5 Reasons Why Japan Is The Most Futuristic Country In The World

Though it may not be the world’s biggest country, Japan is undoubtedly one of the most advanced countries. In many ways, Japan is like a real-life version of a futuristic society, with its leading technology and innovative culture.

From robots and trains that are faster than the speed of sound to electric toilets and anime, the future of Japan is almost unimaginable. But what exactly makes Japan so futuristic and what are the small reasons why this fascinating nation is a step ahead of the rest?

Shinkansen Trains

Image credits: wikipedia.org

To start with, the speed of the Shinkansen Train (AKA bullet train) network sets Japan significantly ahead of the rest of the world. The bullet train traverses the country at lightning speeds and stops in over 500 locations as it zips through the countryside. This makes traveling in Japan super quick and accessible, easily surpassing the outdated transportation networks of many other countries.

Robots

Image credits: japan-forward.com

Another great thing about Japan is its incredible advancements in robotics and automation. The robots of Japan are more advanced than in any other country, from AI-powered robots acting as receptionists and nurses all the way to robots tending the garden, the level of robotics in Japan is astonishing. And all this robot technology sets Japan further ahead in the future and is why Japan is the world leader in robotics.

Electric toilets

Image credits: racv.com.au

But Japan’s futuristic attitude doesn’t stop there. Electric toilets, for instance, are commonplace in Japan, setting it ahead of other countries. These electric toilets are equipped with heated seats and shower-like features, making them the kind of luxury that is unheard of elsewhere. Not to mention, the toilets are incredibly energy-efficient and clean, a vital thing to keep in mind in a country so densely populated.

Manga and Anime

Image credits: jrailpass.com

The fourth small yet powerful reason is the anime industry in Japan. This industry is responsible for creating some of the most beloved animated characters of all time. From iconic characters like Naruto, Goku, and Luffy to imaginative worlds like My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan, the anime industry has become immensely popular worldwide and is one of Japan’s biggest exports.

Japanese cuisine

Last, but not least is Japanese cuisine. Over the years, Japanese food has become the envy of the world, from ramen and sushi to tempura and teriyaki. Japanese restaurants have sprung up all over the world and the demand for Japanese food has skyrocketed, showing just how ahead of the curve Japan is when it comes to food.