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The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year celebrates the breathtaking landscapes, wildlife, and natural wonders of Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and New Guinea, an extraordinary region whose natural history stretches back more than 80 million years to the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana.

Owned and produced by the South Australian Museum, the annual competition showcases remarkable images that inspire a deeper appreciation for the region's unique biodiversity.

The winners will be announced on 27 August 2026, but before that, take a look at some of the breathtaking shortlisted images that are already turning heads.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | linkedin.com | australiangeographic.com.au

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Animal Behaviour: Rock And A Hard Place By Rachelle Mackintosh

Three elephant seals, including a pup, on a sandy beach, two with open mouths, featured in an Au Photo Contest.

Southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina)

There’s a small window in early spring when adult southern elephant seals are on land nursing their pups. Each youngster feeds for just three weeks before its mum heads back to sea. It was intriguing to watch two cranky females explain to this little fella that the milk bar was closed – permanently!

South Australian Museum Report

11points
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    #2

    Animal Behaviour: Strutting Tern By Georgina Steytler

    A black and white bird running on sand with a bright yellow background, part of the Au Photo Contest.

    Sooty tern (Onychoprion fuscatus)

    The quirky courtship ritual of sooty terns involves the birds cocking their head to one side, dropping their wings and goose-stepping around each other in unison, flicking sand with their feet as they go. I was delighted to get this shot showcasing their wonderful dance.

    South Australian Museum Report

    10points
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    #3

    Animals In Nature: Penguin Pose By Mat Bell

    An Adelie penguin leaping from an ice floe in the Au Photo Contest.

    Adélie penguin (Pygoscelis adeliae)

    Huddled in a Zodiac boat in icy waters off the Antarctic Peninsula, I waited patiently for an Adélie penguin to propel itself from the water to the safety of an iceberg. Persistence delivered as I captured this penguin in an almost levitational-like state, as if posing for the camera.

    South Australian Museum Report

    9points
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    #4

    Animal Behaviour: Rubbish To Refuge By Daniel Sly

    A small fish with a gold body and a pale head surrounded by eggs inside a clear bottle on sandy ground, featured in the Au Photo Contest.

    Brown sabre tooth blenny (Petroscirtes lupus)

    Beneath the surface of Sydney Harbour, a brown sabretooth blenny shelters inside a discarded glass bottle, now transformed from careless waste into a vital sanctuary. Hundreds of eggs cling within as the parent stands guard, repurposing debris into a refuge for the next generation.

    South Australian Museum Report

    9points
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    #5

    Animals In Nature: Feathered Refuge By Donald Chin

    Two tawny frogmouths cuddling on a branch in the rain, a capture from an Au Photo Contest.

    Tawny frogmouth (Podargus strigoides)

    As light rain began to fall on a spring morning, a juvenile tawny frogmouth stirred to life. It stretched its wings wide, momentarily cloaking its siblings. With its mouth open in what felt like a joyful expression, the scene revealed a tender, unexpected moment of warmth, resilience, and quiet connection in the wild.

    South Australian Museum Report

    8points
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    #6

    Macro: Curvy Cytaea By Bridgette Gower

    A close-up macro shot of a vibrant jumping spider with iridescent eyes on a golden-brown leaf, for the Au Photo Contest.

    Red-and-white jumping spider (Cytaea alburna)

    I came across this tiny jumping spider navigating a maze of fallen leaves within a low bush. I paused, watched and waited for the perfect moment. Eventually, it climbed to the very edge of a leaf—poised like a performer on a stage or a tiny king surveying its kingdom.

    South Australian Museum Report

    8points
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    #7

    Macro: Surrounded By Foes By François Brassard

    Several weaver ants attacking a darker ant on a brown leaf, an intense Au Photo Contest moment.

    Spider ants (Leptomyrmex sp.), Pony ant (Rhytidoponera sp.)

    Spider ants surround and immobilise a pony ant on the rainforest floor. They will carry their unfortunate prey to their nest, where they will feed it to their sister larvae.

    South Australian Museum Report

    8points
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    #8

    Macro: Spider Piñata By Melissa Christi

    Small, green spiders in two clusters hanging from a web, an Au Photo Contest submission.

    Huntsman spiderlings (Neosparassus sp.)

