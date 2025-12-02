10 Times A Ball Of Yarn Turned Into A Teddy Bear

ADVERTISEMENT

Before you became acquainted with my work, I worked as an accountant.

I'm a very creative person, and I love to dream. My thoughts and imagination work faster than my hands. I pick up a ball of yarn, and it turns into a cozy, warm toy. All my toys are a part of me, and each one is made with love. Every toy becomes a friend. A knitted toy carries the magic of warmth. It feels especially warm when knitted from natural materials, such as wool or semi-wool.

Once you hold knitting needles in your hands, you won't be able to stop. Come see my toys—everything is more fun together.

More info: Etsy