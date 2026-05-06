Bored Panda has put together the most interesting answers... From wild theories to highly believable ideas, some might have you questioning what you thought you knew to be true. Others could have you wanting to punch your screen.

We're taught to fact check, cross-reference and dig for evidence before blindly believing. But sometimes, we just know something to be true, even when there's nothing to back it up. Someone asked , " What’s something you have zero proof of but believe 100 percent? " and more than 5,000 people threw caution to the wind as they boldly shared the hills they're willing to perish on.

A wise man once said that if you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything. And nowadays, there is so much misinformation out there that it's easy to go tumbling head-first into a dark hole of nonsense if you aren't careful.

#1 That the unspoken reason those ‘private jet tracker’ apps keep getting sued, and the FAA is attempting to make ‘one-time use plane identification codes’, is because the rich [jerks] don’t want records of when they’re visiting this year’s version of “Epstein Island”.

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Some may argue that you should never let the facts get in the way of a good story. But we aren't living in a Hollywood movie. Nowadays, more than ever, it pays to remove your blinkers when walking through the corridors of life, and apply what's known as critical thinking. This means that instead of just blindly believing, you should question, analyse, interpret, evaluate and make a judgement about what you read, hear, say, or write. "Good critical thinking is about making reliable judgements based on reliable information," explains the Monash University site.

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#2 That religion began as a superstitious attempt to explain a world and events beyond reckoning at the time, and has grown into chains around the neck of humanity.

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#3 That people, who genuinely believe people chose to be gay, are bisexuals who have chosen to be straight.

According to the Foundation For Critical Thinking, we can hone our thinking skills. Just like we practice, or put in the time and hard work, to get better at things like sport, music or any other hobby, so too can we improve our critical thinking. The foundation's site explains that there are six stages in our development as a critical thinker, and that we can only move through these stages if we a) accept the fact that there are serious problems in our thinking and b) begin regular practice.

#4 Honestly I’m convinced Google listens way more than it says, like you mention something once and suddenly it’s in your ads later that day. I know there’s explanations but it still feels a little too perfect sometimes.

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#5 Every one sees colours differently. What red looks like to me if is different for another human being's perception of red.

#6 Dating Apps, like Tinder, Hinge etc, have an algorithm good enough to match people with others they would fall in love with, marry and happily spend the rest of their lives with. But this would cause people to then unsubscribe from their services. So instead we get the algorithm that keeps people paying the most and on the apps the longest.

The first stage is when we are unaware of significant problems in our thinking, i.e. The Unreflective Thinker stage. The second is The Challenged Thinker stage, or when we become aware of problems in our thinking. We move onto The Beginning Thinker stage when we try to improve but without regular practice. ADVERTISEMENT Stage Four, say the experts, is The Practicing Thinker. At this point we recognize the necessity of regular practice. The Advanced Thinker is our fifth stage when we advance in accordance with our practice. And finally, after much hard work, we hit Stage Six: The Master Thinker. The foundation describes this as when "skilled & insightful thinking become second nature to us."

#7 That major religious figures don't actually believe in God. They just found a perfect way to make a lot of money.

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#8 Misinformation and AI slop are deliberately being spread on social media to make the public question everything we see and hear.

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#9 That Comcast throttles your internet sometimes for whatever reason. But ever since they bought SpeedTest.net, if you go to that website when your Internet is slow. Somehow it mysteriously turns super fast. I think they monitor it and fast lane you so you don't get proof of them being [jerks].

There are a number of ways we can improve our critical thinking on a daily basis. The foundation lists nine of them, including using “wasted” time, working through a problem a day, keeping an intellectual journal, dealing with our ego, redefining the way we see things, getting in touch with our emotions, and others. When it comes to wasted time, there aren't many people that can say they haven't done so at one point or the other. "So why not take advantage of the time you normally waste by practicing your critical thinking during that otherwise wasted time?" asks the Foundation for Critical Thinking's website. "For example, instead of sitting in front of the TV at the end of the day flicking from channel to channel in a vain search for a program worth watching, spend that time, or at least part of it, thinking back over your day and evaluating your strengths and weaknesses."

#10 The Cat Distribution System is real. A cat adopted me when I lived on a sailboat in my early 20s. Through 30+ years since then, two apartments, two houses, kids, dogs, even coyotes in the neighborhood, we have never been without at least one cat. Almost always two or more.



We have never once gone and gotten a cat. At some point anecdotal evidence adds up to be science, man.

#11 That young working class men are not educated properly to keep them in manual jobs and away from good jobs that go to the rich kids.



Tfelv22:



I work in a title 1 school where kids going into 7th grade can't even read. I believe this theory 100%

#12 That we will all see our past pets again someday.

According to the Critical Thinking Academy, not learning, or using, critical thinking can leave us open to fallacies, cognitive biases and poor reasoning. "Our perceptions are imperfect, and we have many cognitive biases that we aren't aware of, or educated about. As a result our decisions are based on incorrect judgments and poor inferences arising from our cognitive biases," explains the academy. "A knowledge of cognitive biases helps us to guard against them."

