The 30 Richest People In The World Have More Money Than Most Countries
When it comes to the world's richest, numbers are so big they almost don't seem real. We're talking about fortunes that could buy entire countries, fund space programs, or solve global problems with pocket change. These 30 individuals have accumulated wealth that defies comprehension, from tech titans who built empires from their garages to business moguls who turned simple ideas into global dominance. Some inherited their fortunes, others built them from scratch, but all of them wield the kind of financial power that can literally change the world. Whether you find their success inspiring or their wealth gap-inducing anxiety-provoking, there's no denying these are the people who could buy anything they want (and often do.)
Elon Musk - $320 Billion
With a net worth of approximately $320 billion, Elon Musk is the entrepreneur leading companies like Tesla and SpaceX. The South African-born businessman built his fortune in the automotive and space technology industries.
Mark Zuckerberg - $254.1 Billion
Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004 and now serves as the CEO of its parent company, Meta. His ownership of the company, which includes Instagram and WhatsApp, is the primary source of his approximately $254.1 billion net worth.
Jeff Bezos - $241.9 Billion
Best known for founding the e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994, Jeff Bezos has an approximate net worth of $241.9 billion. His business interests also extend to media with his ownership of The Washington Post and to space exploration with his company, Blue Origin.
S. Robson Walton - $110.8 Billion
As the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, S. Robson Walton's approximate net worth of $110.8 billion comes from his stake in the family business. He served as the chairman of the world's largest retailer for over two decades until 2015.
Bill Gates - $108.8 Billion
Bill Gates co-founded the software company Microsoft and has an approximate net worth of $108.8 billion. He has since stepped away from his roles at the company to focus on his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Michael Bloomberg - $104.7 Billion
The financial data and media company Bloomberg L.P. was founded by Michael Bloomberg, who also served as the mayor of New York City for more than a decade. He is a prominent philanthropist with an approximate net worth of $104.7 billion.
Mukesh Ambani - $119.5 Billion
Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, an Indian conglomerate with interests ranging from petrochemicals to telecommunications. He has an approximate net worth of $119.5 billion and is noted for launching the influential Jio mobile network in India.
Julia Koch - $74.2 Billion
Julia Koch is the president of the David H. Koch Foundation and has an approximate net worth of $74.2 billion. Her fortune comes from the stake in Koch Industries she inherited from her late husband, the industrialist David Koch.
Changpeng Zhao - $66.6 Billion
The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao has an approximate net worth of $66.6 billion. Known as "CZ," the Chinese-born Canadian businessman stepped down as CEO after pleading guilty to money laundering charges in 2023.
Larry Ellison - $211 Billion
The co-founder of Oracle Corporation, Larry Ellison has an approximate net worth of $211 billion. The technology leader, who made his fortune in database software, now serves as the company's Executive Chairman and also invests in real estate.
Bernard Arnault - $192 Billion
As the Chairman and CEO of LVMH, French businessman Bernard Arnault oversees the world's largest luxury-products company. His portfolio of brands, which includes Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, has led to an approximate net worth of $192 billion.
Larry Page - $175 Billion
In 1998, Larry Page co-founded Google, a company that transformed internet search and advertising. His approximate net worth of $175 billion comes from his stake in Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., where he formerly served as CEO.
Sergey Brin - $164 Billion
Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google with Larry Page, has an approximate net worth of $164 billion. The Russian-born entrepreneur once served as President of Technology for Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.
Amancio Ortega - $134.3 Billion
The founder of fast-fashion giant Zara, Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega has an approximate net worth of $134.3 billion. His wealth comes from his ownership of Zara's parent company, Inditex, as well as from his large real estate portfolio.
Steve Ballmer - $136 Billion
Steve Ballmer's fortune of approximately $136 billion comes from his stock in Microsoft, where he served as CEO for 14 years. Today, he is the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.
Jensen Huang - $114.5 Billion
As the co-founder, President, and CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang has an approximate net worth of $114.5 billion. He helped establish the semiconductor and AI technology company in 1993 and has led it ever since.
Alice Walton - $121 Billion
An heiress to the Walmart fortune, Alice Walton has an approximate net worth of $121 billion. She is a noted art patron, best known for founding the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas.
Carlos Slim - $85 Billion
Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim founded Grupo Carso, a conglomerate with investments in telecommunications, construction, and retail. His strategic business dealings have resulted in an approximate net worth of $85 billion.
David Thomson, 3rd Baron Thomson Of Fleet - $68.6 Billion
With an approximate net worth of $68.6 billion, David Thomson is the richest person in Canada. The media magnate serves as the chairman of Thomson Reuters and is also a notable art collector.
Charles Koch - $64.9 Billion
Koch Industries is led by its chairman and CEO, Charles Koch, who has an approximate net worth of $64.9 billion. He grew the diversified conglomerate from the oil refining business his father started.
Ma Huateng - $43 Billion
The Chinese technology company Tencent, known for its popular services WeChat and QQ, was co-founded by Ma Huateng. He serves as the company's CEO and has an approximate net worth of $43 billion.
Jeff Yass - $49.6
American billionaire Jeff Yass co-founded the trading and technology firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG). He has a net worth of approximately $49.6 billion and is also a major donor to political causes.
Stephen A. Schwarzman - $53.3 Billion
Stephen A. Schwarzman is the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Blackstone, a leading private equity firm he helped establish in 1985. His significant influence on the alternative investment industry has led to his approximate net worth of $53.3 billion.
Warren Buffett - $149.6 Billion
Renowned for his value investing approach, Warren Buffett is the Chairman and CEO of the multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. The Omaha-born investor has an approximate net worth of $149.6 billion.
Jim Walton - $118.9 Billion
The youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Jim Walton has an approximate net worth of $118.9 billion. He is the current chairman of Arvest Bank and previously served on the board of the family's retail empire until 2016.
Michael Dell - $130 Billion
Michael Dell, who founded Dell Technologies in 1984, has an approximate net worth of $130 billion. He built his company into a technology leader by selling custom computers directly to consumers and expanding through strategic mergers.
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers - $71.1 Billion
As the granddaughter of L'Oréal's founder, French heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers has an approximate net worth of $71.1 billion. Her wealth comes from her family's ownership stake in the world's largest cosmetics company, where she serves as vice-chairwoman.
Thomas Peterffy - $67.2 Billion
The founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers, Thomas Peterffy is a Hungarian-born American businessman with a net worth of approximately $67.2 billion. He is credited with developing one of the earliest electronic trading platforms for securities.
Zhong Shanshan - $62.3 Billion
Chinese entrepreneur Zhong Shanshan founded both the bottled water company Nongfu Spring and a pharmaceutical firm. Known as the "Lone Wolf" for his low-profile style, he has an approximate net worth of $62.3 billion.
Gautam Adani - $60.4 Billion
Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist who founded the Adani Group, a conglomerate focused on sectors like energy and logistics. He has an approximate net worth of $60.4 billion and was indicted by U.S. federal prosecutors in late 2024 on charges of bribery and fraud.