Despite the best information system in the history of humanity (meaning, of course, the internet), there still are all too many myths, misconceptions and stereotypes that just won’t give up the ghost. Surprisingly, even something as big as “how roughly half the population lives and thinks” can still be swirling in mystery.

Someone asked “What is 100% a myth about Men?” and people online decided to set the record straight. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, examples and experiences in the comments section down below.

Man and child in denim jackets enjoying time outdoors, illustrating men share myths about them that are simply not true. That we can’t take care of children. I’m a guy and I helped raise and take care of several of my siblings when my mother was going through chemo.

jwg2695 , alexbrod89 / freepik Report

Gordon
Gordon
Gordon
Community Member
1 minute ago

My Wife worked from 6pm-6am at a bigbox store. I was a stay-at-home Dad.

    #2

    A man wearing a beanie and hoodie smiling with eyes closed while hugging someone outdoors, debunking myths about men. That a man doesn’t need hugging, caressing and cuddling as much as a woman does. The sense of touching has been devalued and the sense of smell has been debased.

    Poseidon_Dionysus , freepik Report

    #3

    Bearded man in yellow sweater shrugging outdoors, illustrating common myths about men that are simply not true. That we are all dumb and emotionless.

    ThyArtisMukDuk , kues1 / freepik Report

    #4

    Man balancing on curb outside modern building, illustrating confidence and debunking common men myths. We walk around not thinking about anything but whats happening. maybe some, but there are those who overthink everything constantly.

    anamewithnonumbers , standret / freepik Report

    #5

    Two people having a friendly conversation outdoors, highlighting men sharing myths about them that are simply not true. That developing feelings for a platonic girl friend means you were only friends with them because you wanted to sleep with them.

    It's an insanely crude way of looking at something like that. Most often it's just because you built an extreme level of trust with that friend and then wanted to be around them more, not because of some initial desire.

    KoriJenkins , freepik Report

    #6

    Man in casual clothes sitting on a couch holding a remote, illustrating common myths about men that are simply not true. Laziness. TV loves to perpetuate laziness among men but that's just not true among any of my guy friends. I think it comes up because priorities are different between men and women. The only guy I know who watches football "all day" is the busiest man I know the other 6 days of the week. Some time for family and some for work, and then a good bulk of hours one day for himself.

    RedditWhileImWorking , senivpetro / freepik Report

    #7

    Young man holding heart-shaped balloons and covering a woman’s eyes, symbolizing men sharing myths about them that are not true. They aren’t romantic and hate being in serious relationships.

    CompleteScreen9388 , freepik Report

    #8

    Young man with a thoughtful expression, sharing insights about common myths about men in a cozy setting with soft lights. I think the thing that is 100% a myth is the underlying notion that *anything* about humanity is 100%. Whenever I hear “most men are XYZ” or “most women are XYZ”, I know that whatever comes next is completely made up.

    ArrowheadDZ , Dmitriev Production / freepik Report

    #9

    Person wearing a gray sweater examining rocks with hands over a gravel surface illustrating men share myths about them concept. That we like collecting rocks. They're minerals, Marie!!!

    Advanced_Pear_964 , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #10

    Man standing alone on a dimly lit street at night, representing common myths about men that are untrue. That we also can just walk around at night with no fear of being attacked or jumped lmao like what?
    I got stabbed walking alone at night.

    Fantastic-Age-9391 , frimages / freepik Report

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    My bf got jumped walking home from a new years even party at his local bar. They took his shoes. He's afraid now to walk to the shop any time of the day alone.

    #11

    Close-up of a man with closed eyes and a tear on his cheek, challenging common myths about men and emotions. They don't cry.

    Imapancakenom , freepik Report

    #12

    Man focusing on laptop screen in a cozy setting, representing men sharing myths about them that are simply not true That we not good grammer.

    haldiekabdmchavec , benzoix / freepik Report

    #13

    Man gently touching woman's chin, smiling and sharing moments that challenge common myths about men in relationships. We don't notice things about our SO.

    VividAd6825 , freepik Report

    #14

    Two people enjoying drinks and smiling outdoors, highlighting common myths about men that are simply not true. That we can't have long-term, close platonic women friends.

    lethargicbureaucrat , freepik Report

    #15

    Man in a navy shirt smelling white roses, challenging common myths about men with a thoughtful expression. That we aren't sentimental.

    44035 , freepik Report

    #16

    Two men sharing thoughts and reacting while looking at a smartphone, debunking common myths about men. That we dont love gossips.

    East-Youth-1401 , wayhomestudio / freepik Report

    #17

    Young man comforting older man in a living room, illustrating common myths about men that are simply not true. That we don't need emotional support and appreciation, or to be asked how we are doing once in a while.

    patriots_17_ , freepik Report

    #18

    Man holding a tape measure in a casual room setting representing common myths about men that are simply not true. Private part size does not correlate to any other body part (hands/feet). I can almost palm a basketball, but... you know what, never mind.

    elitegenoside , pixel-shot.com / freepik Report

    #19

    Man wearing oven mitts, smiling while taking out freshly baked bread, illustrating myths about men cooking at home. They can’t cook. I make some banging meals in the kitchen.

    No-Text-7825 , Ambreen / freepik Report

    #20

    A close-up of a man and woman sharing a tender moment, illustrating myths about men and emotions debunked. That we dont want/need affection or compliments.
    We actually do to a crippling degree.
    We've just been socialized to feel ashamed by that need and the vulnerability that inherently comes with it. So we avoid it, project that shame onto others, convince ourselves its toughness and continue the cycle.