#13 Ghislaine maxwell was the real mastermind behind Epstein. She inherited the business from her father.



I have loose evidence at best for this. But there was a [criminal] ring in the UK that had broken up naturally by the time things went public (arrests for financial crimes, etc.). Well around the time it fell apart, Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine's father and a major UK socialite was unceremoniously outed from the UK business world, he later died mysteriously on his yacht, named after his daughter Ghislaine.



I think they [made him disappear] and she inherited the business, moved to the US and hooked up with Epstein to be the face of the business.



Maxwell also had ties to Israel, and their Prime Minister even attended Maxwells funeral in Jerusalem... Which lends to the theory that the whole group was an Israeli operation to get blackmail on prominent businessmen and politicians.

#14 That the ultra-rich are an armored class of psychopaths. The majority of current wealthy are the way they are because of psychopathic tendencies brought onto them by a combination of damage from unhealthy upbringing due to absent parenting or being taught from a wealth-focused worldview, or both. They don't get a proper sense of healthy values when they're raised in a life without true survival needs. People who reach that level of wealth do so at the expense of the other aspects of their lives, including parenting. And the kids are either bought in or damaged by that childhood. Then those children grow up and inherit the family wealth, except now they didn't grow up struggling to become rich. They assume that this is their normal and that everyone who is not on that level either can't or won't get to that level, making them lesser people. It separates them from common society, and suddenly you have powerful people who are disconnected from the world, and have completely different ideas of what is true or not, but unlike the not-rich, they have the weath, power, and connections to make their ideas affect the rest of the world.



But I can't prove that, because even if I was educated in the subjects that could properly analyze that wealthy sector, they would not permit such scrutiny that could damage their image or position. So this is all just an opinion from me.

#15 The preservatives they allow in our food in the US is the cause of a lot of diseases.

Of course, not everyone believes that human beings should be critical thinkers. There's a whole group of people who are against schools teaching critical thinking... And then there are those who say that even if some teachers wanted to teach critical thinking, they wouldn't know where to start. "The simple fact of the matter is that even though the term 'critical thinking' gets thrown around a lot in teacher education programs, most educators receive no direct training in how critical thinking is actually taught," explains The Critical Thinking Institute site. "So, we cannot blame educators for not teaching critical thinking."

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#16 Epstein was just one of many networks of rich and powerful people.

#17 Most CEOs and politicians are sociopaths.

#18 Organized religion does more harm than good. Way more.

#19 George H.W. Bush had full knowledge of Iran-Contra.

#20 Those "only 1% of people" memes/puzzles are designed to get people to believe they're smarter than they are so they can trick them into believing some dumb stuff.

#21 Well I mean, the superrich being a network of degeneracy and rampantly using their power to actively make the lives of us all worse because they can‘t stop hoarding already is pretty much proven true with Epstein.



So I‘ll stick with: somewhere in the universe there is a high civilization that already has been wiped out (by themselves or sickness/natural causes) and we will someday find their ruins.

#22 The current job market is by design.



Tossed_Away_1776:



Feels like they want us all desperate.

#23 USA, UK, Canada and Australia are basically run by several main companies and it doesn't matter who is in government.

#24 I 100% believe that music can transfer energy/emotion between people across time. When you listen to a song that someone poured their soul into whether it’s from 1972 or last year you’re not just hearing sounds. You’re catching a direct hit of whatever they were feeling when they made it. Heartbreak, pure joy, rage, loneliness, hope… it hits you in the chest exactly like it hit them. I have zero scientific proof of this.

#25 That sometimes you can feel when someone is looking at you.

#26 2024 election was stolen.

#27 Facebook listens to your conversations and sends you ads of things you were just talking about.

#28 There is life elsewhere in the universe. I recognize that it's not necessarily true, but...



Wigbold:



It would be the most extraordinary thing if we are actually alone. Like, unfathomably extraordinary. There are just THAT many stars with planets that the chance of there NOT being life elsewhere is near zero.

#29 Yuri Gagarin wasn't the first person in space. He was the first to come back alive.

#30 The reason our (women's) clothes don't have pockets is so that we buy handbags.

#31 Modern driver aids like lane-keep, blind spot warnings, and adaptive cruise are making people worse drivers by letting people be less attentive at the wheel.



Automatic transmission make traffic worse because they reduce the effect of engine braking, forcing the use of brakes, turning on brake lights, causing overreactions by drivers behind in a cascade effect.

#32 That most people are way lonelier than they admit. Everyone's pretending they're fine but deep down a lot of folks are just isolated as hell. No data, just vibes.

#33 That there are no grand government conspiracies. That's far too many layers of complexity for anyone to reasonably control. Instead, it's uncounted layers upon layers of personal agendas, greed, and incompetence. All interwoven into an absolute mess of a system that somewhat resembles a conspiracy.

