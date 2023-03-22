7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

I have been a tour guide for Modhu Tours Bangladesh. As a tour guide, I’ve had the pleasure of sharing my love and knowledge of various destinations with travelers from all over the world. My experiences have taught me the importance of flexibility, communication, and cultural sensitivity. Join me as I share some of my most memorable moments and valuable insights from my time as a tour guide.

Age is just a number, you need a passion for traveling. I am with the US tourist Mary Levering at Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka

It was probably 153rd country when she came to Bangladesh. I was astonished to see her courage and passion. She wanted to travel to all the countries recognized by the United States of America. I hope she has already completed her goal.

A tourist from Belgium at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka

Bertrand Durbise, a true gentleman came to visit Bangladesh from Belgium. He has already visited more than 100 countries in the world. I think traveling helps to make people gentle and cooperative. He was a great person I met during my tour guiding experience.

A photographer needs patience and stamina to make a successful photography tour

I have tour guiding experience with some photographers from Thailand. You can see one of them in this picture. A normal person’s eye and a photographer’s eye are different. They see a thing from a different perspective. They can find beauty in anything where our normal eye can’t do it.

With Michael Nguyen from the USA at Dhaka New Market, Bangladesh

During the ’70s, his family started living in the USA coming from Vietnam. When he traveled to Bangladesh, he was a student studying law at a university in the USA. He travels to different countries in the world when he gets leisure and vacation. Obtaining world-travel experiences by a student is praiseworthy. I enjoyed tour guiding with him.

Sarah Whitehouse at a flower festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh

She visited Bangladesh during an international conference as a translator. Before starting her job, she spent a day experiencing the Bangladeshi lifestyle and top tourist places in Dhaka. She keeps smiling when she travels. She was a great liberal-minded traveler. Travel makes a man liberal and happy.

With my tourist to the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in Dhaka

This church is a must-see attraction in Dhaka. Aaron Miller from the USA is with me in this photograph. The church is known as the Armenian Apostolic Church of the Holy Resurrection. It is built in the Armenian architectural style and features a unique blend of Armenian and Bengali cultural elements.

In front of a Buddhist Statue at Dhaka University, Bangladesh

It was a tour-guiding experience with Jenna Klotz from America. She was actually a student when we made this tour. It is really praiseworthy to travel as a student during the holiday and save money for world travel. It needs courage and passion to travel alone as a student in different countries facing different weather. It inspires me a lot.