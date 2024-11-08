ADVERTISEMENT

To me, art is a journey to understand life's simple and complex aspects. I reflect on life by observing both the mundane and the special, deriving much joy and inspiration for my works from these observations. My father once shared with me his enjoyment of watching bustling crossroads, observing the myriad of people coming and going. Initially, I didn’t quite grasp his perspective, but as I began to observe the people, events, and objects in my own life and document them through my artworks, I too found deeper meaning in these practices. Undoubtedly, this approach has enabled me to understand myself better, explore the world, discover beauty and significance, and engage in a lifelong pursuit of interest.

In my art, I capture these moments of simple happiness and share them with others. It’s like summer days with melting ice cream, the warmth of fresh bagels, the marbles of my childhood, the surprise of a sudden skin allergy, the simplicity of a boiled egg, the beauty of water droplets, the elegant curves of gemstones, the soft bellies of young animals, the unique shape of earlobes, the intricate backs of beetles, the grapes that fell beside the fruit shop's basket, the last piece of candy, a half-moon-shaped scoop of watermelon, the comforting taste of sesame-filled sweet rice balls, the worn eyes of a toy sheep, and a mole known only to myself.

More info: qyzhu-jewelry.com