This Artist Creates 3D Caricatures Of Popular Characters And Famous People (47 Pics)
Gabriel Soares is a talented Brazilian artist who blends digital painting and 3D programs to craft pop culture characters in his personal style. He infuses his 2D digital work with a smooth texture and adds depth with his mastery of shadow, light, and form. Soares' 3D pieces are equally impressive, showcasing his talent for caricatures.
His professional artistry has attracted clients such as Ubisoft, Netflix, Warner Bros, The SPA Studios, Hasbro, Sideshow Collectibles, XM Studios, Unruly Industries, YuMe Toys, and Nickelodeon.
So without further ado, we invite you to explore his artwork.
More info: Instagram | artstation.com
Neo Evolution - Matrix
Khaby Lame
Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Oscar Isaac - Moon Knigh
The Last Of Us
Elton John
Snoop Dogg
Obelix
Freddie Mercury
Tom Hardy - Venom
Fred - The Flintstones
Super Cage
House Of The Dragon
Prey
The Sandman
Thor: Love And Thunder
Wolverine X Hulk
The Witcher
Robert Plant - LED Zeppelin
Superman - Snyder Cut
John Lennon - Beatles
Genie - Aladdin
Tommy Shelby - Peaky Blinders
Michael Jackson
Timothée Chalamet
Steve Jobs
Terminator
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Anthony Kiedis (Black Summer)
Van Gogh's Bedroom
Loki
Terry Crews
Léon And Mathilda
Bram Stokers Dracula
Samurai Jack
The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame
Superman
Namor
“I Am Vengeance”