    We spotted a faint yellow blob nestled in the grass; tiny spiderlings clustered after hatching. They do this to stay safe while they absorb egg nutrients and complete their first moult. Something had disturbed them, as a small clump of spiderlings dangled by a thread – not unlike a small piñata!

    South Australian Museum Report

    8points
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    #9

    Our Impact: Koala In Trouble By Michael Snedic

    Koala climbing a utility pole with a crow perched on a wire nearby, captured for the Au Photo Contest.

    Koala (Phascolarctos cinereus)

    Due to unabated land clearing, with huge tracts of koala habitat removed to make way for massive housing developments, koala numbers are rapidly deteriorating across Australia. Being forced out into suburbia, koalas are regularly killed by cars or chased by dogs, like this individual, which sought refuge up a telegraph pole.

    South Australian Museum Report

    8points
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    #10

    Animals In Nature: Oakum Boy By Andrew Peacock

    A vast colony of emperor penguins covering a rocky landscape, an aerial view for an Au Photo Contest.

    King penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus)

    Incongruously, a single king penguin chick stands atop a rock surrounded by adults in the world’s largest breeding colony of this species. ‘Oakum Boy’ is a historical nickname given by sailors because the chicks’ appearance reminded them of oakum, a pine-tar-soaked flax fibre used to seal gaps in wooden ships.

    South Australian Museum Report

    7points
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    #11

    Macro: Shifting Shadows By Lincoln Macgregor

    Silhouette of a spiny leaf insect against a bright, warm sunset, featured in the Au Photo Contest.

    Spiny leaf insect (Extatosoma tiaratum)

    The spiky silhouette of a spiny leaf insect reveals how well-defended these phasmids are from predators. I discovered it on a tree in my backyard one evening, backlit by a living room light. This image goes to show that you don’t always have to travel far to see extraordinary creatures.

    South Australian Museum Report

    7points
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    #12

    Macro: New Beginnings By Rosa Dunbar

    Green lacewing larvae and eggs on a leaf, a captivating Au Photo Contest entry.

    Bronze orange bug nymphs (Musgraveia sulciventris)

    Translucent green nymphs of the bronze orange bug cluster near their emptied egg raft after hatching. During this first instar stage, they remain aggregated before dispersing following moulting. Their pale green colouration provides effective camouflage, making them difficult to detect. They are often mistaken for other insect species.

    South Australian Museum Report

    7points
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    #13

    Our Impact: Battling The Bushfire By Georgina Steytler

    An aerial firefighting plane dropping retardant over a wildfire in Australia, part of the Au Photo Contest.

    On a hot, dry January day, a diesel water pump sparked a fire on a nearby farm. Wind swept it into the surrounding native forest, and the eucalypt oils turned the dark, billowing smoke-clouds orange. Incredibly, and bravely, a water bomber flies straight into the heart of this inferno.

    South Australian Museum Report

    7points
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    #14

    Our Impact: Bin Turkey By Emma Perry

    A curious bird peaking out of a green bin against a wooden fence, an entry for the Au Photo Contest.

    Australian brush turkey (Alectura lathami)

    While camping in Queensland, I noticed an opportunistic brush turkey foraging for food through the rubbish bin.

    South Australian Museum Report

    7points
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    #15

    Threatened Species: Ethereal Encounter By Matt Deakin

    An overhead view of a sawfish swimming alongside a sea turtle, submitted for the Au Photo Contest.

    Green sawfish (Pristis zijsron), Green turtle (Chelonia mydas)

    Capturing the last limbs of light touching the shallow reef, I saw a large shape moving through the milky water of the tidal estuary. As I came closer, I noticed the spectral shape of the critically endangered green sawfish moving towards and through a group of sea turtles, before disappearing into the depths.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #16

    Botanical: The Illusion Of Fragility By Beth Baker

    A soft focus image of a delicate pink gum blossom with many fine stamens, hanging upside down, surrounded by pale green eucalyptus leaves, an Au Photo Contest entry.

    Pear-fruited mallee (Eucalyptus pyriformis)

    Eucalyptus evokes Australia; its scent, its hush in the wind. Adapted to drought, fire and poor soils, it endures. Grey leaves deflect heat, bright blooms draw life and lignotubers promise return. Both ethereal and tough, this image captures a quiet resilience in which softness and strength exist in delicate, enduring balance.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #17

    Junior: The King’s Plumage By Arlo Wallace

    Detailed texture of a king penguin's feathers in vibrant black, white, yellow, and grey, part of the Au Photo Contest.

