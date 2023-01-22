11 Reasons People Didn’t Enjoy Shopping With Amazon
Lots of consumers today agree that online shopping is better than traditional. It’s faster, more convenient, and more entertaining. Many customers choose Amazon for shopping because you’ll find almost everything you need there. This leading retailer is one of the most popular today.
However, despite Amazon being so attractive to online shoppers, customers may be unsatisfied with their services. Below you’ll find 11 consumers’ stories where people shared why they were dissatisfied with Amazon shopping.
Amazon Leaving The Packages In The Middle Of The Road
“My box was left at the road on end of my driveway and I almost ran over it pulling in!”
Customers Receiving Empty Packages
“I was delivered an empty package at my back door nothing was in it…”
Shoppers Receiving Wrong Orders
“Order gummies and received capsules…”
Amazon Leaving Packages In Snow
“Amazon Driver tossed my Amazon package in the Driveway and marked handed off to customer…”
Amazon Packages May Also Be Found In The Pile Of Leaves
“By the time I found them it had rained and both were soaked through…”
Packages Left Blocking The Door
“Idiots from Amazon left a stack of boxes (some marked "heavy") completely blocking in the main door to my house -- putting me and my entire family at risk from fire or other emergencies…”
Sending Wrong Orders
“...it was to include 12 boxes it came with only 1 box. So I called and they said they would issue a credit, but they did not…”
Delivering Destroyed Packages
“...The liquid bottles were broken open and half empty. It took me 2 hrs to clean up the enclosed patio…”
Amazon Drivers Damaging Yard
“The delivery driver accidentally tore up the lawn getting out of our driveway…”
More Property Damages By Amazon
“Amazon drives drove over lawn creating ruts over 6 inches deep over a large swath of front lawn…”
And Mail Boxes Damages As Well
“...hit my mailbox and left and didn't report it to anyone.”
