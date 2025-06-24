Woman Who Spent Years Rescuing Exotic Animals Takes Her Own Life At 29 After Being Bullied Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox rescue activist and YouTube star Mikayla Raines has taken her own life. Her husband Ethan confirmed the devastating news in an Instagram video on Monday (June 23), sharing that the 29-year-old lost her life “a couple days ago.”

“She couldn’t bear what she was feeling any longer and she ended her life,” he said, adding that the tragedy is “the biggest loss of my life.”

In the caption, Ethan wrote, “We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable. Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken.”

Ethan said he performed CPR on the Save A Fox founder for 15 minutes until first responders arrived and paramedics tried to revive her.

“I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name,” he said.

The animal rights activist took her own life after being subjected to an online harassment campaign against her, Ethan claimed.

“They spread false rumors, and being the sensitive person she was, it deeply affected her,” Ethan told her followers.

“She tried for years to push through the pain, but this time it was too much.”

The 29-year-old was recently met with “rude words, accusations and name-calling,” which “came from some of those she considered close friends” and members of “other animal sanctuaries.”



Mikayla’s husband, Ethan, said on Monday (June 23) that the tragedy happened “a couple days ago”

Mikayla had reportedly been battling different health conditions, including depression, borderline personality disorder, and autism. She underwent years of therapy and had taken different medications.

He said in the emotional video: “As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing – and that one thing was obviously animals.

“From a young age she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm.

“She was never in it for fame, money or personal gain.”



Mikayla, who was on the autism spectrum, had become the focus of an “online bullying campaign” from people she knew, Ethan said

Ethan also noted that Mikayla was “so sensitive to everything,” which was “a double-edged sword.”

“On one hand, it allowed her endless empathy for those in her care. But it also means that she took everything negative to heart.”

The wildlife activist “felt as if the entire world had turned against her” amid the online bullying campaign, her husband said.

“It breaks my heart that [someone so] selfless [who] devoted her life to animals could have so much negativity pointed at her.”

Ethan concluded his video, noting that if anyone felt “lost and hopeless,” they should “reach out to someone.”

He stressed that people should continue to “look out” for their loved ones, “look for the signs” and “do something or say something before it’s too late.”

Mikayla founded Save A Fox, a popular wildlife rehabilitation nonprofit, in 2017

The campaigner, who was “never held back by ideas that everyone else considered unrealistic,” first volunteered to be a wildlife rehabilitator when she was 15.

In 2017, she founded the nonprofit Save A Fox, which has locations in Florida and her native Minnesota.

The nonprofit, focused on saving and rehabilitating foxes and other wild animals, grew to become the largest fox rescue group in the US.

Her TikTok and YouTube pages, where she documented her work as an animal rehabilitator, have nearly 6 million followers combined.

Mikayla leaves behind a daughter called Freya, who Ethan said is “heartbroken.”

If you or someone you know is considering su*cide, please contact the National Su*cide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

“Be kind to people. Some of us are more fragile than we seem,” wrote one reader

