Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup
14points
User submission
Social Issues8 hours ago

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

Rodrigo Rocha
Community member

“FIFA prohibited the rainbow-colored armbands, law enforcement is confiscating flags, and hats and detaining those trying to celebrate football and diversity.

Corner Magazine believes football is for everyone and we’ll always stand for human rights. That’s why the campaign “Pride Nation” was born. We are trying to avoid those peaceful demonstrations of love ending up in violence or even imprisonment,” explains Fernando Martinho, founder, and editor at Corner Magazine.

The first World Cup in the Middle East has been marked by huge controversy regarding LGBT+ rights and demonstrations

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

With law enforcement confiscating flags, hats, etc, and detaining people who are simply wearing rainbow-colored attire. American journalist Grant Whal and ex-Welsh football captain Laura McAllister are amongst the few that, unfortunately, faced this sort of action and were at risk of imprisonment.

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

Given FIFA’s silent and weak positioning, Corner Magazine, with the help of LGBT+ supporters, decided to give fans the ability to carry their rainbows flags into stadiums and around the country with the help of Snapchat filter

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

The initiative, entitled “Pride Nation,” has enabled dozens to raise their flags inside stadiums, around fan fests, and across the country.

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

Snapchat filter uses augmented reality to transform every flag into a pride flag

World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

The tool is available, for free, for anyone who wishes to show their pride without facing risks

People just need to search for the Pride Nation lens on Snapchat and use it accordingly, from wherever they are.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rodrigo Rocha
Rodrigo Rocha
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda