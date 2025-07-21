When it comes to the world's richest, numbers are so big they almost don't seem real. We're talking about fortunes that could buy entire countries, fund space programs, or solve global problems with pocket change. These 30 individuals have accumulated wealth that defies comprehension, from tech titans who built empires from their garages to business moguls who turned simple ideas into global dominance. Some inherited their fortunes, others built them from scratch, but all of them wield the kind of financial power that can literally change the world. Whether you find their success inspiring or their wealth gap-inducing anxiety-provoking, there's no denying these are the people who could buy anything they want (and often do.)

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Elon Musk - $320 Billion

Close-up of a smiling businessman representing the richest people in the world with more money than most countries.

With a net worth of approximately $320 billion, Elon Musk is the entrepreneur leading companies like Tesla and SpaceX. The South African-born businessman built his fortune in the automotive and space technology industries.

Wikipedia , Justin Pacheco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Mark Zuckerberg - $254.1 Billion

    Young businessman speaking at an economics forum, illustrating the wealth of the richest people in the world.

    Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004 and now serves as the CEO of its parent company, Meta. His ownership of the company, which includes Instagram and WhatsApp, is the primary source of his approximately $254.1 billion net worth.

    Wikipedia , World Economic Forum/Remy Steinegger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Jeff Bezos - $241.9 Billion

    Bald man in a suit holding a microphone, speaking in front of an American flag about richest people and wealth.

    Best known for founding the e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994, Jeff Bezos has an approximate net worth of $241.9 billion. His business interests also extend to media with his ownership of The Washington Post and to space exploration with his company, Blue Origin.

    Wikipedia , Van Ha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    S. Robson Walton - $110.8 Billion

    Older man in suit and glasses speaking on stage, symbolizing the richest people in the world and their wealth impact.

    As the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, S. Robson Walton's approximate net worth of $110.8 billion comes from his stake in the family business. He served as the chairman of the world's largest retailer for over two decades until 2015.

    Wikipedia , Walmart Corporate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet their staff are paid so little they need welfare to survive

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Bill Gates - $108.8 Billion

    Older man with glasses in a suit and striped tie, representing one of the richest people with wealth surpassing most countries.

    Bill Gates co-founded the software company Microsoft and has an approximate net worth of $108.8 billion. He has since stepped away from his roles at the company to focus on his work with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

    Wikipedia , European Commission/Lukasz Kobus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Michael Bloomberg - $104.7 Billion

    Portrait of an older man in a suit and red tie representing the richest people in the world with wealth surpassing many countries.

    The financial data and media company Bloomberg L.P. was founded by Michael Bloomberg, who also served as the mayor of New York City for more than a decade. He is a prominent philanthropist with an approximate net worth of $104.7 billion.

    Wikipedia , Bloomberg Philanthropies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Mukesh Ambani - $119.5 Billion

    Business leader Ambani in a formal suit at the World Economic Forum, representing one of the richest people in the world.

    Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, an Indian conglomerate with interests ranging from petrochemicals to telecommunications. He has an approximate net worth of $119.5 billion and is noted for launching the influential Jio mobile network in India.

    Wikipedia , World Economic Forum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Julia Koch - $74.2 Billion

    Two business professionals wearing conference badges, representing some of the richest people in the world.

    Julia Koch is the president of the David H. Koch Foundation and has an approximate net worth of $74.2 billion. Her fortune comes from the stake in Koch Industries she inherited from her late husband, the industrialist David Koch.

    Wikipedia , freddthompson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Changpeng Zhao - $66.6 Billion

    Changpeng Zhao speaking at a conference, highlighting wealth of the richest people compared to most countries.

    The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao has an approximate net worth of $66.6 billion. Known as "CZ," the Chinese-born Canadian businessman stepped down as CEO after pleading guilty to money laundering charges in 2023.

    Wikipedia , Aevozer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Larry Ellison - $211 Billion

    Man speaking with a microphone on stage, illustrating the wealth of the richest people in the world versus countries.

    The co-founder of Oracle Corporation, Larry Ellison has an approximate net worth of $211 billion. The technology leader, who made his fortune in database software, now serves as the company's Executive Chairman and also invests in real estate.

    Wikipedia , Oracle PR/Hartmann Studios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone in IT hates Oracle with good reason. One example, say one person in your company needs Java, you cannot buy one licence now, you have to buy licences that covers all employees; full time, part time, contactors etc.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Bernard Arnault - $192 Billion

    Portrait of a wealthy businessman in a black suit against blue background representing richest people with vast money.

    As the Chairman and CEO of LVMH, French businessman Bernard Arnault oversees the world's largest luxury-products company. His portfolio of brands, which includes Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, has led to an approximate net worth of $192 billion.

    Wikipedia , Yoshi95100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Larry Page - $175 Billion

    Man in suit holding microphone speaking at event about richest people and wealth comparison to countries

    In 1998, Larry Page co-founded Google, a company that transformed internet search and advertising. His approximate net worth of $175 billion comes from his stake in Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., where he formerly served as CEO.

    Wikipedia , Marcin Mycielski, European Parliament Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Sergey Brin - $164 Billion

    Man speaking on stage with headset microphone in front of blurred screen about richest people in the world wealth

    Sergey Brin, who co-founded Google with Larry Page, has an approximate net worth of $164 billion. The Russian-born entrepreneur once served as President of Technology for Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.

    Wikipedia , Steve Jurvetson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Amancio Ortega - $134.3 Billion

    Elderly man smiling outdoors wearing a blue jacket, representing the richest people with more money than most countries.

    The founder of fast-fashion giant Zara, Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega has an approximate net worth of $134.3 billion. His wealth comes from his ownership of Zara's parent company, Inditex, as well as from his large real estate portfolio.