#34 Beyoncé is involved with all the crimes Jay Z and Diddy were a part of.

#35 That major shopping centres deliberately block or slow your phones data inside stores for two reasons.

1) To prevent price matching and comparisons to other shops that may offer discounts.

2) to make shoppers utilise the free wifi that shops provide to collect data to better tailor your shopping experience and track where you spend the most time in the complex.

#36 OJ did it, Casey Anthony did it.

#37 Genealogy websites were set up by the FBI in America to track down [criminals] and solve old cases.

#38 Pharmaceutical companies have the cures for multiple diseases but refuse to release it because they make more money treating the conditions.

#39 That Michael Jackson used his money and power to dodge those allegations, which I believe were true.

#40 Throw back Thursday was invented by the NSA to train and test age progression/regression facial recognition algorythms.

#41 My sister stole all the m&ms from my Halloween bag in '87. She denies it to this day, but I KNOW it was her.

#42 Keeping people and cultures separate without a space to learn more about each other and have personal experiences with each other is part of the social divide that makes everyone you don’t know feel like a threat.

#43 Israel absolutely knew about the October 7 attacks before they happened, & chose to let them happen in order to help Netanyahu stay in office despite his corruption & justify invading Gaza.

#44 That my ex-wife cheated on me. She went on a solo “vacation” visiting an old boyfriend who was also married with kids, so nothing to worry about. Then she came back floating on a happy cloud. One month later she wanted a divorce. Three months after that I discovered she had started to date him.



She says it began after we separated but I am 100% convinced she cheated on me before that. Funny thing is, it didn’t upset me. Our marriage was over and done, I just didn’t know it yet.

#45 Using chapstick makes you need to use more chapstick.

#46 All of the hype about Tom Cruise doing his own stunts and how he picks up every skill he puts his hand to is pure Scientology propaganda ​​. Oh, he's decided to learn how to fly a helicopter and he's as good as lifelong pilots? He learns how to shoot pool for a movie and he's suddenly a pro level ​​master? Is there any chance this has to do with the fact that he's the public face of an organization well known for spewing propaganda like there's no tomorrow?

#47 The universe is nigh unfathomably large.



If there is a curvature, we're literally incapable of detecting it due to how ridiculously small our "section" (i.e. the Observable Universe) is in comparison to the whole, to the point that it appears we live in a flat universe.

#48 Incest is more common, specifically cousins. A lot of people think it’s just hillbillies in some rural mountain but it could be your neighbors hell it could even be your own cousins and you wouldn’t know.

#49 That time moves faster as you get older.

#50 The person I served on a jury for was set up by their former student turned small town cop.



It was plain as day and painfully obvious.



Me and another person are the reason they weren't found guilty on both counts.... only one.



Quite the eye opener and my faith in jury trials is gone.



Disgusting.

#51 That some people enter your life just to change you… and then leave.

#52 That everyone has a “fake personality” they use on the phone.

#53 I am part of some kind of government experiment in where I am followed, my grocery purchases tracked, and a vast majority of products I really like are discontinued to see how long it takes me to lose my mind.



It even crosses international borders! Bring back Heinz tinned sponge pudding.

#54 That dreams allow us to visit other dimensions/realms.

#55 Epstein is alive and well....

#56 Trees can talk but very very slowly, like weeks or months per “word”, so it doesn’t register to us.

#57 That the direction your life takes is influenced way more by small random events than by big “life decisions” people think matter most.

#58 He wasn't shot. He didn't win.

#59 There's no way in hell a certain someone was shot in the ear. Evander Holyfield got bit almost 30 years ago and is still missing a chunk because cartilage doesn't regrow. Even plastic surgery would leave a scar...

#60 I think that an internet friend of mine is the real life inspiration for a character on a TV show. There's too many coincidences. I don't even want to say the name of the character or the show because of how seriously I believe this to be true, and the woman is a nice person and I don't want her to be bothered.



The character's name and the character's boyfriend's names line up. The location lines up. The appearance of the characters also lines up. I'm not close enough with the woman to just come out and ask her. Also the show is not kind to the character so even if she is the inspiration, and knows it, she might not want to admit it.

#61 Some of the things people see on psychedelics are actually real, but hidden from normal perception.

#62 I think our ENTIRE universe is the powerhouse of a single cell in a much larger living being. I think the big bang was just the birth of that cell.

#63 That there are multiple layers to the universe and not everyone can see them. Some people can and we consider them either religious leaders or mentally ill.



I’m sure I’m wrong, but I like to think this.

#64 That Ted Bundy had way more victims than we know.

#65 They shot down flight 93. Two planes hit the twin towers, one hit the pentagon, one was on course for who knows where. They shot it down to save more lives and made up a story of heroism. How could they know if the passengers over powered the high jackers and crashed the plane?



It’ll probably be declassified in a hundred years.

#66 That we simply pass. No great ethereal journey to judgment. No reunification with lost love ones in paradise. Just lights out like when you are asleep.