    King penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus)

    On a subantarctic expedition, I journeyed to Sandy Bay on Macquarie Island to observe king penguins in their natural environment. I made this photograph to explore the plumage of a king penguin as an abstract study, highlighting its patterns, textures, colours, and form.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #18

    Macro: Pygmy Seahorse Portrait By Daniel Sly

    A tiny, red pygmy seahorse camouflaged against a blue underwater background, an incredible Au Photo Contest submission.

    Pygmy seahorse (Hippocampus bargibanti)

    A pygmy seahorse clings to a pink gorgonian sea fan, blending seamlessly into its surroundings. A narrow beam of light isolates the tiny subject from the reef, while a slower shutter speed transforms its habitat into a soft, dreamlike blue.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #19

    Macro: Miniscule But Deadly Dive Bomber By François Brassard

    Close-up of a red wood ant and another insect on a dark surface, part of the Au Photo Contest.

    Sugar ant (Camponotus sp.), Ant-decapitating fly (family Phoridae)

    This ant-decapitating fly is diving towards an ant. It aims to inject an egg into the ant’s head. The emerging grub will burrow in the ant’s head and eat it from within. Once the grub matures, it emerges and decapitates the ant, thus giving the fly its macabre name.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #20

    Our Impact: Caught Between Sky And Barbs By Jasmine Vink

    A fruit bat hanging upside down on barbed wire against a sunset in Australia, submitted to the Au Photo Contest.

    Spectacled flying fox (Pteropus conspicillatus)

    An endangered spectacled flying fox has become entangled on a barbed wire fence and succumbed to her injuries. Barbed wire entanglement is common and devastating for flying foxes. Many agriculturalists have misconceptions about bats and the efficacy of wildlife-friendly fencing options, making transitions to sustainable fencing challenging.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #21

    Animal Behaviour: Spearfishing By David Stowe

    A great egret with an elongated neck holds a fish speared on its yellow bill, captured for the Au Photo Contest.

    Great egret (Ardea alba), Bony bream (Nematalosa erebi)

    As flooding from the Lachlan River subsided, large numbers of waterbirds were feeding in a drying waterhole. When this great egret plucked a fish from the water and lifted it high as he walked away, I was able to create a striking image, showing off the egret’s long, spear-like neck and bill.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #22

    Animal Behaviour: Crab Attack By Emma Parker

    A mudskipper and a crab engaged in a struggle on a muddy beach, an entry in the Au Photo Contest.

    Blue spotted mudskipper (Boleophthalmus caeruleomaculatus), Mud crab (Scylla sp.)

    I had this image in mind before my second trip to Broome. I wanted to observe and photograph a unique interaction between the species vying for space in the mudflats. After three days, I was lucky to witness a mud crab lift a mudskipper right out of the water.

    South Australian Museum Report

    6points
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    #23

    Animals In Nature: Under The Umbrella By Barton Yau

    A small bird perched on a tall green stem under a large white flower head, submitted to an Au Photo Contest.

    Superb fairywren (Malurus cyaneus)

    While observing a group of superb fairywrens at a wetland reserve, I watched as this female suddenly landed on a lower stem with a tiny ladybug. In the soft, fading light, she paused just long enough for me to capture this quiet, handheld moment.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #24

    Animals In Nature: Wings As Raincoats By Doug Gimesy

    A fruit bat hanging upside down on a branch in the rain for the Au Photo Contest.

    Grey-headed flying-fox (Pteropus poliocephalus)

    Flying is just one of the many things flying-foxes use their wings for. They can use them as eye shades, sun shades, cooling fans, baby blankets and even to swim. But here, during a summer shower, a grey-headed flying-fox uses theirs as a raincoat.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #25

    Animals In Nature: Fairyfloss By Lewis Burnett

    A seahorse nestled among colorful soft corals underwater, an enchanting scene from the Au Photo Contest.

