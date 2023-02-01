Gabriel Soares is a talented Brazilian artist who blends digital painting and 3D programs to craft pop culture characters in his personal style. He infuses his 2D digital work with a smooth texture and adds depth with his mastery of shadow, light, and form. Soares' 3D pieces are equally impressive, showcasing his talent for caricatures.

His professional artistry has attracted clients such as Ubisoft, Netflix, Warner Bros, The SPA Studios, Hasbro, Sideshow Collectibles, XM Studios, Unruly Industries, YuMe Toys, and Nickelodeon.

So without further ado, we invite you to explore his artwork.

More info: Instagram | artstation.com

#1

Neo Evolution - Matrix

#2

Khaby Lame

#3

Dr. Hannibal Lecter

#4

Oscar Isaac - Moon Knigh

#5

The Last Of Us

SCP 4666
They strongly remind me of Leon and Mathilda

#6

Elton John

#7

Snoop Dogg

#8

Obelix

#9

Freddie Mercury

#10

Tom Hardy - Venom

#11

Fred - The Flintstones

#12

Super Cage

#13

House Of The Dragon

#14

Prey

#15

The Sandman

#16

Thor: Love And Thunder

#17

Wolverine X Hulk

#18

The Witcher

#19

Robert Plant - LED Zeppelin

#20

Superman - Snyder Cut

#21

John Lennon - Beatles

#22

Genie - Aladdin

#23

Tommy Shelby - Peaky Blinders

#24

Michael Jackson

#25

Timothée Chalamet

#26

Steve Jobs

#27

Terminator

SCP 4666
I'm a cyberneddic oarganism- living dissue over a metal endosgeleton

#28

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Anthony Kiedis (Black Summer)

#29

Van Gogh's Bedroom

#30

Loki

#31

Terry Crews

#32

Léon And Mathilda

#33

Bram Stokers Dracula

#34

Samurai Jack

#35

The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame

#36

Superman

#37

Namor

“I Am Vengeance”

#38

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

#39

Static Shock

#40

Drive - Ryan Gosling

#41

Captain Planet

#42

Van Gogh In Search Of A Quiet Place To Paint

#43

Rambo

#44

Keanu Reeves - Cyberpunk 2077

#45

Alita

#46

“I Am Vengeance”

#47

He-Man

