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The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year celebrates the breathtaking landscapes, wildlife, and natural wonders of Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and New Guinea, an extraordinary region whose natural history stretches back more than 80 million years to the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana.

Owned and produced by the South Australian Museum, the annual competition showcases remarkable images that inspire a deeper appreciation for the region's unique biodiversity.

The winners will be announced on 27 August 2026, but before that, take a look at some of the breathtaking shortlisted images that are already turning heads.

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