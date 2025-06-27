ADVERTISEMENT

I'm an artist and printmaker who currently lives as an expat in Vietnam. Through my travels across this lively and beautiful country — from Haiphong’s industrial energy to coastal towns like Vũng Tàu and the vibrant neighborhoods of Ho Chi Minh City — I’ve found endless inspiration in the details of daily life, popular culture, and cultural rhythm. My linocut practice has evolved into more than just art-making: it’s become a way of honoring the country that has welcomed me, spotlighting lesser-known places and communities, and contributing to the local creative scene.

Recently, I was honored to exhibit at the British Consulate General’s residence in Ho Chi Minh City as part of a showcase representing British artists living in Vietnam — a moment that reflects my ongoing effort to bridge the divide between expat and local art communities.

Vietnam’s rich folk print traditions, such as Đông Hồ woodblock prints, have quietly influenced my own practice, reminding me of the patience, rhythm, and storytelling power of handmade craft.

More info: markjamesmurphyart.com