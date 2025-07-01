Before And After Pics To Show How People Changed Or Didn’t Change Since Graduating 10 Years Ago
‘I can’t believe it’s been X years since we graduated!’ — said every person ever at a high school reunion. Jokes aside, a class reunion is a great opportunity to get together with former classmates to reminisce about the good old days and catch up on life. No matter how many years have passed, it’s always interesting to see how people you spent your younger years with have turned out.
The alumni on this list made their reunions even more special by comparing their yearbook photos with how they look now, pulling up to the function. To see the many glow-ups these former students had after graduation, all you have to do is scroll down.
This post may include affiliate links.
As fun as a class reunion sounds in theory, a lot of people have complicated feelings towards it. Statistically, only 20-30% of a graduating class actually attend such get-togethers, with most successful people making up the majority.
Studies have shown that high school reunions tend to have lower attendance rates than expected, as they can feel like stepping into a time capsule that can bring about mixed emotions. Experts say that such events challenge attendees to reconcile their past and present and create pressure to share or defend their life choices in brief conversations.
Some people don’t find allure in attending alumni reunions because social media allows them to catch everything that’s happening in their former peers’ lives daily, not to mention all the milestones like buying a house, getting married, getting a dream job, going on honeymoons, and, of course, having babies.
In general, there are many reasons why a person would choose to skip a class reunion, ranging from simple scheduling conflicts and disinterest to fear of confronting former bullies, says social psychologist Laura Martocci.
That said, there are many good reasons to go, too. "You might need some kind of closure. You ... want to come back and just connect with people that helped form who you were," Martocci said.
While social media platforms make it easy for us to stay updated on people’s lives, face-to-face connections still matter, as do high school reunions. In fact, up to 250,000 such gatherings are held annually, with over 1 million Americans attending their 10-year reunion each year.
To make the decision whether or not to go to a get-together with former classmates easier, therapist Bisma Anwar listed a few indications that might help one make up their mind if they should RSVP yes or no to such an event.
The first sign indicating that you shouldn’t go is if you get a negative reaction to the invite. “Pay attention to what your body is telling you,” she recommends. “If you experience any anxiety symptoms like sweaty palms or a racing pulse as a response, it’s better to skip.”
If there’s some unresolved trauma related to former school years, like bullying or worry that no one will remember you, it might be better to miss out on the experience altogether, says Anwar.
“A reunion can trigger a lot of past traumatic experiences from a time in your life that you’d rather forget. If that’s the case, take the pressure off yourself and opt out.” Overall, in cases where one is set on leaving the past in the past, it’s okay to sit it out. “Your decision should be a comfortable choice,” says Anwar.
However, those who feel authentically happy in who they are, no matter what experience they had in high school, going to a reunion can be validating, which is reason enough to RSVP yes. “Make a pros and cons list and see where you land,” Anwar says. If one feels eager to get closure or enough time has passed to reminisce about the past, these are additional signs that a person shouldn’t miss out on an alumni reunion.
In the event that a person chooses to go to a school reunion, there are some ways to make it less nerve-wracking. I’m talking to you, my dear introverts! It’s already big enough that you decided to go, so let us help you feel better about your choice. First and foremost, try to let go of all the expectations. Avoid focusing on all the ifs, and instead be hopeful and open to some fun conversations.
If it makes you feel better, you can also try to reach out to some friends you’ve kept in touch with, so you don’t have to go in blind and feel uncomfortable about it. Refresh your mind by going through the yearbooks and prepare a few sentences about yourself so you’re not caught off guard or stressing about what to say.
Make an effort to talk beyond your work or family. Think about your hobbies and passions—it's a great way to connect. Maybe you just started a yoga or ceramics class, and maybe, just maybe, the other person did something new and exciting recently, too!
Showing up and dressing up like your best self can also boost your confidence before showing up to the function.
Helping to organize the get-together might help you feel more in control and know who’s going to attend, so it might be worth considering this option as well.
In case everything starts feeling too much, remember—you don’t have to go. If a high school reunion brings up negative and anxious feelings, you can spend your evening cozying up with your blankie in front of the TV—it’s no big deal, we definitely won't judge.
I do think the red Solo cup is one of the worst inventions ever. It doesn't add to the elegance of any occasion. We could've done without it.
It seems to me that in the before pictures several of the kids are still very influenced by how their parents want them to dress (nothing bad in this, per se) and in the after photo they look more like what they want to look like themselves. Source: I was the same. Dressed/looked like my mom told me to until I was about 18yo. Then I started to dress how I liked and it just suits me a lot better. A whole lot better, actually. Like a bunch of those people in the list.
I do think the red Solo cup is one of the worst inventions ever. It doesn't add to the elegance of any occasion. We could've done without it.
It seems to me that in the before pictures several of the kids are still very influenced by how their parents want them to dress (nothing bad in this, per se) and in the after photo they look more like what they want to look like themselves. Source: I was the same. Dressed/looked like my mom told me to until I was about 18yo. Then I started to dress how I liked and it just suits me a lot better. A whole lot better, actually. Like a bunch of those people in the list.