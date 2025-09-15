ADVERTISEMENT

Some people binge-watch movies when they’re bored. Me? I write scary stories that can fit on the back of a napkin. They’re quick, creepy, and perfect for anyone who loves a good chill without the commitment of a whole novel. Think of them as horror shots instead of full glasses.

#1

The Voice Note

The Voice Note

My husband’s been dead for three years.

Today, I got a voicemail.

Heavy breathing. Then his voice: “I finally found the way back.

    #2

    My Mother

    My Mother

    “Come here!” my mom called from the kitchen.

    As I moved, I heard her whisper urgently from the bedroom: “Don’t go in there.”

    #3

    The Attic Box

    The Attic Box

    In the attic, I opened a box marked Do Not Open.

    Inside were Polaroids of me sleeping.
    The last one was taken last night.

    #4

    The Last Notification

    The Last Notification

    My phone buzzed at 3 a.m.

    A text—from my own number: “Stop pretending. I can see you blinking.”

    #5

    Knock Knock

    Knock Knock

    Someone knocked on my window.
    I live on the 12th floor.

    #6

    The Game

    The Game

    Playing hide-and-seek, my niece yelled from the closet:

    “Uncle, there’s already someone in here.”

