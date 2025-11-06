ADVERTISEMENT

The Design MasterPrize (DMP) has revealed the winners of its 2025 edition, celebrating creative excellence in Product, Graphic, and Communication Design. The awards highlight how innovation, craftsmanship, and emotion come together to shape the way we live and connect.

An international jury of design experts and industry leaders from Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta selected this year’s top projects, honoring originality and meaningful impact across disciplines.

From beautifully crafted products to inspiring visual storytelling, these award-winning designs show how creativity continues to redefine what’s possible.

Scroll down to explore the Best of Best winners from the 2025 Design MasterPrize and see how design brilliance thrives around the world.

More info: designmasterprize.com | Instagram