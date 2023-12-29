25 Chopping Block Comics Drawn With A Knife And Sponge
The 1980s gave us many beloved, enduring tropes, but none so indelible as the hockey-mask-wearing slasher killer. Cartoonist Lee Adam Herold turned this trope on its head by juxtaposing Jason Voorhees with the heart of Ziggy and the delivery of the Far Side to create "Chopping Block".
Featuring Butch, a psychotic slasher who means well, Herold draws each hilarious panel by cutting a contact paper mask and applying ink with a sponge to give Chopping Block its unique, blood-splatter aesthetic.