    West Australian seahorse (Hippocampus subelongatus)

    Fairyfloss depicts the aptly named tiger snout seahorse at home in its kingdom. These seahorses are usually found in murky, sediment-rich environments, which often leads to unappealing images. This site is known for spectacular soft coral growths, so I was able to photograph this iconic species with a background that does them justice.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #26

    Junior: Chattering Honeyeaters By Dan Parker

    Six striped honeyeater birds with yellow wing patches, some perched on branches, one feeding another, with open beaks, an Au Photo Contest entry.

    New Holland honeyeaters (Phylidonyris novaehollandiae)

    The sun was nearly setting. I’d been watching them for the last five hours, flitting between the shrubs that covered the headland, fighting mid-air and chattering non-stop in large groups. I wanted to capture this action and, luckily enough I managed to get a shot I was pretty happy with.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #27

    Junior: Under Surveillance By Max Pittorino

    A speckled bird perched on a sign that reads CCTV Surveillance and Security Systems in continuous use, an Au Photo Contest entry.

    Nankeen kestrel (Falco cenchroides)

    A nankeen kestrel pauses its hunting, resting beneath a security camera. The bird appears to be acting as an avian security guard, glaring down from its vantage point. I converted this image to monochrome to add to the mood I wanted the image to emanate.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #28

    Landscape: Mud Flyer By Scott Portelli

    An aerial view of a dry, cracked riverbed resembling a tree, with a small bird flying, a stunning Au Photo Contest entry.

    Black kite (Milvus migrans)

    The dramatic contrast of colour and texture reveals an ever-changing landscape. As I surveyed the landscape from above, I noticed these black kites hovering over the mudflats in search of easy prey. I waited for the moment when I could capture the landscape and the bird’s relationship to this scene.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #29

    Macro: A Fragile Feast By Rosa Dunbar

    Close-up of a small ant tending to a cluster of translucent, spherical eggs on a green leaf for the Au Photo Contest.

    Coastal brown ant (Pheidole megacephala), Bronze orange bug eggs (Musgraveia sulciventris)

    A coastal brown ant worker examines the hollow remains of a bronze orange bug egg on a citrus leaf following predation. As opportunistic foragers, these ants exploit both plant and animal resources. Nearby, red-eyed embryos are visible through translucent egg membranes, indicating the eggs were nearing hatching at the time of attack.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #30

    Our Impact: The Earth Remembers By Paul Hoelen

    Vibrant abstract aerial view of a salt pond with a dark blue center, part of the Au Photo Contest.

    Framed within a human-shaped landscape, an evaporation pond reveals a quiet tension between both beauty and consequence. Rich textures and bold colour offer striking visual appeal, yet the process within leaves a lasting imprint of toxic residue that will alter the very fabric of Country for many years to come.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #31

    Animal Behaviour: The Secret Lives Of “Non-Jumping” Ants By Daniel M. Allman

    Close-up of a long-jawed ant on a wooden branch against a green background, from the Au Photo Contest.

    Bull ant (Myrmecia tarsata)

    For the last 100 years it was believed that some Australian bull ants, like Myrmecia tarsata, were incapable of jumping. My photograph suggests the contrary, and despite having a flash duration of 1/9000 (0.11 milliseconds!), there is still observable motion blur; a testament to this species’ powerful, expeditious jumps.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #32

    Animal Behaviour: Gannet Dance By Robin Moon

    Two gannets engaging in a courtship display with seaweed during an Au Photo Contest.

    Australasian gannet (Morrus serrator)

    Cape Kidnappers provides a raw, immersive birdwatching experience as over 6,500 pairs call this clifftop home. Returning mates present a precious gift – juicy seaweed. If the female deems it suitable for nest building, then they perform the intimate beak-tapping and sky-pointing ritual together.

    South Australian Museum Report

    5points
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    #33

    Animals In Nature: Botanic Wren By Allison Premischook

    A vibrant blue and white bird perched on bright red kangaroo paw flowers, a stunning entry in an Au Photo Contest.

    Superb fairywren (Malurus cyaneus)

    The colour of the kangaroo paw caught my eye first. So, I made my way over and less than a minute later, he arrived – perched just long enough for a few frames before flying off. In that moment, he seemed proud, showing off the brilliance of his new season plumage.

