Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy
30points
Other1 hour ago

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Justin Sandberg and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Young people who are starting to live on their own these days face an uphill battle. Inordinate rent, entry-level jobs that require five years of experience, and a global recession. At the very least, it’s easy to imagine all the reasons someone might want to just chill on a workday evening, maybe take a nap or watch some TV.

However, this is, apparently, terrible, according to Professor Scott Galloway. He made some waves when he claimed that young people should never be at home for any reason but sleep if they want to be successful, in a TikTok that went viral. Unsurprisingly, the internet had a pretty strong reaction to his hot take.

More info: TikTok

Home can feel like a refuge after a long day of working or studying

Image credits: Kate Darmody (not the actual photo)

“You should never be at home. That’s what I tell young people. Home is for seven hours of sleep and that’s it”

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Image credits: wallstreetjournal

“The amount of time you spend at home is inversely correlated to your success professionally and romantically. You need to be out of the house”

@wallstreetjournal “If you’re not working, you should be with friends, trying to find a mate or working out,” said Scott Galloway, NYU marketing professor and host of The Prof G Pod podcast, at the #WSJCEOCouncil Summit on Wednesday. To be successful, he said, it takes 110%. #scottgalloway #success #howtobesuccessful #careeradvice #jobs #worklifebalance #hustleculture #dating #wsj #thewallstreetjournal #wsj ♬ original sound – The Wall Street Journal

Young people end up being pressured into unsustainable lifestyles by questionable experts

Image credits: Soroush Karimi (not the actual photo)

Commenters thought the Professor’s ideas were inhumane and thought his definition of success was ridiculous

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about
Homepage
Trending
Homepage
Next in
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda