of the 10 most pristine and tranquil beaches in the world. Amble along the seemingly endless coastline, letting the soft sands cradle your steps. Plunge into the depths through snorkeling, discovering a world of vibrant coral reefs beneath the surface. The afternoon invites kayaking and more water-based escapades. Relish a seafood feast against the backdrop of the setting sun, creating a memory that lingers long after.

Hon Thom Beach

Adventure at Sun World Hon Thom

Day 3: Adventure on Hon Thom

Prepare for an adventurous day as you venture to Hon Thom, aptly named the ‘Island of Joy.’ Glide through the skies on the world’s longest three-rope cable car to Sun World Hon Thom. Dive into the exhilaration of Asia’s largest water park, Aquatopia, and explore Exotica Village’s array of rides and games. Don’t miss the opportunity to discover the underwater wonders through scuba diving, a journey into a world of ancient coral formations and marine life. As the day concludes, savor the breathtaking sunset over Hon Thom’s golden beaches.

Exotica Village’s array of rides and games