    South Australian Museum Report

    4points
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    #34

    Junior: Glitterball Trophy By Jamie Smart

    A close-up of a spider with a vibrant yellow and green patterned back, hanging by a thread against a dark background, showcasing an Au Photo Contest entry.

    Mirror spider (Thwaitesia argentiopunctata)

    I captured this image while exploring the rainforest at night. I spotted a spider hanging by its silk eating a fly and wanted to capture a photo of its behaviour. When my flash lit up its abdomen, I realised how beautiful it was and later learned that it was a mirror spider.

    South Australian Museum Report

    4points
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    #35

    Landscape: Creatures In The Shadows By Benjamin Maze

    Moss-covered trees in a misty forest, an entry in the Au Photo Contest.

    New Zealand’s alpine goblin forests are really something to behold. These stunted beech and kāmahi trees take on shapes, contours and proportions that are almost grotesque at times, which is only further personified seeing them in the rain and fog. It’s easy to let one’s imagination run wild in a forest like this.

    South Australian Museum Report

    4points
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    #36

    Landscape: Nereus By Gergo Rugli

    Powerful green wave curling in the ocean, captured for the Au Photo Contest.

    After forecasts predicted a 10–15-foot swell, I woke at 3 am to make the 3-hour drive south from Sydney through heavy rain. As the storm cleared at sunrise, a narrow break in the clouds briefly illuminated a perfectly formed wave breaking over the reef.

    South Australian Museum Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Macro: A Spider’s Journey By Dianne Galbraith

    A tiny spider silhouetted atop a dandelion puffball against a soft, blurred background, part of the Au Photo Contest.

    Jumping spider (family Salticidae)

    Viewing this minute spider as it negotiated its journey through a forest of dandelion seeds was fascinating. I wanted to show the beauty of its shape in silhouette as it explored a myriad of those individual seeds.

    South Australian Museum Report

    4points
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    #38

    Monochrome: Angel Unveiled By Lachlan Hall

    A high-contrast black and white overhead shot of a stingray-like fish on a dark, textured background for the Au Photo Contest.

    Australian angelshark (Squatina australis)

    The angelshark is a master of camouflage. The ghostly white body and speckled markings render it near-invisible when lying in ambush on the sandy bottom. Chancing upon this individual gliding over the dark-coloured kelp beds allowed for a rare glimpse at the true form of an otherwise unseen species.

    South Australian Museum Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Our Impact: The Artificial Reef – A Pathway For Conservation By Marcia

    Aerial view of coral reef restoration project with floating platforms, coral modules, and boats for the Au Photo Contest.

    The bird’s eye view of the artificial reef being installed in Clifton Springs, Victoria. It was created by the Reef Design Lab to stop coastal erosion, reduce wave energy, and restore native flat oyster populations, which have been largely lost from the area.

    South Australian Museum Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Animals In Nature: Wings Of The Golden Light By Oleksii Boiko

    A cormorant with its wings spread out, drying in the golden light for the Au Photo Contest.

    Little black cormorant (Phalacrocorax sulcirostris)

    A little black cormorant spreads its wings to dry in the warm morning light at Enoggera Reservoir, Brisbane. Backlit against the golden hour glow, the bird's outstretched silhouette reveals unexpected colour and texture – a fleeting ritual of stillness before the day begins.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
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    #41

    Animals In Nature: Penguin Playground By Sam Blount

    A large iceberg with a colony of penguins on a lower ledge, captured for the Au Photo Contest.

    Gentoo Penguin (Pygoscelis papua)

    After a few months cruising through Antarctica, we came across this beautiful iceberg. This group of penguins was taking a break while the rest were swimming in the calm water. I always loved watching these birds transform from uncoordinated to graceful as they left the ice and entered the water.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Botanical: Alchemy By Ben Alldridge

    A majestic night sky filled with countless stars and the Milky Way, towering trees silhouetted, and a radiant blue-lit tree in the foreground, an Au Photo Contest entry.

    Tanglefoot (Nothofagus gunnii)

    Tanglefoot, Australia’s only cold-weather deciduous species, attracts thousands to witness ‘the turn’. However, few will have seen them glowing in gold tones. The organism emits garish colours in response to UV light in a process called biofluorescence. This particular evening brought subtle aurora and airglow, a rare synergy in these forests.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
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    #43

    Botanical: String Theory By Georgina Steytler

    An abstract close-up image showing intricate patterns of delicate, intertwined strands and bubbles, highlighting an Au Photo Contest entry.

