I'm an Ontario-based animal photographer Illona Haus of scruffy dog photography. BLOW is the unique and sometimes hilarious photo series. This artistic series explores the fun and captivating ways in which dogs interact with the wind generated by an antique fan.

As a busy pet-exclusive photographer, working with private and commercial clients globally, this project has been three years in the making. The idea was sparked after seeing my own dog, Merrick's, beautiful coat blowing in the wind of a fan one hot summer day. I spent months searching for the perfect fan, then gave it a fresh paint job, and began the process securing the absolute best models.

It was important to me that this project be creative and artistic, and that each dog's photo session with the fan be unique. It had to be more than simply walking each dog up to a full-speed fan and photographing their blowing hair. I was after 'engagement' and individual personality... exploring how each dog was reacting to and engaging with the blowing air, and also how their hair was affected by the wind.

I hope you’ll enjoy the variety of faces and characters, as well as their individual engagements with the blowing fan. What follows is merely a sampling of the amazing models who worked with me on this project.

More info: scruffydogphotography.com

#1 Traffic, The Bearded Collie / Border Collie Cross

Traffic, The Bearded Collie / Border Collie Cross

Illona Haus
Benj 22 hours ago

This one's a great photo!

5points
#2 Sofie, The Chinese Crested

Sofie, The Chinese Crested

Illona Haus
Lou Wow 22 hours ago

She's imagining being driven in a fancy convertible!

3points
#3 Whiskey, A Fawn Skye Terrier

Whiskey, A Fawn Skye Terrier

Illona Haus
Holly Garner-Jackson 1 day ago

This one is whimsical!

3points
#4 Heidi, The Rescued Dachshund Who - Sadly - Has Now Passed Away

Heidi, The Rescued Dachshund Who - Sadly - Has Now Passed Away

Illona Haus
Jeanne Deaux 22 hours ago

Awww, she looks so happy about this!!! <3

4points
#5 Keno, The Borzoi

Keno, The Borzoi

Illona Haus
Lou Wow 21 hours ago

Mighty steed impression.

4points
#6 Party, The Bearded Collie

Party, The Bearded Collie

Illona Haus
Marcia De Aguiar 1 day ago

Great hair!

3points
#7 Chloe, The Perfect Yorkie

Chloe, The Perfect Yorkie

Illona Haus
Holly Garner-Jackson 1 day ago

Makeup!!!!!

6points
#8 Sophrenia Euphemia, A Cockapoo

Sophrenia Euphemia, A Cockapoo

Illona Haus
Lou Wow 22 hours ago

Her expression....priceless!

3points
#9 Carys, The Smooth-coated Border Collie

Carys, The Smooth-coated Border Collie

Illona Haus
Holly Garner-Jackson 1 day ago

Playtime....

2points
#10 Fiona, A Rescued Boston Terrier Cross

Fiona, A Rescued Boston Terrier Cross

Illona Haus
Holly Garner-Jackson 1 day ago

Nothing like cooling the undercarriage.

2points
