Professor Tells Young People They Should Never Be Home, And Gen Z Are Not Happy

Young people who are starting to live on their own these days face an uphill battle. Inordinate rent, entry-level jobs that require five years of experience, and a global recession. At the very least, it’s easy to imagine all the reasons someone might want to just chill on a workday evening, maybe take a nap or watch some TV.

However, this is, apparently, terrible, according to Professor Scott Galloway. He made some waves when he claimed that young people should never be at home for any reason but sleep if they want to be successful, in a TikTok that went viral. Unsurprisingly, the internet had a pretty strong reaction to his hot take.

Home can feel like a refuge after a long day of working or studying

“You should never be at home. That’s what I tell young people. Home is for seven hours of sleep and that’s it”

“The amount of time you spend at home is inversely correlated to your success professionally and romantically. You need to be out of the house”

Young people end up being pressured into unsustainable lifestyles by questionable experts

Commenters thought the Professor’s ideas were inhumane and thought his definition of success was ridiculous