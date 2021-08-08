10Kviews
I Visited Over 50 Cities In Vietnam And Photographed Its Local People, Food, And Culture (39 Pics)
I entered Vietnam in February 2020 with the idea of staying for a couple of weeks and researching local dishes for my website TasteAtlas which deals with cataloging traditional dishes and local food products.
Due to the pandemic, the stay was extended from a couple of weeks to 17 months - but it was worth every day.
I went through almost all parts of beautiful Vietnam - about fifty cities and towns, got to know the country, food, people, and customs, and recorded it with photos.
Although I came to explore food and enjoy nature, if I were to describe Vietnam in one sentence, it would concern neither food nor nature. Vietnam is first and foremost a country of extremely kind people.
More info: tasteatlas.com
This made me feel nostalgic! I visited relatives in Vietnam a while ago and every street in the big cities are like this, packed with hundreds of motorcycles.
Imagine living in one of those homes and enjoying that majestic beauty! Breathe taking!
Love how the pictures are mixture of urban and rural parts of Vietnam. It's geography somehow resembles my own country minus the ocean. Lovely pictures.
Thank you for your picture, this is my great country. You had a fantastic time in Vietnam and I hope you guys don't forget it!
The Top Gear Vietnam Special really opened my eyes to this country. It's such a beautiful place. For all the critique that Clarkson gets, he really does appreciate the country when he visits and tries his best to convey it's beauty.
