ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo proudly presents Street Photography At The End Of The 80s by German photographer Henk Kosche — an evocative solo exhibition available online throughout July 2025.

For nearly 40 years, a small cardboard box of 35mm negatives quietly held images of life in Halle an der Saale, an industrial city in the former East Germany. Captured just before the fall of the Berlin Wall, Kosche’s black-and-white photographs reveal a world suspended between resilience and resignation, grit and beauty.

These rediscovered treasures bring to life a city cloaked in smoke from factories and power plants, where everyday moments tell stories of quiet strength amid uncertainty. Kosche’s lens offers an intimate glimpse into a society on the brink of monumental change — moments frozen before Western consumerism reshaped the urban landscape forever.

Discover these compelling images and the silent poetry of a transforming era — only on All About Photo this July.

More info: all-about-photo.com | hko.photography | Instagram | Facebook