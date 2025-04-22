ADVERTISEMENT

Looking up at the tallest building in a city always gives you a bit of a thrill, doesn't it? Maybe for you, the towering giants were classics like the Empire State Building or Chicago's Sears Tower back in their prime. Well, hold onto your hats! Today's architects are dreaming bigger than ever, constructing behemoths that make those legendary structures seem almost modest. These modern marvels aren't just scraping the sky; they're practically halfway to the moon, redefining cityscapes from the deserts of the Middle East to the bustling metropolises of Asia. Get ready to feel incredibly small as we take a photographic journey to the very top with these incredible images of the 15 tallest buildings currently gracing our planet.