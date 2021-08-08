I entered Vietnam in February 2020 with the idea of ​​staying for a couple of weeks and researching local dishes for my website TasteAtlas which deals with cataloging traditional dishes and local food products.

Due to the pandemic, the stay was extended from a couple of weeks to 17 months - but it was worth every day.

I went through almost all parts of beautiful Vietnam - about fifty cities and towns, got to know the country, food, people, and customs, and recorded it with photos.

Although I came to explore food and enjoy nature, if I were to describe Vietnam in one sentence, it would concern neither food nor nature. Vietnam is first and foremost a country of extremely kind people.

More info: tasteatlas.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

35points
Matija Babic
POST
Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This made me feel nostalgic! I visited relatives in Vietnam a while ago and every street in the big cities are like this, packed with hundreds of motorcycles.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

32points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous landscape! Ever since I watched the Top Gear Vietnam special I've seen it in a different light.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

29points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are the guardians of the store. They have wares if you have coin.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

28points
Matija Babic
POST
Vilis Lacis
Vilis Lacis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Are you bringing me something tasty?"

3
3points
reply
#5

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

26points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So adorable! Why were they burning the corn cobs?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

25points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww. It's always sad to see countries where children can't be children.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

24points
Matija Babic
POST
Sue Grigg
Sue Grigg
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful. It looks like a fairy tale.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

22points
Matija Babic
POST
View more comments
#9

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

22points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is in the bay right? With all the islands.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

20points
Matija Babic
POST
#11

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

19points
Matija Babic
POST
Peter Weir
Peter Weir
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you wouldn't last 5 minutes living like them

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

19points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rice paddies? It's so lush and green.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

19points
Matija Babic
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gorgeous photos. My fave so far

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

18points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a magnificent view.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

18points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a contrast. 21st century infrastructure right next to 20th century living.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#16

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

18points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Something about this photo I really like...the colors maybe.

5
5points
reply
#17

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

18points
Matija Babic
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

18points
Matija Babic
POST
denzoren
denzoren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol this one is very amusing. Look at her expression. Lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#19

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

17points
Matija Babic
POST
Lj
Lj
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know it's normal for them, but for me: Scary! There's seemingly nothing holding the kids. What if the little girl gets tired or distracted, or there's a tougher curve on the way, and so on... 😱 Great pictures btw. Vietnam and its people are beautiful.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#20

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

16points
Matija Babic
POST
View more comments
#21

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

16points
Matija Babic
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can almost walk to the horizon

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

16points
Matija Babic
POST
View more comments
#23

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

15points
Matija Babic
POST
Cynthia Greene
Cynthia Greene
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine living in one of those homes and enjoying that majestic beauty! Breathe taking!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

15points
Matija Babic
POST
#25

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

14points
Matija Babic
POST
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoa-watch out for that edge-and oncoming traffic.

1
1point
reply
#26

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

14points
Matija Babic
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

14points
Matija Babic
POST
#28

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

14points
Matija Babic
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder what they're harvesting

0
0points
reply
#29

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

13points
Matija Babic
POST
#30

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

13points
Matija Babic
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

12points
Matija Babic
POST
#32

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

12points
Matija Babic
POST
#33

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

12points
Matija Babic
POST
View more comments
#34

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

11points
Matija Babic
POST
#35

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

11points
Matija Babic
POST
Mrs. Joe V
Mrs. Joe V
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS lady knows how to ride with her kids....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

11points
Matija Babic
POST
sandra tison
sandra tison
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did you use a droid for aerial shots?

2
2points
reply
#37

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

10points
Matija Babic
POST
#38

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

10points
Matija Babic
POST
#39

I Spent The Last 17 Months In Vietnam. These Are My 40 Photos

Report

8points
Matija Babic
POST
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Contrasting centuries

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!