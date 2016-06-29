1k+views
71+ Of The Funniest Parenting Comics Ever
Parenting is arguably the toughest job in the world, and we salute those of you undertaking it every day. Like any stressful occupation, though, sometimes you just have to step back and laugh at it to get through. If you've got kids, these comics will help you do just that.
Sit back, relax, and take a moment to yourself to relive all of the moments you no longer have to yourself. Share them with your partner, your friends, or anyone you know who might be considering children. After all, the gift of life is the greatest... Well, scroll down and decide for yourself.
#1
#2
#3
I don't have kids and I can confirm my reaction is always the left.
#4
#5
#6
#8
#9
#10
I hate beans. So when my mom made chili, I'd pick them out one by one.
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
I've literally had this exact conversation with so any parents "don't have kids, enjoy your freedom... dont' get me wrong, i love my kids..." lol
#17
I really, really miss the advantages of being able to do that. Or even just misdirection, "Aghh! I want that (something valuable, breakable or dangerous)!" "Oh my, are you ready to go to the park?" Problem solved.
#18
#19
11 days overdue, 20 hours of labour, emergency c-section - my daughter looks like me!
#20
#21
Would the lady with the broom come to my house please!?
#23
I'm a proud aunt of 3 1/2 kids and I love it very much... especially the part where I give them back to my siblings!
#24
#26
I take bites of chocolate with my head in the fridge, then make sure to eat it very quietly. The most important move in sneaky chocolate eating is to not open my mouth, even a smidgen because my kid can SMELL it.
#27
#31
#33
After seeing the year long ordeal my sister went through with pumping, just 4oz of spilled milk (depending on fullness) can be a lot of work.
#41
#44
Seriously. Even non-parents know that giving noisy toys actually means "I fucking hate you and I hope you will kill yourself" or they just means it's exactly as noisy as you are when you are talking about your kids 24/7...