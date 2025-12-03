ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is proud to present Notes from the Edge by Antonio Denti, winner of our December 2025 Solo Exhibition. Curated by documentary photographer Ed Kashi, this striking project digs into one of the biggest questions of our time: What does it feel like to live in a world that seems to be ending and beginning all at once?

In Notes from the Edge, Denti takes us through the uncertain territory of the present moment — a world where the familiar seems to fade and the future hasn’t quite arrived. His images portray transition, instability, resilience, and the raw emotional gravity that comes with living through profound change. History, economy, climate, migration, and human connection all intersect here, pulling lives toward the edges of what we once understood as “normal.”

