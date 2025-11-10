11 Pieces Of Original Artwork Done By Me
I drew these pieces of art using Kleki because, honestly, the laptop I did this on is crusty and dusty, and no other art websites will work. Voila!
Jjbasona (Vino)
This little dummie is my favorite of my JoJo OCs, so she's automatically the persona.. I made... myself insert...AUGH.
Jjbasona (Vino) And Their Stand!!! (Hollow Mellow)
Hollow Mellow! She's so cute. She makes things out of raw meat.
Jjbasona In An Outfit My Girlfriend Picked Out For Them
I actually love this fit so much.
Lixue: Random Oc I Use For Things
She's so stupid, I'm going to eat her.
Pokesona Eden!
Pokesona Eden....but Shushing You
Pokesona Eden...but She's Staring Into Your Soul. Ft. Eternatus
That One Biting Apple Trend With My Hnk Ocs
Diamond/Garnet (Left) And Maxixe/Citrine (Right).
Bisaph, Your Wife Is Beautiful (More Dia/Garnet)
BiSaph is my friend Margaret's OC lmao.
Bibi!!!!!!!!!!!
BiBi is my self-insert for non-Jojo things. We love u, Hibiki. Hibiki "BIBI" Tsumiki.
Official Hnk Redraw Of My Ocs!
Art it's based on was drawn by Haruko Ichikawa.