    Unknown algae

    I’m fascinated by shallow and ephemeral wetlands and the unique plants that grow in the shallows. I found this algae in an elevated wetland fed by a spring in the nature reserve behind my house. When I looked closely, I noticed the tiny string-like strands.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
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    #44

    Botanical: Wetland By William Patino

    Aerial view of a complex water system with small islands, showcasing the beauty in the Au Photo Contest.

    Dominated by sphagnum moss, bog pines and lichens, this wetland boasts a myriad of colours. It’s well hidden and best appreciated from the air, in this case, from a small helicopter. Once I spotted the tree, we worked the angle to showcase the reflective light and colour from the glowing clouds above.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
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    #45

    Botanical: Ancient Arms By William Patino

    Lush green moss-covered tree branches framing a tranquil, reflective lake, a stunning entry in the Au Photo Contest.

    Silver beech (Nothofagus menziesii)

    Many silver beech trees seem to defy gravity as they extend horizontally from mountainsides and lean precariously over rivers and lakes. On this particular morning, it was the calm waters of the lake that initially caught my eye, and I enjoyed searching for the right tree to complement the scene.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
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    #46

    Monochrome: Wood Wide Web By Joy Kachina

    Black and white image of a striking, twisted eucalyptus tree trunk in a misty forest for the Au Photo Contest.

    Tasmanian snow gum (Eucalyptus coccifera)

    Snow gums twist and turn in sculptural forms shaped by extreme weather and time. To stand among them is to feel both endurance and grace. This photograph was created during a deeply personal journey. Despite long hours of travel, harsh weather and personal struggle, arrival brought profound peace. Here, the forest felt like home.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Our Impact: Net’s Toll By Brett Lobwein

    An aerial view of a beached whale among rocks and waves on an Australian coast, an entry in the Au Photo Contest.

    Humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae)

    Every year over 40,000 humpback whales migrate up the east coast of Australia. This brings them in close contact with humans. I heard that a young whale had become entangled in a shark net, drowned and washed up on a beach. A sad reminder of the cost of shark nets.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
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    #48

    Animal Behaviour: Breakwater Flight By Dylan Giannakopoulos

    Two gentoo penguins leaping out of the water, creating splashes, captured for an Au Photo Contest.

    Gentoo penguins (Pygoscelis papua)

    Gentoo penguins, the world’s fastest-swimming penguins, surge through the water with the grace of flight, driven by speed, instinct, and survival. Their elegant porpoising lets them breathe without slowing, evading predators that lurk in the icy Antarctic depths.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Animal Behaviour: Right Of Way By John Harrison

    A yawning seal with a group of penguins watching, captured for the Au Photo Contest.

    Royal penguin (Eudyptes schlegeli), Southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina)

    A group of royal penguins pause mid-march as an elephant seal voices objection. Confidently striding up the shoreline earlier, the penguins reconsider their route in the face of overwhelming size and sound. This fleeting negotiation between species, where determination meets dominance, shows that even the boldest procession knows when to hesitate.

    South Australian Museum Report

    3points
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    #50

    Junior: Watchful Kestrel By Ryder Dawkins

    A small, fluffy bird with brown and white feathers perched on a rock, part of an Au Photo Contest.

    Nankeen kestrel (Falco cenchroides)

    I saw this nankeen kestrel as I was walking along the south coast of Sydney. I first saw it standing watchfully over the cliff. As I approached, I was incredibly surprised by how close it let me get, completely unafraid. I sat there taking photos for a while just enjoying its company.

    South Australian Museum Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Junior: I Love Glossies By Spencer Hitchen

    Black cockatoo with striking orange tail feathers in flight, a captivating Au Photo Contest entry.

    Glossy black cockatoo (Calyptorhynchus lathami lathami)

    Most nights, you will find ‘Glossy Bob’ and I observing our local glossy black cockatoo flock as they drink at their local water hole. I photograph and observe their behaviours so that we can better understand these magnificent birds. Sometimes they even give me close-up fly-bys, like this female glossy.

