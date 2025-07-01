ADVERTISEMENT

‘I can’t believe it’s been X years since we graduated!’ — said every person ever at a high school reunion. Jokes aside, a class reunion is a great opportunity to get together with former classmates to reminisce about the good old days and catch up on life. No matter how many years have passed, it’s always interesting to see how people you spent your younger years with have turned out.

The alumni on this list made their reunions even more special by comparing their yearbook photos with how they look now, pulling up to the function. To see the many glow-ups these former students had after graduation, all you have to do is scroll down.