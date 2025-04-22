ADVERTISEMENT

Looking up at the tallest building in a city always gives you a bit of a thrill, doesn't it? Maybe for you, the towering giants were classics like the Empire State Building or Chicago's Sears Tower back in their prime. Well, hold onto your hats! Today's architects are dreaming bigger than ever, constructing behemoths that make those legendary structures seem almost modest. These modern marvels aren't just scraping the sky; they're practically halfway to the moon, redefining cityscapes from the deserts of the Middle East to the bustling metropolises of Asia. Get ready to feel incredibly small as we take a photographic journey to the very top with these incredible images of the 15 tallest buildings currently gracing our planet.

#1

Burj Khalifa

Skyscraper reaching into a clear blue sky, illustrating one of the world's-tallest-buildings.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 828 m.

Donaldytong Report

    #2

    Merdeka 118

    Aerial view of a cityscape featuring one of the world's tallest buildings under a partly cloudy sky.

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 678.9 m.

    Pangalau Report

    #3

    Shanghai Tower

    Tall skyscraper in city skyline, representing worlds' tallest buildings, with a clear blue sky backdrop.

    Shanghai, China, 632 m.

    Stefan Fussan Report

    #4

    The Clock Towers

    World's tallest buildings, Abraj Al Bait Towers in Mecca with clock tower and crescent in clear sky.

    Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 601 m.

    King Eliot Report

    #5

    Ping An Finance Center

    Tall skyscraper dominating a modern city skyline, one of the world's tallest buildings on a clear day.

    Shenzhen, China, 599 m.

    Charlie fong Report

    #6

    Lotte World Tower

    Tall skyscraper reaching into a clear sky, representing one of the world's tallest buildings, with autumn trees below.

    Seoul, South Korea, 555 m.

    Foxy1219 Report

    #7

    One World Trade Center

    Skyscrapers under clear blue sky, showcasing one of the world's tallest buildings.

    New York City, United States, 541.3 m.

    Praneeth Thalla Report

    #8

    Guangzhou Ctf Finance Centre

    Skyline view of one of the world's tallest buildings under a clear blue sky.

    Guangzhou, China, 530 m.

    xiquinhosilva Report

    #9

    Tianjin Ctf Finance Centre

    Tall skyscraper rising above the city skyline, showcasing modern architecture amid a clear blue sky.

    Tianjin, China, 530 m.

    BD2412 Report

    #10

    Citic Tower (Or China Zun)

    Sunset view of the skyline featuring some of the world's tallest buildings, reflecting golden light in a cityscape.

    Beijing, China, 528 m.

    健 黄 Report

    #11

    Taipei 101

    Skyscraper against a blue sky, representing one of the world's tallest buildings.

    Taipei, Taiwan, 508 m.

    Sinsyuan Report

    #12

    Shanghai World Financial Center

    Aerial view of one of the world's tallest buildings surrounded by a cityscape.

    Shanghai, China, 492 m.

    GG001213 Report

    #13

    International Commerce Centre

    Tall skyscraper under a cloudy sky, surrounded by palm trees and other buildings, representing worlds tallest buildings.

    Hong Kong, China, 484 m.

    Jimmy Chan Report

    #14

    Wuhan Greenland Center

    Skyscraper at sunset, part of the world's tallest buildings, with water in the foreground and smaller buildings nearby.

    Wuhan, China, 475 m.

    S5A-0043 Report

    #15

    Central Park Tower

    Tall skyscraper dominating a cityscape, showcasing modern architecture among the world's tallest buildings.

    New York City, United States, 472 m.

    Percival Kestreltail Report

