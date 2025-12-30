ADVERTISEMENT

After work, I often stop by a cafe to draw little pictures. The Christmas decorations inspire me to imagine what I want to draw. Because I live in Vietnam, the snow I draw might not look realistic, but the emotions are real.

#1

1. A Christmas Night On Tree

1. A Christmas Night On Tree

An Tran （陈福安）
    #2

    2. Other Sides Of Those Shops

    2. Other Sides Of Those Shops

    An Tran （陈福安）
    #3

    3. A Christmas Town

    3. A Christmas Town

    An Tran （陈福安）
    #4

    4. Warmer Than Snow

    4. Warmer Than Snow

    An Tran （陈福安）
    #5

    5. Sweet As Our Love

    5. Sweet As Our Love

    An Tran （陈福安）
    #6

    6. My Town Is Ready For Christmas

    6. My Town Is Ready For Christmas

    An Tran （陈福安）
