Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh
7points
User submission
Travel5 hours ago

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

Sheikh Imran
Community member

I have been a tour guide for Modhu Tours Bangladesh. As a tour guide, I’ve had the pleasure of sharing my love and knowledge of various destinations with travelers from all over the world. My experiences have taught me the importance of flexibility, communication, and cultural sensitivity. Join me as I share some of my most memorable moments and valuable insights from my time as a tour guide.

More info: modhutours.com

Age is just a number, you need a passion for traveling. I am with the US tourist Mary Levering at Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

It was probably 153rd country when she came to Bangladesh. I was astonished to see her courage and passion. She wanted to travel to all the countries recognized by the United States of America. I hope she has already completed her goal.

A tourist from Belgium at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

Bertrand Durbise, a true gentleman came to visit Bangladesh from Belgium. He has already visited more than 100 countries in the world. I think traveling helps to make people gentle and cooperative. He was a great person I met during my tour guiding experience.

A photographer needs patience and stamina to make a successful photography tour

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

I have tour guiding experience with some photographers from Thailand. You can see one of them in this picture. A normal person’s eye and a photographer’s eye are different. They see a thing from a different perspective. They can find beauty in anything where our normal eye can’t do it.

With Michael Nguyen from the USA at Dhaka New Market, Bangladesh

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

During the ’70s, his family started living in the USA coming from Vietnam. When he traveled to Bangladesh, he was a student studying law at a university in the USA. He travels to different countries in the world when he gets leisure and vacation. Obtaining world-travel experiences by a student is praiseworthy. I enjoyed tour guiding with him.

Sarah Whitehouse at a flower festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

She visited Bangladesh during an international conference as a translator. Before starting her job, she spent a day experiencing the Bangladeshi lifestyle and top tourist places in Dhaka. She keeps smiling when she travels. She was a great liberal-minded traveler. Travel makes a man liberal and happy.

With my tourist to the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in Dhaka

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

This church is a must-see attraction in Dhaka. Aaron Miller from the USA is with me in this photograph. The church is known as the Armenian Apostolic Church of the Holy Resurrection. It is built in the Armenian architectural style and features a unique blend of Armenian and Bengali cultural elements.

In front of a Buddhist Statue at Dhaka University, Bangladesh

7 Photos Of My Tour Guiding Experiences In Bangladesh

It was a tour-guiding experience with Jenna Klotz from America. She was actually a student when we made this tour. It is really praiseworthy to travel as a student during the holiday and save money for world travel. It needs courage and passion to travel alone as a student in different countries facing different weather. It inspires me a lot.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Sheikh Imran
Sheikh Imran
Author, Community member

Travel enthusiast and tourism professional.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for your uplifting photos. Your descriptions are excellent. It is wonderful to see people from all over the world traveling to South Asia. Also to realize that there are many different types of people and cultures in Bangladesh. Hope to visit some day.

1
1point
reply
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for your uplifting photos. Your descriptions are excellent. It is wonderful to see people from all over the world traveling to South Asia. Also to realize that there are many different types of people and cultures in Bangladesh. Hope to visit some day.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda