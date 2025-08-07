Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
11YO Steals Woman's Expensive Fishing Pole, Snaps It When She Gets Busted, Woman Lawyers Up
Young girl holding fishing pole by a lake with an angry expression, standing on grass near the water edge.
Entitled People, Social Issues

11YO Steals Woman's Expensive Fishing Pole, Snaps It When She Gets Busted, Woman Lawyers Up

Interview With Expert
We are all aware that in public spaces, we have to be mindful about the things we leave around — there are always bad-minded people who can steal things they see. Still, sometimes we leave things around if we deem the environment and people in it safe enough. Sadly, sometimes even in places like that, things go missing. 

You guessed it, something like that happened to today’s author. Her expensive fishing equipment went missing, and when she found it, the thief wasn’t someone you expected. And yet, she still decided to go the legal route, especially when the equipment was damaged beyond repair.

More info: Reddit

    Sometimes we leave our belongings around, hoping no one would take them, but the reality is that there are plenty of people with ill intent around

    Image credits: Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A young woman rested her expensive fishing pole near her camping chair, hoping people would be kind enough to not take it

    Image credits: Vladimir Srajber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, someone wasn’t kind enough, as suddenly she noticed the pole was gone

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    After running around, the woman found that the thief was an 11-year-old girl, who, when asked to give back what wasn’t hers, broke the pole

    Image credits: anon

    What made the matter even worse is that the girl’s mom supported her daughter, who was clearly in the wrong

    The OP is a young woman, 18 years old, who loves fishing. While this activity can be written off as one only for the men, in reality, more and more women are showing interest in it. Here, back in 2022, it was announced that in the United States, women now accounted for 37% of anglers. So, while, yes, men are still dominating the field, the women are starting to not be a minority. 

    The post’s original poster likes to fish so much that she even has pretty expensive equipment for it; it’s serious for her. 

    And so, one day, she was fishing at her local park. She was using her second pole, which has a lower for bass, while her expensive one was sitting in her camping chair. 

    Suddenly, she noticed that this pole was gone. She ran around, looking for anyone who might have taken it. She found her – it was a little girl, around 11 years old. The OP tried to play it safe. She came up to the girl and asked her where she got such a nice pole. She answered that she simply “found it.” 

    The young woman tried explaining to the girl that it was actually her pole and she should give it back, but the youngster wasn’t having it. Instead of doing what she’s been asked to, the girl angrily stabbed the lip of the pole into the ground, and with force until it snapped in half. 

    This made the original poster lose her cool, and she started yelling at the entitled brat. This made the girl’s mom come over running. If you expected the woman to be reasonable and reprimand her daughter for her nasty behavior, you are wrong. She doubled down on the daughter’s statement that “she found it, so it’s hers.” 

    Even the threats of the police didn’t make the little family change their attitude. Still, the OP decided to call them and later to sue the girl for $700. 

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    Bored Panda reached out to law school graduate Jurgita to talk a little more about the process of suing children. 

    She explained that, indeed, it’s possible to sue children, but it doesn’t mean that the process is going to be easy. After all, all legal processes are complicated, but when you involve children, it gets even more complex: “Children’s rights are protected both on national and international levels. Usually, such cases take a long time.” 

    To be more specific, at least in Lithuania, where Jurgita is from, parents or guardians are responsible for children under the age of 14. Then, if a child is between the ages of 14 and 18, it depends on their contracts. 

    The first clause applies to today’s story since the fishing pole breaker seems to be around 11 years old. So, theoretically, if the event had taken place in Lithuania and not in what seems to be the United States, it would mean that the OP is suing a parent, not the child herself. 

    Jurgita also mentioned that most commonly, cases that include minors as defendants are regarding damaged property, so just like in today’s story. The only difference is that usually the defendants are over 14. 

    The outcomes of cases like that depend on the extent of the damage: “The defendant might be ordered to compensate for the damage. Depending on their age, a fine or other measures can be imposed, especially if there’s particularly serious damage or illegal activities. Criminal liability isn’t off the table in extremely harsh cases.” 

    Since today’s story is relatively new, posted just a few days ago, there isn’t an update on how OP’s intention to sue progressed – whether she actually did it/is going to do it, or gonna pull out. Either way, just as netizens pointed out, she wasn’t in the wrong in the whole situation, which can maybe bring her at least a little consolation, even though it won’t bring her broken equipment back.

    So, now the woman is considering legal action against the girl, which, while it sounds odd, isn’t unheard of

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago

    Yep! OP did the right thing. Maybe if that mommy dearest gets hit with enough $700 property damage lawsuits cuz of her precious little princess, she'll start watch the little rterror herself. Doubtful, as people like this never seems to think it's *their fault* their little hooligans destroy and/or steal stuff.

