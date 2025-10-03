Men Share 48 Myths About Them That Are Simply Not True
Despite the best information system in the history of humanity (meaning, of course, the internet), there still are all too many myths, misconceptions and stereotypes that just won’t give up the ghost. Surprisingly, even something as big as “how roughly half the population lives and thinks” can still be swirling in mystery.
Someone asked “What is 100% a myth about Men?” and people online decided to set the record straight. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, examples and experiences in the comments section down below.
That we can’t take care of children. I’m a guy and I helped raise and take care of several of my siblings when my mother was going through chemo.
That a man doesn’t need hugging, caressing and cuddling as much as a woman does. The sense of touching has been devalued and the sense of smell has been debased.
That we are all dumb and emotionless.
We walk around not thinking about anything but whats happening. maybe some, but there are those who overthink everything constantly.
That developing feelings for a platonic girl friend means you were only friends with them because you wanted to sleep with them.
It's an insanely crude way of looking at something like that. Most often it's just because you built an extreme level of trust with that friend and then wanted to be around them more, not because of some initial desire.
Laziness. TV loves to perpetuate laziness among men but that's just not true among any of my guy friends. I think it comes up because priorities are different between men and women. The only guy I know who watches football "all day" is the busiest man I know the other 6 days of the week. Some time for family and some for work, and then a good bulk of hours one day for himself.
They aren’t romantic and hate being in serious relationships.
I think the thing that is 100% a myth is the underlying notion that *anything* about humanity is 100%. Whenever I hear “most men are XYZ” or “most women are XYZ”, I know that whatever comes next is completely made up.
That we like collecting rocks. They're minerals, Marie!!!
That we also can just walk around at night with no fear of being attacked or jumped lmao like what?
I got stabbed walking alone at night.
My bf got jumped walking home from a new years even party at his local bar. They took his shoes. He's afraid now to walk to the shop any time of the day alone.
They don't cry.
That we not good grammer.
We don't notice things about our SO.
That we can't have long-term, close platonic women friends.
That we aren't sentimental.
That we dont love gossips.
That we don't need emotional support and appreciation, or to be asked how we are doing once in a while.
Private part size does not correlate to any other body part (hands/feet). I can almost palm a basketball, but... you know what, never mind.
They can’t cook. I make some banging meals in the kitchen.
That we dont want/need affection or compliments.
We actually do to a crippling degree.
We've just been socialized to feel ashamed by that need and the vulnerability that inherently comes with it. So we avoid it, project that shame onto others, convince ourselves its toughness and continue the cycle.
That they always pee standing up.
That all men are predators.
That we get instantly turned on just by looking a beautiful woman.
Women forget that we also need mental stimulation to feel attraction. My ex thought she could act however she wanted towards me and that I would get over it instantly and be able to do it with her because she was beautiful.
And honestly looks without connection mean nothing to me.
A person's real beauty from within does eventually shine out to the exterior, and that can either make a beautiful woman even more beautiful, or a beautiful woman look like an evil queen about to be turned into a h*g.
That we think you look better with make up on.
My bf doesn't really care for the makeup. He prefers my natural features. But he wouldn't stop me from wearing it. There was only one time he told me I didn't look good. He was right. I rushed the makeup, it looked too dark and I just looked like a mess. It still hurt, though, but I appreciate his honesty, now. He's never said I look bad without makeup, so there's that.
Circumcision is harmless.
I don't care how some people spin it. It's male genital mutilation.
That we’re safe walking around alone at night. I’ve been jumped twice and there’s always a woman ready to point out, that my attackers were other men as though it made some kind of difference.
100% myth everyone in a “gender” is the same
No one is the same and you better get used to it, I.e. treat everyone as an individual.
That we don’t need to hear compliments from time to time.
It's a total myth that men don’t express their feelings. Many guys are just as emotional and vulnerable as anyone else!
“Men have no feelings.” No, they do have them. They are just stigmatized like crazy if they outwardly act vulnerable with anyone. People put pressure on men to be these stoic machines. “Man up, and deal with it.” And the second they show any emotion that can be seen as a weakness, it is used against them.
Men can't cook. If I didn't cook, my family would never eat good meals.
That we're less emotional than women.
That we act masculine out of insecurity. at least for me. I act masculine because that’s my nature. And masculinity isn’t inherently toxic.
Men are just as social and/or also just as lonely as many women. There is no mental divide when it comes to our social needs .
We lack emotional intelligence. I’ve been in serious relationships where I’m the one with more emotional intelligence. As a guy, this can be weird in certain instances.
Men can't raise children. I raised two, both graduated High School a year early.
That we think about the Roman Empire a lot. Who decides what "a lot" is?
We don’t go to jupiter to get more stupider.
I would like to think private part pics are a myth. I can't imagine that many dudes are out there sharing images of their junk. However, its entirely possible I'm placing too much faith in dudes.
That men don’t like compliments, most men actually remembr the few genuine compliments they get for years.
That men don't clean. In my experience, the "dirty people" percentage is simular amongst men and women. Someone who wants a clean house will clean it. Someone who will find excuses will find excuses. Someone who wants a clean house without cleaning it, is an a-hole. (Degrees of cleanliness can vary).
That when asked. Everything isn’t ok.
That they're good at being president after 75 yrs old.
They shouldn’t cry or they arent real men.
That acting manly is the same as being manly.
That men are simple creatures.
Those clips showing men playing something random captioned "Men are simple creatures"
Tf we aren't.
That being obsessed with masculinity proves that one is heterosexual.
That it's not manly to have feelings, appreciate compliment on our looks, to want hugs or to cry.