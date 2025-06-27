11 Black And White Linocuts I Made As A British Artist Inspired By Living In Vietnam
I'm an artist and printmaker who currently lives as an expat in Vietnam. Through my travels across this lively and beautiful country — from Haiphong’s industrial energy to coastal towns like Vũng Tàu and the vibrant neighborhoods of Ho Chi Minh City — I’ve found endless inspiration in the details of daily life, popular culture, and cultural rhythm. My linocut practice has evolved into more than just art-making: it’s become a way of honoring the country that has welcomed me, spotlighting lesser-known places and communities, and contributing to the local creative scene.
Recently, I was honored to exhibit at the British Consulate General’s residence in Ho Chi Minh City as part of a showcase representing British artists living in Vietnam — a moment that reflects my ongoing effort to bridge the divide between expat and local art communities.
Vietnam’s rich folk print traditions, such as Đông Hồ woodblock prints, have quietly influenced my own practice, reminding me of the patience, rhythm, and storytelling power of handmade craft.
Ha Long Bay
Sunset in Ha long Bay, a simple linocut print celebrating one of the most famous tourist destinations of Vietnam.
Ho Chi Minh 1
Does he need an introduction? This is a portrait of the legendary, historical hero of Vietnam.
Memories Of Quang Tri: Daydream Between The Boats
This is an original, handmade linocut inspired by time I have spent in the beautiful fishing province of Quảng Trị in Vietnam.
The work shows a young man gazing over his shoulder, out toward the sea. He is surrounded by coracle boats. These are small, traditional basket boats used by fishermen.
I have experimented with texture on the surface of the actual linoleum, by sticking sandpaper to the foreground, just to create a grainy look, mimicking sand.
Hammock Life
Is relaxing in a hammock your idea of a chill time?
This linocut draws direct inspiration from a family run restaurant and quán cafe võng (hammock café) I frequented in southern Vietnam.
Getting from Ho Chi Minh City to the beach can be done in a few hours. Better still, you could find yourself in the scene of this original wall art design.
Just imagine relaxing by the sea, under the shade of an old tree. You're swaying back and forth in the hammock, with the gentle lapping of the sea as the only sound.
Saigon Rooftops From De Tham Street
This linocut art print uses Ho Chi Minh City and the rooftop view from De Tham street in District One, as its subject matter. The black and white cityscape was inspired by the morning of the 50th anniversary of Vietnamese Reunification Day in 2025.
The Saigon skyline features the Bitexco Financial tower and one can see water tanks on buildings, a familiar sight all over Vietnam.
The artist has paid meticulous attention to detail, creating lines and form with the lino carving tools, in order to create this striking cityscape art piece.
The 1102 Coffee House, Haiphong
This small art print is part of a series of works that records my time spent in Vietnam. In particular, the seaport city of Haiphong, near Ha Long Bay.
It shows a coffee shop scene, where the loose mark making of the linocut gouge fills in the picture in an almost semi-abstract fashion.
Only certain features of the picture are clearly defined, such as the smoothie drinks in the foreground and the star hanging decorations from the roof. Yet, the relief print image still makes sense.
Chon Khong Zen Monastery, Vung Tau
Chon Khong Zen Buddhist Monastery is home to a giant Golden Buddha. This original wall art piece celebrates the special site, which lies in the port city of Vung Tau in southern Vietnam.
This highly detailed linocut shows the Golden Buddha nestled in the mountainside, as visitors walk past down below. The work is a homage to mindfulness and peace.
Figures In The Sea, Alley 107 - 109 Tran Phu, Vung Tau
Hẻm 107 Trần Phú in Vung Tau is a very popular check in spot for young tourists visiting the peninsula city, especially those coming from nearby Saigon.
This original linocut is full of intricate and intriguing detail, delightfully created through precise carving skills.
As we look into the alleyway, recreated here in this extraordinary linoprint, the dark, photogenic passage seems imbued with magic and mystery.
Moreover, who are the mysterious figures in the sea?
Ho Chi Minh 2
My second linocut portrait of the great historical leader of Ho Chi Minh. Very loose mark making gives an almost frantic charge to this relief print.
Ke Ga Lighthouse, Binh Thuan Province
Ke Ga lighthouse is the tallest and oldest lighthouse in Vietnam. This lighthouse wall art piece captures a moment in time. It is a bold and detailed depiction of the wild and rugged Vietnamese coastline.
Following on from a trip to Binh Thuan province, I strived to bring the afternoon visit to Ke Ga lighthouse into my body of work and hold it there forever.
Wowy
This small wall art linocut portrait of Vietnamese rapper Wowy, is an original, handmade piece that is a must for any music fan.
Jagged and coarse in appearance, the artwork has been executed with flair. The Rap Viet star looks sternly back at us. It’s an Asian portrait that impresses immediately.