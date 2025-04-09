Cyrus the Great's decision to let the Jews return to Judea, and to build the second temple for them.

Without this, Judaism likely dies off as a major world religion. Without Judaism, no Christianity, and no Islam.

There would surely be other religions appear to take their place, and other religious conflicts throughout the millenia. But when Christianity and Islam in their many forms account for over 4.3 billion followers worldwide, it's hard to overstate how important that decision was in shaping the world forever after.

