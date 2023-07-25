I Have Collected 25 Of The Best Oppenheimer Quotes

J. Robert Oppenheimer's legacy as a theoretical physicist and leader of the Manhattan Project has left an indelible mark on the annals of history. His words, imbued with intellectual depth and philosophical ponderings, have long been revered by scholars and thinkers alike. Oppenheimer's quotes often touch upon the profound implications of scientific discoveries, the mysteries of the universe, and the moral dilemmas of wielding great power.

