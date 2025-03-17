Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Pretty Young” 39-Year-Old Grandma Goes Viral: “Three Generations Can Go Clubbing Together”
News, World

“Pretty Young” 39-Year-Old Grandma Goes Viral: “Three Generations Can Go Clubbing Together”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A 39-year-old grandmother from Suzhou, Anhui province, in eastern China, has become a social media sensation after videos of her feeding her month-old grandson went viral due to her youthful appearance.

The woman, who remains unnamed and uses the username “Grandmother Born in 1985” on social media, has nearly 20,000 followers.

RELATED:

    The woman goes by the name “Grandmother Born in 1985″ on social media

    Pretty young 39-year-old grandma with long black hair, sitting on a beige couch, wearing a gold watch and white top.

    Image credits: South China Morning Post

    The woman’s posts typically showcase everyday activities such as feeding her grandson, changing diapers, and preparing meals for her family.

    The recent viral video shows the woman bottle-feeding the baby while the baby’s mother lies on the bed for a rest, according to Baidu’s report. The baby, who is nearly one month old, is the woman’s first grandson.

    A relative said anyone who didn’t know the woman would “think [she is] the baby’s mother”

    A young-looking grandmother feeding a baby with a bottle, showcasing youthful appearance and family bonding.

    Image credits: DUSHI.CA

    In the video, which went viral on March 8, a relative filming the scene comments on the grandmother‘s youthful look, suggesting that she could be mistaken for the mother of the baby. “For anyone who does not know your family, he will think you are the baby’s mother, instead of his grandmother,” the relative says.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Look, how young this grandmother is! She was just born in 1985,” the relative says.

    The grandmother, sporting a long ponytail and light makeup, responds with a shy smile before turning away from the camera.

    Her followers commented on the woman’s videos in awe

    Young grandma, 39, holds and feeds a baby in a cozy room.

    Image credits: DUSHI.CA

    Her followers often express surprise at her young age and appearance, with one user saying, “I am at the same age as her, but I am not married yet. What can I say?”

    Another jokingly added, “I was born in the 1970s and my kid is still in kindergarten. Why are you in such a hurry to become a grandmother?”

    “This grandmother can give birth to an uncle or aunt for this little baby,” said another.

    A netizen joked, “Nice. Three generations can go clubbing together.”

    Viewers said they couldn’t distinguish the mother and the grandmother of the baby

    Pretty young woman, 39-year-old grandma, sitting in bed with pastel bedding, wearing a pink top, looking relaxed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DUSHI.CA

    One of her videos shows the woman and her daughter-in-law. Many viewers said they could not distinguish the duo because they looked the same age.

    Another also captures tender moments between the grandmother and her grandson, including scenes where she talks gently to him while holding him in her arms.

    “While taking care of my grandson, I feel my legs and waist are not sore anymore. I have more strength when climbing the stairs,” she wrote in her caption.

    Becoming a young grandmother has recently become a phenomenon in Asia

    A "pretty young" grandma holds a baby, illustrating timeless generational bonds.

    Image credits: DUSHI.CA

    A young-looking grandmother smiling while holding a baby, highlighting three generations.

    Image credits: DUSHI.CA

    According to SCMP, this phenomenon of becoming a grandmother at a relatively young age is not unique to China or Asia.

    Earlier this year, Shirli Ling, a 34-year-old online influencer from Singapore, also became a grandmother. She has committed to providing more support to her 17-year-old son, who is the father of the child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Additionally, a woman from Shandong province, born in 1988, became a mother-in-law last year after admitting she had her son at 16. Meanwhile, a 38-year-old woman from Anhui was recently celebrated as “the most beautiful mother-in-law,” following the viral spread of her son’s wedding videos.

    Netizens are divided on the ‘young grandma’ trend

    Text discussing a 39-year-old grandma, highlighting generational differences and social trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user Western-Monk-8551 stating, "That's pretty young. 50 is more a grandma age.

    Text exchange discussing a "pretty young" grandma being 43 at birth, highlighting support and love.

    User comment about a grandma becoming one at 39, congratulating another person.

    Comment about a 39-year-old grandma being young enough to enjoy fun times with her grandchild.

    Text comment about three generations having close ages, highlighting a "pretty young" grandma.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Teawillfixit about life at 36 compared to a 39-year-old grandma.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda