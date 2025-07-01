ADVERTISEMENT

‘I can’t believe it’s been X years since we graduated!’ — said every person ever at a high school reunion. Jokes aside, a class reunion is a great opportunity to get together with former classmates to reminisce about the good old days and catch up on life. No matter how many years have passed, it’s always interesting to see how people you spent your younger years with have turned out. 

The alumni on this list made their reunions even more special by comparing their yearbook photos with how they look now, pulling up to the function. To see the many glow-ups these former students had after graduation, all you have to do is scroll down.

#1

Before and after pics showing how a woman named Magda changed since graduating 10 years ago, smiling in both photos.

magsrecks Report

    #2

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how one person changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #3

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a person changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    As fun as a class reunion sounds in theory, a lot of people have complicated feelings towards it. Statistically, only 20-30% of a graduating class actually attend such get-togethers, with most successful people making up the majority. 

    Studies have shown that high school reunions tend to have lower attendance rates than expected, as they can feel like stepping into a time capsule that can bring about mixed emotions. Experts say that such events challenge attendees to reconcile their past and present and create pressure to share or defend their life choices in brief conversations.

    #4

    Young man in formal attire in a high school photo compared to his casual, bearded look 10 years later for before and after pics

    magsrecks Report

    #5

    Before and after pics showing how a man named Matt changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Why do I feel like I've met this guy? Does anybody else feel that way ie is he just representative of a "type"?

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    Some people don’t find allure in attending alumni reunions because social media allows them to catch everything that’s happening in their former peers’ lives daily, not to mention all the milestones like buying a house, getting married, getting a dream job, going on honeymoons, and, of course, having babies. 

    In general, there are many reasons why a person would choose to skip a class reunion, ranging from simple scheduling conflicts and disinterest to fear of confronting former bullies, says social psychologist Laura Martocci.
    #7

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a man changed since graduating 10 years ago from formal to casual event.

    magsrecks Report

    #8

    Before and after pics showing Chanel's transformation and how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #9

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    That said, there are many good reasons to go, too. "You might need some kind of closure. You ... want to come back and just connect with people that helped form who you were," Martocci said.

    While social media platforms make it easy for us to stay updated on people’s lives, face-to-face connections still matter, as do high school reunions. In fact, up to 250,000 such gatherings are held annually, with over 1 million Americans attending their 10-year reunion each year.
    #10

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a woman changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #11

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a man changed or didn’t change 10 years after graduating.

    magsrecks Report

    #12

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a woman changed since graduating 10 years ago with noticeable differences.

    magsrecks Report

    To make the decision whether or not to go to a get-together with former classmates easier, therapist Bisma Anwar listed a few indications that might help one make up their mind if they should RSVP yes or no to such an event.

    The first sign indicating that you shouldn’t go is if you get a negative reaction to the invite. “Pay attention to what your body is telling you,” she recommends. “If you experience any anxiety symptoms like sweaty palms or a racing pulse as a response, it’s better to skip.”

    #13

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Cam changed since graduating 10 years ago in a portrait and casual setting.

    magsrecks Report

    #14

    Before and after pics showing how Kanmali changed or stayed the same since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #15

    Before and after pics showing how Luisa changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago with long hair and a cheerful smile.

    magsrecks Report

    If there’s some unresolved trauma related to former school years, like bullying or worry that no one will remember you, it might be better to miss out on the experience altogether, says Anwar.

    “A reunion can trigger a lot of past traumatic experiences from a time in your life that you’d rather forget. If that’s the case, take the pressure off yourself and opt out.” Overall, in cases where one is set on leaving the past in the past, it’s okay to sit it out. “Your decision should be a comfortable choice,” says Anwar.
    #16

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Kaspar changed over 10 years since graduating.

    magsrecks Report

    #17

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Reilly changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #18

    Before and after pics showing how Amanda changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago with a celebratory drink.

    magsrecks Report

    However, those who feel authentically happy in who they are, no matter what experience they had in high school, going to a reunion can be validating, which is reason enough to RSVP yes. “Make a pros and cons list and see where you land,” Anwar says. If one feels eager to get closure or enough time has passed to reminisce about the past, these are additional signs that a person shouldn’t miss out on an alumni reunion.
    #19

    Before and after pics showing how Avi changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago, smiling and well dressed.

    magsrecks Report

    #20

    Before and after pics showing how Delaney changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago with long hair and a bright smile.

    magsrecks Report

    #21

    Before and after pics showing how a smiling woman changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago outdoors and in school photo.

    magsrecks Report

    In the event that a person chooses to go to a school reunion, there are some ways to make it less nerve-wracking. I’m talking to you, my dear introverts! It’s already big enough that you decided to go, so let us help you feel better about your choice. First and foremost, try to let go of all the expectations. Avoid focusing on all the ifs, and instead be hopeful and open to some fun conversations.

    #22

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Nick changed over 10 years since graduating with a beard and suit.

    magsrecks Report

    #23

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #24

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Anton changed since graduating 10 years ago in formal attire outdoors and indoors.

    magsrecks Report

    If it makes you feel better, you can also try to reach out to some friends you’ve kept in touch with, so you don’t have to go in blind and feel uncomfortable about it. Refresh your mind by going through the yearbooks and prepare a few sentences about yourself so you’re not caught off guard or stressing about what to say.

    Make an effort to talk beyond your work or family. Think about your hobbies and passions—it's a great way to connect. Maybe you just started a yoga or ceramics class, and maybe, just maybe, the other person did something new and exciting recently, too!
    #25

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Jake changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #26

    Before and after pics showing how Jess changed over 10 years since graduating, smiling in school photo and casual outdoors.

    magsrecks Report

    #27

    Before and after pics showing how Sebastian changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago, dressed formally.

    magsrecks Report

    Showing up and dressing up like your best self can also boost your confidence before showing up to the function.

    Helping to organize the get-together might help you feel more in control and know who’s going to attend, so it might be worth considering this option as well.

    In case everything starts feeling too much, remember—you don’t have to go. If a high school reunion brings up negative and anxious feelings, you can spend your evening cozying up with your blankie in front of the TV—it’s no big deal, we definitely won't judge.

    #28

    Before and after pics showing how Julian changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago in formal attire.

    magsrecks Report

    #29

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Carolyn changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #30

    Before and after pics showing how Rachel changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago with a joyful expression.

    magsrecks Report

    #31

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Keanu changed since graduating 10 years ago with outfit and hairstyle updates.

    magsrecks Report

    #32

    Before and after pics showing how a woman named Lauren changed since graduating 10 years ago with smiling and casual looks.

    magsrecks Report

    #33

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Mason changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #34

    Before and after pics showing how a woman named Catherine changed since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #35

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #36

    Before and after pics showing how Wyatt changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago, dressed in formal attire.

    magsrecks Report

    #37

    Before and after pics showing how Bucky changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago with smiling confident poses.

    magsrecks Report

    #38

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Yael changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #39

    Before and after pics showing how a man named Cam changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #40

    Before and after pics showing Ashwarya’s change since graduating 10 years ago with a happy smile at a reunion event.

    magsrecks Report

    #41

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Taylor changed over 10 years since graduating.

    magsrecks Report

    #42

    Side by side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #43

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Liz changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #44

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Emily changed since graduating 10 years ago for people changed SEO keyword.

    magsrecks Report

    #45

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Hayden changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    magsrecks Report

    #46

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a woman has changed or stayed the same since graduating 10 years ago

    kalifaacole Report

    #47

    Before and after pics showing how a woman changed or stayed the same since graduating 10 years ago at a reunion event.

    kalifaacole Report

    #48

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    kalifaacole Report

    #49

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #50

    Before and after pics showing how a woman changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago smiling in both photos.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #51

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #52

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a man changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #53

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Lauren Granatelli changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #54

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a man changed since graduating 10 years ago with casual and formal looks.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #55

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Chris changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    magsrecks Report

    #56

    Side-by-side before and after pics of Philipp showing changes over 10 years since graduating.

    magsrecks Report

    #57

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Callum changed 10 years after graduating with a suit and tie then and blazer now.

    magsrecks Report

    #58

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how Rafay changed over 10 years since graduating.

    magsrecks Report

    #59

    Before and after pics showing how a man changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago at a reunion event.

    kalifaacole Report

    #60

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how people changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    kalifaacole Report

    #61

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a woman changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    kalifaacole Report

    #62

    Before and after pics showing how a man changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago at reunion event

    kalifaacole Report

    #63

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a woman changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #64

    Side by side before and after pics showing how one woman changed since graduating 10 years ago with smiles and casual style.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #65

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a woman changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #66

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a man changed over 10 years since graduating.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #67

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a man changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #68

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing how a man changed 10 years after graduating.

    bighoopenergyy Report

    #69

    Before and after pics showing how a woman changed or didn’t change since graduating 10 years ago.

    bighoopenergyy Report

