Gabriel Soares is a talented Brazilian artist who blends digital painting and 3D programs to craft pop culture characters in his personal style. He infuses his 2D digital work with a smooth texture and adds depth with his mastery of shadow, light, and form. Soares' 3D pieces are equally impressive, showcasing his talent for caricatures.

His professional artistry has attracted clients such as Ubisoft, Netflix, Warner Bros, The SPA Studios, Hasbro, Sideshow Collectibles, XM Studios, Unruly Industries, YuMe Toys, and Nickelodeon.

So without further ado, we invite you to explore his artwork.

