“Pretty Young” 39-Year-Old Grandma Goes Viral: “Three Generations Can Go Clubbing Together”

A 39-year-old grandmother from Suzhou, Anhui province, in eastern China, has become a social media sensation after videos of her feeding her month-old grandson went viral due to her youthful appearance.

The woman, who remains unnamed and uses the username “Grandmother Born in 1985” on social media, has nearly 20,000 followers.

Image credits: South China Morning Post

The woman’s posts typically showcase everyday activities such as feeding her grandson, changing diapers, and preparing meals for her family.

The recent viral video shows the woman bottle-feeding the baby while the baby’s mother lies on the bed for a rest, according to Baidu’s report. The baby, who is nearly one month old, is the woman’s first grandson.

A relative said anyone who didn’t know the woman would “think [she is] the baby’s mother”

Image credits: DUSHI.CA

In the video, which went viral on March 8, a relative filming the scene comments on the grandmother‘s youthful look, suggesting that she could be mistaken for the mother of the baby. “For anyone who does not know your family, he will think you are the baby’s mother, instead of his grandmother,” the relative says.

“Look, how young this grandmother is! She was just born in 1985,” the relative says.

The grandmother, sporting a long ponytail and light makeup, responds with a shy smile before turning away from the camera.

Her followers commented on the woman’s videos in awe

Image credits: DUSHI.CA

Her followers often express surprise at her young age and appearance, with one user saying, “I am at the same age as her, but I am not married yet. What can I say?”

Another jokingly added, “I was born in the 1970s and my kid is still in kindergarten. Why are you in such a hurry to become a grandmother?”

“This grandmother can give birth to an uncle or aunt for this little baby,” said another.

A netizen joked, “Nice. Three generations can go clubbing together.”

Viewers said they couldn’t distinguish the mother and the grandmother of the baby

Image credits: DUSHI.CA

One of her videos shows the woman and her daughter-in-law. Many viewers said they could not distinguish the duo because they looked the same age.

Another also captures tender moments between the grandmother and her grandson, including scenes where she talks gently to him while holding him in her arms.

“While taking care of my grandson, I feel my legs and waist are not sore anymore. I have more strength when climbing the stairs,” she wrote in her caption.

Becoming a young grandmother has recently become a phenomenon in Asia

Image credits: DUSHI.CA

Image credits: DUSHI.CA

According to SCMP, this phenomenon of becoming a grandmother at a relatively young age is not unique to China or Asia.

Earlier this year, Shirli Ling, a 34-year-old online influencer from Singapore, also became a grandmother. She has committed to providing more support to her 17-year-old son, who is the father of the child.

Additionally, a woman from Shandong province, born in 1988, became a mother-in-law last year after admitting she had her son at 16. Meanwhile, a 38-year-old woman from Anhui was recently celebrated as “the most beautiful mother-in-law,” following the viral spread of her son’s wedding videos.

Netizens are divided on the ‘young grandma’ trend

