My 6 Short Horror Stories That Will Haunt You In Under A Minute
Some people binge-watch movies when they’re bored. Me? I write scary stories that can fit on the back of a napkin. They’re quick, creepy, and perfect for anyone who loves a good chill without the commitment of a whole novel. Think of them as horror shots instead of full glasses.
The Voice Note
My husband’s been dead for three years.
Today, I got a voicemail.
Heavy breathing. Then his voice: “I finally found the way back.
My Mother
“Come here!” my mom called from the kitchen.
As I moved, I heard her whisper urgently from the bedroom: “Don’t go in there.”
The Attic Box
In the attic, I opened a box marked Do Not Open.
Inside were Polaroids of me sleeping.
The last one was taken last night.
The Last Notification
My phone buzzed at 3 a.m.
A text—from my own number: “Stop pretending. I can see you blinking.”
Knock Knock
Someone knocked on my window.
I live on the 12th floor.
The Game
Playing hide-and-seek, my niece yelled from the closet:
“Uncle, there’s already someone in here.”