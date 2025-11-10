ADVERTISEMENT

I drew these pieces of art using Kleki because, honestly, the laptop I did this on is crusty and dusty, and no other art websites will work. Voila!

More info: rentry.co

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jjbasona (Vino)

Jjbasona (Vino)

This little dummie is my favorite of my JoJo OCs, so she's automatically the persona.. I made... myself insert...AUGH.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Morga (They / Them)
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Jjbasona (Vino) And Their Stand!!! (Hollow Mellow)

    Jjbasona (Vino) And Their Stand!!! (Hollow Mellow)

    Hollow Mellow! She's so cute. She makes things out of raw meat.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Jjbasona In An Outfit My Girlfriend Picked Out For Them

    Jjbasona In An Outfit My Girlfriend Picked Out For Them

    I actually love this fit so much.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Lixue: Random Oc I Use For Things

    Lixue: Random Oc I Use For Things

    She's so stupid, I'm going to eat her.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Pokesona Eden!

    Pokesona Eden!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Pokesona Eden....but Shushing You

    Pokesona Eden....but Shushing You

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Pokesona Eden...but She's Staring Into Your Soul. Ft. Eternatus

    Pokesona Eden...but She's Staring Into Your Soul. Ft. Eternatus

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    That One Biting Apple Trend With My Hnk Ocs

    That One Biting Apple Trend With My Hnk Ocs

    Diamond/Garnet (Left) And Maxixe/Citrine (Right).

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    Bisaph, Your Wife Is Beautiful (More Dia/Garnet)

    Bisaph, Your Wife Is Beautiful (More Dia/Garnet)

    BiSaph is my friend Margaret's OC lmao.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Bibi!!!!!!!!!!!

    Bibi!!!!!!!!!!!

    BiBi is my self-insert for non-Jojo things. We love u, Hibiki. Hibiki "BIBI" Tsumiki.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Official Hnk Redraw Of My Ocs!

    Official Hnk Redraw Of My Ocs!

    Art it's based on was drawn by Haruko Ichikawa.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Morga (They / Them)
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!