    Wikipedia , Europa Press Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Steve Ballmer - $136 Billion

    Bald man in light blue shirt sitting with hands clasped, representing one of the richest people in the world with vast wealth.

    Steve Ballmer's fortune of approximately $136 billion comes from his stock in Microsoft, where he served as CEO for 14 years. Today, he is the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.

    Wikipedia , Jesús Gorriti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Jensen Huang - $114.5 Billion

    Man wearing glasses and a black leather jacket speaking at a podium about the richest people and global wealth disparity.

    As the co-founder, President, and CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang has an approximate net worth of $114.5 billion. He helped establish the semiconductor and AI technology company in 1993 and has led it ever since.

    Wikipedia , 總統府 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Alice Walton - $121 Billion

    Senior woman in green jacket and glasses standing confidently, related to the richest people and wealth comparison concept.

    An heiress to the Walmart fortune, Alice Walton has an approximate net worth of $121 billion. She is a noted art patron, best known for founding the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas.

    Wikipedia , Stephen Ironside Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Carlos Slim - $85 Billion

    Older businessman with white beard and blue tie representing the richest people and wealth in the world economy.

    Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim founded Grupo Carso, a conglomerate with investments in telecommunications, construction, and retail. His strategic business dealings have resulted in an approximate net worth of $85 billion.

    Wikipedia , Secretaría de Cultura Ciudad de México Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    David Thomson, 3rd Baron Thomson Of Fleet - $68.6 Billion

    Man in a suit in an art gallery, illustrating wealth reflecting the richest people having more money than most countries.

    With an approximate net worth of $68.6 billion, David Thomson is the richest person in Canada. The media magnate serves as the chairman of Thomson Reuters and is also a notable art collector.

    Wikipedia , David Thomson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Charles Koch - $64.9 Billion

    Elderly man wearing glasses and a blue shirt smiling outdoors representing richest people wealth comparison

    Koch Industries is led by its chairman and CEO, Charles Koch, who has an approximate net worth of $64.9 billion. He grew the diversified conglomerate from the oil refining business his father started.

    Wikipedia , Gavin Peters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Ma Huateng - $43 Billion

    Businessman Ma Huateng speaking at a conference, representing one of the richest people with wealth surpassing countries.

    The Chinese technology company Tencent, known for its popular services WeChat and QQ, was co-founded by Ma Huateng. He serves as the company's CEO and has an approximate net worth of $43 billion.

    Wikipedia , 中国新闻网 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Jeff Yass - $49.6

    Man in light sweater speaking in an office with multiple monitors, representing the richest people in the world wealth comparison.

    American billionaire Jeff Yass co-founded the trading and technology firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG). He has a net worth of approximately $49.6 billion and is also a major donor to political causes.

    Wikipedia , Susquehanna International Group Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Stephen A. Schwarzman - $53.3 Billion

    Elderly man in pinstripe suit and green tie smiling indoors, representing the richest people in the world with vast wealth.

    Stephen A. Schwarzman is the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Blackstone, a leading private equity firm he helped establish in 1985. His significant influence on the alternative investment industry has led to his approximate net worth of $53.3 billion.

    Wikipedia , UKinUSA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't like the housing market blame this vulture capitalist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Warren Buffett - $149.6 Billion

    Elderly man in glasses, suit, and red tie, representing one of the richest people with wealth exceeding many countries.

    Renowned for his value investing approach, Warren Buffett is the Chairman and CEO of the multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. The Omaha-born investor has an approximate net worth of $149.6 billion.

    Wikipedia , USA International Trade Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Jim Walton - $118.9 Billion

    Older man wearing glasses and a suit, smiling at an event highlighting the richest people in the world wealth.

    The youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Jim Walton has an approximate net worth of $118.9 billion. He is the current chairman of Arvest Bank and previously served on the board of the family's retail empire until 2016.

    Wikipedia , Walmart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Michael Dell - $130 Billion

    Man in a checked shirt smiling outdoors, representing the richest people in the world and their wealth compared to countries.

    Michael Dell, who founded Dell Technologies in 1984, has an approximate net worth of $130 billion. He built his company into a technology leader by selling custom computers directly to consumers and expanding through strategic mergers.

    Wikipedia , Village Global Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Françoise Bettencourt Meyers - $71.1 Billion

    Three people in formal attire and scarves being interviewed by reporters with microphones on a city street about wealth disparities.

    As the granddaughter of L'Oréal's founder, French heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers has an approximate net worth of $71.1 billion. Her wealth comes from her family's ownership stake in the world's largest cosmetics company, where she serves as vice-chairwoman.

    Wikipedia , The National News Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Thomas Peterffy - $67.2 Billion

    Elderly man in a suit and tie in an interview setting, representing the richest people in the world wealth context.

    The founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers, Thomas Peterffy is a Hungarian-born American businessman with a net worth of approximately $67.2 billion. He is credited with developing one of the earliest electronic trading platforms for securities.

    Wikipedia , Bloomberg Television Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Zhong Shanshan - $62.3 Billion

    Man wearing glasses and a sweater discussing wealth and knowledge in relation to the richest people in the world.

    Chinese entrepreneur Zhong Shanshan founded both the bottled water company Nongfu Spring and a pharmaceutical firm. Known as the "Lone Wolf" for his low-profile style, he has an approximate net worth of $62.3 billion.

    Wikipedia , Yellow Bees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Gautam Adani - $60.4 Billion

    Portrait of a wealthy businessman in a suit and tie representing the richest people in the world with vast wealth.

    Gautam Adani is an Indian industrialist who founded the Adani Group, a conglomerate focused on sectors like energy and logistics. He has an approximate net worth of $60.4 billion and was indicted by U.S. federal prosecutors in late 2024 on charges of bribery and fraud.

    Wikipedia , Gautam Adani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!