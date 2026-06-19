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You’ll often hear friends referring to each other as sisters or brothers. After all, some people do get so close to one another that the only way to describe that bond is that of a sibling. Sometimes, even a bit of sibling rivalry.

But at times, those ties and bonds thin over time — life gets in the way, after all. But not to the point where core values shift radically. Or at least, not usually. In this story, a woman accepted an adopted sister into her family, but after being invited to spend some time with her new family, she realized their values didn’t really align anymore, and here’s why.

Read more: Reddit

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Some people say you can’t choose your family, but everyone who has had to leave their biological ties behind knows this isn’t true

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A teen was abandoned by her own mother, but thankfully, she was accepted into the family of a school colleague who gave her a home

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Image credits: ASphotofamily / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The narrator and the teen became close friends and called each other sisters, but when the narrator turned 18, she moved out, returning later to her hometown for the sister’s wedding

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Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After attending the bachelorette party, she realized the family her sister was marrying into was incredibly racist, and she was bringing her best friend, who is Black, to the party

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After days of microaggressions and downright racist remarks, the woman was shocked that her sister would ever forget her values, all because of a relationship

The story we bring you today is told by the Original Poster (OP), a woman who was baffled by her sister’s actions. As she explains, the woman in question was adopted into her family after her own mother decided to move away without her. The narrator’s dad then decided they would care for the 15-year-old, and that’s how their sisterhood began, even though they weren’t biologically related.

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Years later, when the OP turned 18, she moved out of her home with her sister. The sister later returned to their home state, but the two remained close and stayed in touch. Several years later, however, the sister invited the narrator to her wedding to a man she hadn’t yet met because she had been living away. She, of course, said yes and returned home to take part in the bachelorette party celebrations.

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Only, things didn’t go as planned. While the OP explains that she already knew the family was conservative, during a drunken conversation at the party, she realized they were far more than just economically conservative: they were racist. This concerned the OP because her plus-one to the wedding was her Black best friend. But her sister assured her that everything would be fine.

It wasn’t. The wedding was a debacle, and the OP explains that members of the groom’s family took turns making microaggressive remarks. They also followed her best friend around as though she might steal something. In the end, the OP was heartbroken that her adopted sister had chosen to associate with people who were so openly racist, and she feared that her sister might have been one herself all along.

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

While the OP is absolutely valid in feeling blindsided by her sister, it doesn’t necessarily mean that she has always shared or defended those beliefs. Experts say that some people in relationships experience a concept called Relationship-Contingent Self-Esteem (RCSE), which essentially means that a person’s sense of self-worth primarily stems from the success of their romantic relationship.

By assuring her partner that they share the same beliefs, she may feel she can help ensure the relationship’s success. We’re also viewing the situation from the OP’s perspective, but sociologists suggest that social identity theory is a very real phenomenon. Our self-concept is closely tied to our social groups, so we often mimic or adopt others’ behaviors to fit in and feel a sense of belonging.

Now, it’s fairly difficult to know what to do in this situation. On one hand, the OP likely knows that her sister may have a fear of rejection or abandonment, which might lead some psychologists to suggest a “radical acceptance” approach. This involves accepting reality as it is, without trying to fight, deny, or change it. In this case, that would mean accepting her sister’s new reality and hoping she eventually recognizes it herself.

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Netizens replied with a mix of shock and bewilderment. They couldn’t believe that the OP and her friend would even give these people a chance to show just how racist they were. Many others said the narrator should immediately cut ties with everyone involved. So, with all of that in mind, would you talk to the person you call your sister about the situation, or cut ties entirely?

Netizens were baffled by the situation, and even feared a real-life Get Out example would have been made out of the friend

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