    Ijustlurklurk31 , freepik Report

    #21

    Man standing at urinals in a public restroom, illustrating common myths about men in everyday situations. That they always pee standing up.

    Fun-Durian-1892 , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #22

    A man in a black jacket shares myths about men while a woman in a red sweater listens with crossed arms outside by a fence. That all men are predators.

    Seltgar25 , freepik Report

    #23

    A young woman hugging a young man from behind, illustrating emotional moments challenging myths about men. That we get instantly turned on just by looking a beautiful woman.


    Women forget that we also need mental stimulation to feel attraction. My ex thought she could act however she wanted towards me and that I would get over it instantly and be able to do it with her because she was beautiful.


    And honestly looks without connection mean nothing to me.

    CoreyWayneStudent , prostooleh / freepik Report

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    A person's real beauty from within does eventually shine out to the exterior, and that can either make a beautiful woman even more beautiful, or a beautiful woman look like an evil queen about to be turned into a h*g.

    #24

    Woman applying makeup with brush while holding compact mirror, challenging common men myths and stereotypes. That we think you look better with make up on.

    mapoftasmania , raquel63perez / freepik Report

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited)

    My bf doesn't really care for the makeup. He prefers my natural features. But he wouldn't stop me from wearing it. There was only one time he told me I didn't look good. He was right. I rushed the makeup, it looked too dark and I just looked like a mess. It still hurt, though, but I appreciate his honesty, now. He's never said I look bad without makeup, so there's that.

    #25

    Baby crying in a man's arms, illustrating emotional moments related to myths about men that are simply not true. Circumcision is harmless.

    inspire-change , EyeEm / freepik Report

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I don't care how some people spin it. It's male genital mutilation.

    #26

    Man standing alone at a bus shelter at night, illustrating common myths about men that are simply not true. That we’re safe walking around alone at night. I’ve been jumped twice and there’s always a woman ready to point out, that my attackers were other men as though it made some kind of difference.

    aKirkeskov , freepik Report

    #27

    A diverse group of men sharing myths about men that are simply not true in a casual indoor setting. 100% myth everyone in a “gender” is the same

    No one is the same and you better get used to it, I.e. treat everyone as an individual.

    Pragnlz , pixel-shot.com / freepik Report

    #28

    Two men casually talking indoors, illustrating common myths about men through friendly conversation. That we don’t need to hear compliments from time to time.

    anon , freepik Report

    #29

    Two men shaking hands in a friendly gesture, illustrating common myths about men that are simply not true. It's a total myth that men don’t express their feelings. Many guys are just as emotional and vulnerable as anyone else!

    QuantumXyzs , freepik Report

    #30

    Close-up of a man wearing a knitted hat, reflecting thoughtfully while sharing myths about men that are simply not true. “Men have no feelings.” No, they do have them. They are just stigmatized like crazy if they outwardly act vulnerable with anyone. People put pressure on men to be these stoic machines. “Man up, and deal with it.” And the second they show any emotion that can be seen as a weakness, it is used against them.

    KingSideCastle13 , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #31

    Men can't cook. If I didn't cook, my family would never eat good meals.

    SeveralDescription34 Report

    #32

    That we're less emotional than women.

    tehnoodnub Report

    #33

    That we act masculine out of insecurity. at least for me. I act masculine because that’s my nature. And masculinity isn’t inherently toxic.

    YoDmo Report

    #34

    Men are just as social and/or also just as lonely as many women. There is no mental divide when it comes to our social needs .

    SL1Fun Report

    #35

    We lack emotional intelligence. I’ve been in serious relationships where I’m the one with more emotional intelligence. As a guy, this can be weird in certain instances.

    Negative_Ad_3822 Report

    #36

    Men can't raise children. I raised two, both graduated High School a year early.

    cdawrld Report

    #37

    That we think about the Roman Empire a lot. Who decides what "a lot" is?

    Ksan_of_Tongass Report

    #38

    We don’t go to jupiter to get more stupider.

    blackmachine7 Report

    #39

    I would like to think private part pics are a myth. I can't imagine that many dudes are out there sharing images of their junk. However, its entirely possible I'm placing too much faith in dudes.

    whiskeyjuliet1822 Report

    #40

    That men don’t like compliments, most men actually remembr the few genuine compliments they get for years.

    Arydrall Report

    #41

    That men don't clean. In my experience, the "dirty people" percentage is simular amongst men and women. Someone who wants a clean house will clean it. Someone who will find excuses will find excuses. Someone who wants a clean house without cleaning it, is an a-hole. (Degrees of cleanliness can vary).

    Internal_Warning1463 Report

    #42

    That when asked. Everything isn’t ok.

    ameeke Report

    #43

    That they're good at being president after 75 yrs old.

    Original_Reading7423 Report

    #44

    They shouldn’t cry or they arent real men.

    No_Frost_Giants Report

    #45

    That acting manly is the same as being manly.

    LookUpItsAMeteor Report

    #46

    That men are simple creatures.

    Those clips showing men playing something random captioned "Men are simple creatures"

    Tf we aren't.

    anon Report

    #47

    That being obsessed with masculinity proves that one is heterosexual.

    diplion Report

    #48

    That it's not manly to have feelings, appreciate compliment on our looks, to want hugs or to cry.

    BelowXpectations Report

