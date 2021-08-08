I entered Vietnam in February 2020 with the idea of ​​staying for a couple of weeks and researching local dishes for my website TasteAtlas which deals with cataloging traditional dishes and local food products.

Due to the pandemic, the stay was extended from a couple of weeks to 17 months - but it was worth every day.

I went through almost all parts of beautiful Vietnam - about fifty cities and towns, got to know the country, food, people, and customs, and recorded it with photos.

Although I came to explore food and enjoy nature, if I were to describe Vietnam in one sentence, it would concern neither food nor nature. Vietnam is first and foremost a country of extremely kind people.

