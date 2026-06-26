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Each year, the Beaker Street Science Photography Prize brings together striking images that show science at its most visually powerful, from intricate microscopic structures to vast, awe-inspiring cosmic scenes.

Now in its latest edition, the shortlist reveals just how diverse and surprising the scientific world can be when seen through a photographer’s lens. These images have been selected from over 100 entries by judges Dr Kirsten Banks and Marley Butler, and reviewed by scientific editor Simon Grove.

Scroll down to explore the shortlisted images, and head to the website to cast your vote for your favorites.

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