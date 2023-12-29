ADVERTISEMENT

The 1980s gave us many beloved, enduring tropes, but none so indelible as the hockey-mask-wearing slasher killer. Cartoonist Lee Adam Herold turned this trope on its head by juxtaposing Jason Voorhees with the heart of Ziggy and the delivery of the Far Side to create "Chopping Block".

Featuring Butch, a psychotic slasher who means well, Herold draws each hilarious panel by cutting a contact paper mask and applying ink with a sponge to give Chopping Block its unique, blood-splatter aesthetic.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

He Should Have Stayed Dead

He Should Have Stayed Dead Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Selfie Time!

Selfie Time! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Bites

This Bites Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#4

That, And Genetics

That, And Genetics Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Rude

Rude Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#6

When Embarrassment Turns To Zen

When Embarrassment Turns To Zen Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Where Frowns Come To Die!

Where Frowns Come To Die! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Smorgasbord

Smorgasbord Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#9

A.i.: The New Y2k

A.i.: The New Y2k Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Who's A Good Demon?

Who's A Good Demon? Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Sing Along, Now!

Sing Along, Now! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Quoth The Raven

Quoth The Raven Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#13

I Clearly Had The Right-Of-Way

I Clearly Had The Right-Of-Way Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Decisions, Decisions

Decisions, Decisions Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#15

That's The Worst

That's The Worst Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Be Mine

Be Mine Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Mother's Love Language

Mother's Love Language Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#18

The Side Hustle

The Side Hustle Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#20

The War On Krampus

The War On Krampus Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

They Just Got It

They Just Got It Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#22

I Dare You

I Dare You Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Well, Hello There, Family

Well, Hello There, Family Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Oh, Those Forbidden Blasphemies

Oh, Those Forbidden Blasphemies Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Reunion!

Reunion! Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Lee Herold
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!