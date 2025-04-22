15 Jaw Dropping Photos Of The World’s Tallest Buildings
Looking up at the tallest building in a city always gives you a bit of a thrill, doesn't it? Maybe for you, the towering giants were classics like the Empire State Building or Chicago's Sears Tower back in their prime. Well, hold onto your hats! Today's architects are dreaming bigger than ever, constructing behemoths that make those legendary structures seem almost modest. These modern marvels aren't just scraping the sky; they're practically halfway to the moon, redefining cityscapes from the deserts of the Middle East to the bustling metropolises of Asia. Get ready to feel incredibly small as we take a photographic journey to the very top with these incredible images of the 15 tallest buildings currently gracing our planet.
This post may include affiliate links.
Burj Khalifa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 828 m.
Merdeka 118
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 678.9 m.
Shanghai Tower
Shanghai, China, 632 m.
The Clock Towers
Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 601 m.
Ping An Finance Center
Shenzhen, China, 599 m.
Lotte World Tower
Seoul, South Korea, 555 m.
One World Trade Center
New York City, United States, 541.3 m.
Guangzhou Ctf Finance Centre
Guangzhou, China, 530 m.
Tianjin Ctf Finance Centre
Tianjin, China, 530 m.
Citic Tower (Or China Zun)
Beijing, China, 528 m.
Taipei 101
Taipei, Taiwan, 508 m.
Shanghai World Financial Center
Shanghai, China, 492 m.
International Commerce Centre
Hong Kong, China, 484 m.
Wuhan Greenland Center
Wuhan, China, 475 m.
Central Park Tower
New York City, United States, 472 m.
No doubt all of these are designed by men, who always need to have the biggest...look how Donny Boy's initial reaction to the 9/11 catastrophe was to crow that his tower was now the biggest
No doubt all of these are designed by men, who always need to have the biggest...look how Donny Boy's initial reaction to the 9/11 catastrophe was to crow that his tower was now the biggest