    South Australian Museum Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Landscape: Swarm By Mark Gray

    Abstract aerial landscape showing colorful mineral patterns from the Au Photo Contest.

    I captured this unique abstract aerial photograph while flying over beautiful Lake Tyrrell, a salt lake in country Victoria, Australia.

    South Australian Museum Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Landscape: Lifeblood By Robert Downie

    An aerial landscape showing a winding stream through green and yellow marshlands, featured in the Au Photo Contest.

    Water transforms the outback when rare floods sweep down from central Queensland, filling channels carved over millennia. Reached after days of four-wheel driving across outback floodplains, this fleeting landscape exists for only weeks. From the air, its veins of water reveal a story older than memory.

    South Australian Museum Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Monochrome: The White Faced Heron By Bernie Shore

    Elegant white-faced heron standing on a branch in black and white, a compelling entry for the Au Photo Contest.

    White-faced heron (Egretta novaehollandiae)

    A pair of white-faced heron, overlooking Lake Hayes, New Zealand. I waited, knowing there was more to their character, than initially presented. The furthest slowly swivelling its head toward me and making eye contact while lifting one of its claws – backlit and dramatic.

    South Australian Museum Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Monochrome: In The Morning By Paula Mcmanus

    Misty Australian wetland with trees and water reflections, submitted to the Au Photo Contest.

    Mullinger Swamp is a protected area just outside of Kybybolite, near Naracoorte in South Australia. The swamp straddles the border of South Australia and Victoria. We waited four days for local cloud and rain to clear, and when it did, we were rewarded with this magnificent sunrise and low-lying fog.

    South Australian Museum Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Our Impact: The Price Of An Easy Meal By Russell Charters

    Overhead view of a kangaroo, an eagle, and a cyclist on an Australian rural road for the Au Photo Contest.

    Western grey kangaroo (Macropus fuliginosus), Whistling kite (Haliastur sphenurus)

    Captured from a distance with a drone’s telephoto lens, this sobering perspective documents the harsh intersection of wildlife and infrastructure. A mother and joey, lost to an overnight road strike, provide a grim sustenance for a scavenging whistling kite. This image witnesses the raw, cyclical reality of nature’s endurance amidst human-altered landscapes.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #57

    Animal Behaviour: Dignity Down The Drain By Kristian Bell

    Two Great Crested Grebes facing each other in water, one offering food, a submission to the Au Photo Contest.

    White-faced heron (Egretta novaehollandiae)

    White-faced herons are typically reserved, quiet stalkers; experts at using guile to sneak up and prey on small animals. But catch one at bath time and all dignity goes out the window. Pure, uninhibited chaos.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #58

    Animal Behaviour: Small Gestures By Kristian Bell

    A white-faced heron with wings spread, creating a large splash while bathing, submitted to an Au Photo Contest.

    Great crested grebe (Podiceps cristatus)

    Great crested grebes are famous for elaborate courtship displays, but sometimes romance is just quietly passing your partner a snack. This pair may be past the honeymoon stage, but it was lovely to witness such apparently thoughtful gestures between them.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #59

    Animal Behaviour: Worm Wars By Nathan Watson

    Two birds, one in focus with wings spread, wading in shallow water for an Au Photo Contest.

    Bar-tailed godwit (Limosa lapponica), Silver gull (Chroicocephalus novaehollandiae)

    After migrating thousands of kilometres to Australia, a bar-tailed godwit tries to feed on a juicy sandworm. But, at low tide, meals on the sandbar don’t come easy. As soon as the godwit pulls the worm free, a silver gull gives chase and eventually steals the prize.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #60

    Animals In Nature: A Brand New Day By Tim Henry

    A black-necked stork standing on top of a red rocky cliff overlooking a vast landscape, submitted for the Au Photo Contest.

    Black-necked stork (Ephippiorhynchus asiaticus)

    At sunrise, a lone black-necked stork faces toward Arnhem Land. Perched high above its usual water’s edge, it rests with one leg raised, a distinctive posture marking the quiet beginning of a brand new day.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #61

    Junior: Silent Grace By Aaryan Dhakal

    Striking close-up of a pelican with a black background, highlighting its features for the Au Photo Contest.

