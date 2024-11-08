ADVERTISEMENT

To me, art is a journey to understand life's simple and complex aspects. I reflect on life by observing both the mundane and the special, deriving much joy and inspiration for my works from these observations. My father once shared with me his enjoyment of watching bustling crossroads, observing the myriad of people coming and going. Initially, I didn’t quite grasp his perspective, but as I began to observe the people, events, and objects in my own life and document them through my artworks, I too found deeper meaning in these practices. Undoubtedly, this approach has enabled me to understand myself better, explore the world, discover beauty and significance, and engage in a lifelong pursuit of interest.

In my art, I capture these moments of simple happiness and share them with others. It’s like summer days with melting ice cream, the warmth of fresh bagels, the marbles of my childhood, the surprise of a sudden skin allergy, the simplicity of a boiled egg, the beauty of water droplets, the elegant curves of gemstones, the soft bellies of young animals, the unique shape of earlobes, the intricate backs of beetles, the grapes that fell beside the fruit shop's basket, the last piece of candy, a half-moon-shaped scoop of watermelon, the comforting taste of sesame-filled sweet rice balls, the worn eyes of a toy sheep, and a mole known only to myself.

More info: qyzhu-jewelry.com

#1

Poplace

rachel zhu
It’s not hard to notice that I have a special love for shapes that are round and surfaces that are smooth. These shapes and textures feel calming and bring a sense of simple happiness. Another significant element in my work is animals. They’re not just images; they’re ways for me to express my feelings. This comes from my deep love for animals and the surprising emotional support I’ve found in my pets. When I blend human feelings and expressions with animal imagery, something truly interesting and engaging happens.

In essence, my work is a celebration of life's little wonders. I try to infuse my work with humor and wit. I want my art to be light-hearted, fun, and playful, something that brings a smile to people's faces. I hope that an encounter with my art, whether it's jewelry or something else, will bring a sense of joy in the ordinary and an impulse to share that joy with others. Through my art, I hope to connect with people, bringing them a moment of happiness, a sense of calm, and a reminder of the beauty in the world around us.

#2

B2401

rachel zhu
#3

Oops

rachel zhu
#4

Chicken Box

rachel zhu
#5

Grape

rachel zhu
