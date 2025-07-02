ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo proudly presents Street Photography At The End Of The 80s by German photographer Henk Kosche — an evocative solo exhibition available online throughout July 2025.

For nearly 40 years, a small cardboard box of 35mm negatives quietly held images of life in Halle an der Saale, an industrial city in the former East Germany. Captured just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Kosche’s black-and-white photographs reveal a world suspended between resilience and resignation, grit and beauty.

These rediscovered treasures bring to life a city cloaked in smoke from factories and power plants, where everyday moments tell stories of quiet strength amid uncertainty. Kosche’s lens offers an intimate glimpse into a society on the brink of monumental change — moments frozen before Western consumerism reshaped the urban landscape forever.

Discover these compelling images and the silent poetry of a transforming era — only on All About Photo this July.

More info: all-about-photo.com | hko.photography | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Walking The Cat, May 1988

Walking The Cat, May 1988

© Henk Kosche Report

Street Photography At The End Of The 80s is more than a nostalgic trip; it’s a poignant testament to photography’s power to preserve history’s unseen layers and reveal the extraordinary in the ordinary.
    #2

    Family At The Window, March 1989

    Family At The Window, March 1989

    © Henk Kosche Report

    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like the day the war ended. Absolutely no cleanup attempted.

    #3

    Couple In Front Of The Department Store, March 1989

    Couple In Front Of The Department Store, March 1989

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #4

    Pensioner, February 1988

    Pensioner, February 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #5

    Mobile Kiosk, September 1988

    Mobile Kiosk, September 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #6

    Cyclist, November 1988

    Cyclist, November 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #7

    Carnival Parade Of The Art Students, November 1988

    Carnival Parade Of The Art Students, November 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #8

    At The Milcheck, February 1988

    At The Milcheck, February 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #9

    They Have Weelbarrows, 1987

    They Have Weelbarrows, 1987

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #10

    Discussing The Job, October 1988

    Discussing The Job, October 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #11

    Welding Job, October 1988

    Welding Job, October 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #12

    Costume Party Of The Fashion Students, March 1989

    Costume Party Of The Fashion Students, March 1989

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #13

    Grosse Gosenstrasse, 1988

    Grosse Gosenstrasse, 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #14

    Propaganda Material, May 1987

    Propaganda Material, May 1987

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #15

    Costume Party Of The Fashion Students, March 1989

    Costume Party Of The Fashion Students, March 1989

    © Henk Kosche Report

    #16

    Carpenter For Grave Furiture, May 1988

    Carpenter For Grave Furiture, May 1988

    © Henk Kosche Report