    Australian pelican (Pelecanus conspicillatus)

    Silent grace reflects my pursuit of balance between precision and emotion. I waited for light to reveal the pelican’s texture and form, capturing a moment of calm resilience. Inspired by traditional simplicity, the image expresses stillness and poise, where subtle detail and quiet presence speak most powerfully.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #62

    Landscape: Aether Link By Anton Gorlin

    Serene lake reflecting a mountain and a single tree under a clear sky, part of the Au Photo Contest.

    Captured at Dove Lake in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park on a calm, foggy autumn morning. As the sun rose, a fogbow briefly formed above the still water. The absence of wind and diffused light simplified the landscape, softening the boundaries between land, water and sky.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #63

    Threatened Species: Shimmers In The Blue By Brooke Pyke

    A large whale shark swims surrounded by a school of small fish, an entry for the Au Photo Contest.

    Whale shark (Rhincodon typus), Status: Endangered

    We were greeted by this inquisitive young whale shark, surrounded by a school of sparkling silver fish. Everything aligned: the ocean was as calm as a lake, the late afternoon sun glimmered off the surrounding fish, and the whale shark’s white spots glowed. These encounters make me deeply appreciate the incredible place I call home.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #64

    Threatened Species: Fallen Angel By Joy Kachina

    A snow-covered, gnarled tree stands in a winter landscape, submitted for the Au Photo Contest.

    Cider gum (Eucalyptus gunnii), Status: Endangered

    Cider gums are a vital part of our natural and cultural heritage. The small, heart-shaped gum tree, fragile yet resilient, grows beside the remnants of its deceased parent. Historically, Palawa elders tapped these trees for sugary sap to create the fermented drink wayalinah. The trees still bear the scars of generations of tapping, deeply etched into the fallen remains

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #65

    Threatened Species: One In 1,000 By Kendra Campbell

    A baby sea turtle crawls towards the ocean at sunset, entry for the Au Photo Contest.

    Hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), Status: Critically endangered

    As I lay on the sand behind this hatching nest at sunset, I thought about how the statistics are against their survival. Then, that this may be the one in 1,000 that survives against the odds, returning to this same beach to nest in several decades.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #66

    Threatened Species: Fairy Tern Spin By Sharon Jones

    A royal tern fishing in golden water, captured for the Au Photo Contest.

    Fairy Tern (Sternula nereis), Status: Vulnerable

    From my first visit to the fairy tern colony, I was hooked. Observing their antics, I began to anticipate the swift spin to shake off the sea. Working with the backlight, I waited for that fleeting moment when behaviour, light, and drifting spray aligned, creating art from nature.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #67

    Animals In Nature: Just In Time By Colin Chan

    A shorebird with a crab in its beak on a sandy beach, with waves crashing in the background, from an Au Photo Contest.

    Whimbrel (Numenius phaeopus)

    It’s a race against time for this whimbrel, which I watched expertly pluck this crab from the rocks. Not just to escape from the onrushing waves with its prized catch but also to ‘fill up’ with enough food along Australia’s coast for its long migration north towards the Arctic.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #68

    Junior: Miners And The Moon By Max Pittorino

    Bird silhouettes against a bright full moon, with one bird mid-flight above a tree, a submission to the Au Photo Contest.

    Noisy miner (Manorina melanocephala)

    A large group of noisy miners congregate atop a large conifer tree at dusk. The miner perched at the top of the tree takes off, wings spread, before the glowing moon.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #69

    Junior: Fledgling Falcon In Flight By Max Pittorino

    A dark bird of prey with wings spread, soaring downward against a blurred rock background, from the Au Photo Contest.

    Peregrine falcon (Falco perigrinus)

    The fledgling peregrine falcon portrayed in this image is soaring down towards one of its parents, which has landed on a cliff ledge just out of view with a freshly caught fish. I took this image moments before the young falcon flew out of my line of sight.

    South Australian Museum Report

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    #70

    Junior: Personal Space By Oliver Lacey

    Two long-legged spiders facing each other on a textured surface, featured in the Au Photo Contest.

    Jumping spider (Jacksonoides sp.)

    These two male jumping spiders were engaged in a territorial dispute. They repeatedly advanced then broke off for over an hour. Each encounter featured elaborate visual displays, with both spiders waving their pedipalps and forelegs to appear larger and intimidate their rival, but without resorting to physical contact.

    South Australian Museum Report

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